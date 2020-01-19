How to Navigate New College Scorecard Data

With the addition of new student debt and earnings data in November 2019, the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard…

With the addition of new student debt and earnings data in November 2019, the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard can be a tool for prospective and current students to make decisions about which school to attend and what program to study — as long as the data is taken with a grain of salt, experts say.

The College Scorecard was created in 2013 under President Barack Obama’s administration to make data about colleges more accessible to consumers in a centralized, interactive tool. Typically updated multiple times each year, it provides a variety of metrics, including some related to the cost of college, as well as details about a school’s undergraduate population and graduation rate.

The new earnings data allows users to see the fields of study with the highest median earnings a year after graduation at a given institution. The new indebtedness data provides the median federal loan debt graduates leave with by program of study. Both sets of figures can be useful in comparing student outcomes at various colleges for specific majors. Prior to this update, students could only compare salary and debt averages by school rather than by program.

The College Scorecard can also be useful to evaluate a financial aid offer, according to a Department of Education spokesperson, who says the aim of adding data is to provide transparency for students and accountability for colleges.

While some experts praise these efforts, they also have words of caution for students taking advantage of the tool.

The Scorecard is ideal for “a 30,000 foot view of general trends between schools,” Ian Fisher, director of educational counseling at Bright Horizons College Coach in Massachusetts, wrote in an email. But he notes there are some limitations to the data.

“The Scorecard offers median data and ranges on a variety of different metrics, so outcomes shouldn’t be expected to be the same for everyone,” Fisher says. “Students shouldn’t be confident in comparing median wages at one school with those of another, especially if the samples represented by the two schools are way off.”

Program-specif ic earnings data in particular is incomplete for many institutions. An example of this, he says, is Reed College, a small, private college in Portland, Oregon. Though the liberal arts school offers 28 undergraduate fields of study, median earnings data is only available on the College Scorecard for English Language and Literature majors.

The Department of Education advises students to use Scorecard data alongside other data and information sources, like the Department of Labor’s career tool.

Individual students will not be able to accurately predict the exact cost they’ll pay at a college by just looking at average costs, but the data can give students a broad sense of how costs compare and serve as a jumping-off point, says Brad Barnett, financial aid director at James Madison University in Virginia.

“I do not suggest basing your decision on which college to attend on the College Scorecard,” he wrote in an email. “Instead, I think the Scorecard is a great tool to use in narrowing down the schools you might want to spend more time researching.”

To get the most out of Scorecard data, students and families should keep in mind that the tuition cost they see on a college’s website often isn’t the amount they will actually pay, says Claude Harris, CEO and founder of the College Coaching Network in Kansas.

While a college may advertise a high sticker price on its website, the College Scorecard shows the school’s average annual cost, which includes tuition, living costs, books and fees minus the average grants and scholarships for federal financial aid recipients. This amount is also known as the net price.

“Higher education is a significant investment, and a lack of understanding around actual cost can have long-lasting implications,” Harris wrote in an email.

While Harris says clients ask him about the Scorecard, Barnett says he rarely hears students and parents talking about it with JMU’s financial aid office, so the frequency with which students are actually using the data or the lack of awareness of its existence may be a barrier to its effectiveness.

Even given the limitations of the College Scorecard, experts say the tool can be a strong resource for prospective or current students when it is understood and used properly.

“Fundamentally, this system offers a really interesting broad-strokes perspective on some important data that can be used for making a college decision,” Fisher says, “but should be used in tandem with other resources and should be understood as a snapshot rather than the whole picture.”

