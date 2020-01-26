How to Master Scientific Models on the ACT Science Section

The ACT science section consists of 40 multiple-choice questions that students are given 35 minutes to answer. Roughly 25% to…

The ACT science section consists of 40 multiple-choice questions that students are given 35 minutes to answer. Roughly 25% to 35% of this ACT portion requires test-takers to work with scientific models.

Models can take many forms, including tables, diagrams and bar graphs. For students who struggle with modeling, having an average of less than one minute per question is daunting. To increase comfort level, it is necessary to become familiar with test content and expectations.

Here are three model-based tasks you may face on the ACT science section.

Judging the Validity of Scientific Information

Students should read all ACT science passages with a critical eye and operate under the assumption that they may contain misleading information.

Consider this conflicting viewpoints passage about comets on page 526 of The Official ACT Prep Guide for 2016-2017. Scientist B’s perspective — that “the KB does not exist” — provides a clear example of a misleading perspective, as the Kuiper Belt was proven to exist in the 1990s.

This example shows that not all data in the ACT science section should be accepted at face value. Your instinct and knowledge of scientific principles are your greatest weapons when you assess the validity of scientific information.

In a passage on page 382 in the same ACT guide, information is provided about two types of bacteria in wetland soil and their roles in the breakdown of matter. Question 14 on page 383 reads: “The researchers who conducted the study most likely chose to conduct it during the summer rather than during the winter because organic matter in soil is broken down:

F. in the summer by aerobic bacteria only and in the winter by anaerobic bacteria only.

G. in the summer by anaerobic bacteria only and in the winter by aerobic bacteria only.

H. by both aerobic and anaerobic bacteria more rapidly in the summer than in the winter.

J. by both aerobic and anaerobic bacteria less rapidly in the summer than in the winter.”

In this instance, it is common knowledge that air temperature generally increases in the summer. In biology class, you likely learned that organic matter is broken down by bacteria more rapidly in warm temperatures. Knowing this can help you easily arrive at answer H.

Formulating Conclusions

A key skill needed for success on ACT science modeling questions is the ability to accurately draw conclusions from visuals. You must be able to look at bar graphs, for instance, and determine predominant trends.

The bar graphs in the passage about bacteria in wetlands show direct and indirect relationships between water table depth and gas emissions from bacteria.

This information is tested in question 15: “According to the results of the study, as the water table for the bog soil sections and the fen soil sections became progressively lower, did the total CO2 emission increase or decrease, and did the total CH4 emission increase or decrease?

A. CO2 increased, CH4 decreased

B. CO2 decreased, CH4 increased

C. CO2 increased, CH4 increased

D. CO2 decreased, CH4 decreased”

The graphs indicate that total CO2 emissions increase with depth below the surface, while total CH4 emissions decrease with depth below the surface. Notice that these trends apply to both the bog soil and the fen soil. Thus, the correct answer is choice A.

To effectively formulate conclusions on such modeling questions, practice extracting data from visuals. The best way to practice this skill is by summarizing the visual in one or two concise sentences — for example, “Unlike aerobic bacteria, anaerobic bacteria thrive near the soil’s surface.”

Formulating Predictions

Since predictions are beliefs about what is to come, prediction questions usually include the future tense “will.” Consider a science passage on page 378 of the ACT guide about a pedigree that shows the inheritance of a trait in a family.

Question 6 on page 379 reads, “Based on the information provided, will an individual with the Gene G genotype Gg have Trait G?

F. Yes, because Trait G is a dominant trait.

G. Yes, because Trait G is a recessive trait.

H. No, because Trait G is a dominant trait.

J. No, because Trait G is a recessive trait.”

You must rely on data from the passage and your knowledge of genetics to determine a future outcome. The passage states that “scientists concluded that Trait G is a recessive trait.” The genotype Gg contains one dominant and one recessive allele, and the laws of genetics dictate that when one dominant and one recessive allele are present, the dominant allele is expressed. Therefore, the correct answer is choice J.

Tackling these types of science questions on the ACT requires you to draw conclusions from scientific models before being able to formulate predictions. The reason is that predictions are essentially inferences — conclusions based on something known, assumed or reasoned — and the inference here is based on data.

You can become better at formulating predictions by improving your data extraction skills. The key is to limit yourself to the information provided in the passage rather than making over-inferences that extend beyond what is in the text.

ACT science questions involving models require you to perform a handful of tasks. When you know exactly what these tasks involve, the modeling questions do not seem quite so intimidating.

