How to Read Your Federal Student Loan Statement

A federal student loan statement provides a summary of loan details, including the last payment received, current amount due and where to send payment. If you took out federal student loans to pay for college, understanding this statement is important to responsibly managing repayment of that debt.

Typically, you will receive a monthly student loan statement from your loan servicer about three weeks before each payment is due. Student loan servicers collect monthly loan payments and manage student loan accounts on behalf of the federal government.

If you have multiple federal student loans, you may have more than one servicer and will receive separate student loan statements from each one. You can find information about your federal student loan servicers at StudentAid.gov.

Where to Find Your Student Loan Statement

Unless you set up electronic statements, your first student loan statement will come in the mail from your student loan servicer.

If you have loans that will enter repayment soon, you should create an account on your loan servicer’s website and verify your address — especially if you have recently graduated from college or moved.

If you didn’t receive your first statement in the mail or you’re not sure whether you received it, you can log in to your account on your student loan servicer’s website and view it there. You can also set up electronic statements and enroll in autopay if those tools will help you manage your monthly payments.

Avoiding Fraud

Whether you choose to view your statements online or you want to continue receiving them in the mail, it’s important to identify your loan servicers and note their payment addresses. This will help you spot fraud and avoid student loan scams.

Fraudulent debt relief companies often send statements that mimic the official documents you will receive from your loan servicer and try to appear as though they are affiliated with the Department of Education. You should always look for your servicer’s logo, payment address and the official seal of the Department of Education on any mail you receive.

Remember that federal student loan servicers will never ask for your FSA ID username and password. And you should never pay for help that your loan servicer will provide for free.

Key Details on Student Loan Statements

Statements provided by each student loan servicer may look a little different, but they all include the same key details.

First, your statement provides a payment summary that includes your current payment amount and when it is due. The total monthly payment will be the same each month, unless you change your repayment plan or make payments in excess of what is due.

While your total monthly payment remains the same, the way that it is applied to principal and interest will change over time. Your student loan repayment follows an amortization schedule, and you can check your student loan statement each month to see how your payment is applied.

If you are concerned about your ability to pay, your statement includes information about how to change your repayment plan and possibly lower your total monthly payment. Use the contact information provided on the statement to contact your student loan servicer to learn more about your options.

The final key detail that your statement provides is itemized loan information, such as your current balance, original balance, interest rate for each loan and the amount of interest you have paid for each loan. This information will help you understand how you are paying down your debt over time.

You can use this information to consider changes like whether to make payments beyond what is due to pay off specific loans with higher interest rates or adjust your monthly payment to pay your loans off faster.

If you have questions about your student loan statement, the best thing to do is call your loan servicer. You can call your servicer directly or contact the Federal Student Aid Information Center, also known as the FSAIC, at 800-433-3243.

