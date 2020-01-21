How to Navigate Weighted Funds

Market cap-weighted funds are one of the most common assets investors add to their portfolios and include ones tied to…

Market cap-weighted funds are one of the most common assets investors add to their portfolios and include ones tied to the S&P 500, a major benchmark for the return of stocks.

These funds provide diversification in a portfolio and are easily accessible to investors in the form of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. They have the lowest fees because they are passive investments that do not require portfolio managers to pick which stocks to buy and sell.

Equal-weight funds are newer and focus on providing the same percentage or weight to all the stocks in a benchmark index, which many investors prefer.

Investors often tend to favor one style of weighting of stocks over another.

“Recently, the proliferation of exchange-traded funds and mutual funds that track alternatively weighted benchmarks of stocks have provided substitutes to the traditional market cap-weighted benchmark,” says Viraj Desai, senior manager of portfolio construction at TD Ameritrade, an Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage company.

What Are Market-Weighted Funds

Market cap-weighted funds have existed since the launch of mutual funds and ETFs and can easily diversify a portfolio since investors do not have to choose individual stocks.

These funds assign greater weight to stocks with larger market capitalization, which is defined as the total number of shares multiplied by the market price and is known as the value of the company, Desai says.

The drawback of a market-cap weighted fund like the S&P 500, the most commonly utilized index, is that it can be biased toward the performance of the largest companies in the benchmark.

The S&P 500 is a market cap-weighted benchmark and places “far greater weight on technology companies like Apple (ticker: AAPL) and Amazon ( AMZN) given their significantly larger market capitalizations,” he says. “The result is an index that is biased toward the ‘good news’ and ‘bad news’ that affects the technology sector on a day-to-day basis.”

In the market cap-weighted S&P 500, two stocks alone are more than twice as big as the top 10 in equal weight, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley company.

A closer look shows that the top 10 stocks of the S&P 500 add up to 22.45% of the index, which is 10 times the weight of the top 10 in equal weight.

“The risk from big stocks is far greater in the market cap-weighted funds, as is the sector weight risk,” she says.

The information technology sector in the S&P 500 is almost 23% but is only 14% in the S&P 500 equal weight.

The result is the top five sectors of the S&P 500 Equal Weight are closely weighted: information technology (14.2%), industrials (13.9%), financials (13.6%), health care (12.7%) and consumer discretionary (12.4%) as of Nov. 29, 2019.

When you compare this to the market weight version of the S&P 500, it is much more concentrated with information technology of 22.8%, health care of 14.3%, financials of 13.1%, communication services of 10.5% and consumer discretionary of 9.8% as of Nov. 29, 2019. Notice that communication services is only 4.4% in the S&P 500 Equal Weight, less than half the exposure in the S&P 500 of 10.5%.

Market cap-weighted funds tend to primarily provide the largest exposure to the largest companies and not necessarily the best companies, says Chris Osmond, chief investment officer at Prime Capital Investment Advisors in Overland Park, Kansas.

Most S&P 500 based vehicles tend to be market-cap weighted since their intent is to replicate the S&P 500. Some common investment options are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY) and iShares S&P 500 Core ETF ( IVV).

How Equal Weight Funds Differ

Equal-weighted funds include the stocks of a benchmark of small- or mid-cap stocks and weight them equally, providing a different portfolio construction for investors that want “exposure to the space, but do not want the associated biases of a market-cap weighted benchmark,” Desai says.

These funds are not necessarily better than the market-cap weighted ones because they create their own biases that investors often aren’t aware of. The Russell 3000 is a market capitalization weighted index of 3,000 U.S. stocks and is comprised of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, but the catch is that it places far greater weight on the significantly larger large-cap stocks in the index.

An ETF that equally weights the stocks in the Russell 3000 will reduce bias toward large-cap stocks, but significantly increases exposure to small-cap stocks, Desai says.

“This can be beneficial if the investor is looking to own smaller companies and increase exposure to the higher return potential found in smaller capitalization stocks, but it also adds significantly higher levels of risk given small-cap stocks’ higher volatility,” he says.

Equal-weighted vehicles often track a benchmark, but rather than assigning weights based on size, an equal weight is assigned to every stock in the index. In an equal-weighted fund tracking the S&P 500, every position will be assigned a value of 0.20%, Osmond says. An example of an equal-weighted fund is the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF ( RSP).

Equally-weighted funds may underperform when technology, growth and large caps are in favor, Gunzberg says.

During the past five years, the annualized total return of the S&P 500 Equal Weight was 9.24% versus 10.98% for the S&P 500. In addition, equally weighted funds in mid-cap and small-cap are “less potent since there are upper limits on the bigger stocks in the market cap weighted versions,” she says.

“Taking the biggest stock in the S&P 500 from 4.4% down to 0.2% has a much bigger impact than taking the most heavily weighted stock at 0.77% in the S&P MidCap 400 down to 0.25% in the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight.”

Strategies to Add Them to a Portfolio

There are tradeoffs between traditional market cap-weighted benchmarks and alternative equal-weighted, fundamentally weighted and other benchmarks, but investors can use weighted funds to “express particular views they may have more efficiently,” Desai says.

An equal-weighted S&P 500 ETF would underweight technology and overweight utilities compared to a market cap-weighted benchmark, potentially establishing a more defensive posture, he says.

When investing globally, alternative weightings can reduce outsized exposure to various countries that comes with market cap weightings. For instance, China makes up over 30% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and this percentage exposes investors more to the successes and the failures of businesses residing in that country, Desai says.

“An equal-weighted fund would substantially reduce exposure to China while adding more exposure to smaller constituents across Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East,” he says.

One advantage of alternative indexes is they can be used to reduce or diversify exposure away from the traditional market cap weightings that “may subject investors to particular biases given the preference to allocate higher weights to larger companies,” Desai says.

While market cap-weighted funds are driven by the largest companies, investors are excluding exposure to smaller companies which could “provide additional performance potential,” Osmond says. “You’re limiting an actual universe that could provide a return.”

The shift from bigger stocks to smaller stocks in an equally weighted fund as compared to a market-cap weighted fund gives exposure to small-cap and value factors in a well-diversified one-stop shop solution, Gunzberg says.

“Using equally weighted strategies as a core holding can be helpful to get value and size exposure without needing separate allocations,” she says. “An equally weighted fund may also protect better when technology drops or if one of the big market cap holdings fall from a company specific event.”

