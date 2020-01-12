How to Manage LSAT Test Anxiety

The LSAT is stressful by design, and many law school applicants who feel that stress suddenly panic on test day.…

The LSAT is stressful by design, and many law school applicants who feel that stress suddenly panic on test day.

They feel common symptoms of self-doubt and anxiety, racing thoughts and stomach cramps, and diagnose themselves with a made-up chronic disease: being bad at tests. The same people who plowed through dozens of practice sessions feel paralyzed and ashamed.

But imagine you’re one of the world’s top athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. It’s hot and humid. The jet lag and commotion make it hard to sleep. Your stomach tightens, your muscles twitch and your mind races.

Would you think this means you’re a bad athlete? Or would you think, “I’m so excited! I’ve worked hard to get here and I’m going to give this all I’ve got. Game on!”

Nothing is wrong with feeling performance pressure on test day. It’s out of your control. But you can choose how you respond to it, and you can prepare for it by understanding performance anxiety, anticipating test anxiety and focusing when it’s “game time” on LSAT test day.

Understand Performance Anxiety

The LSAT is like an extreme sport, a stiff competition to gain admission to law school. The test overloads your brain, which normally consumes about 20% of a normal adult’s body energy, with three and a half hours of fast-paced deductions requiring total focus and mental agility.

If you think that’s easy for your body to handle, consider that chess grandmasters in tournaments can burn 6,000 calories daily and sustain blood pressure levels akin to elite athletes — without leaving their seats.

When you take the LSAT, your mind may wander, but your body is working overtime. Below your conscious awareness, your organs are furiously shifting resources and releasing hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, powerful drugs that supercharge your brain but overtax your bodily systems.

None of this feels good. Your body didn’t evolve for comfort under stress; it evolved to survive at all cost.

[READ: 3 Daily Activities to Improve LSAT Score.]

The anxiety that test-takers experience is an evolutionary response to fight, run or hide when threatened. When you hit your first hard LSAT question and your brain goes into overdrive, your body frantically tries to respond and restabilize. All those awful thoughts and feelings flooding your mind are a side effect, like heat, sweat and sore muscles. No pain, no gain.

Like top athletes, LSAT takers who push through this discomfort can experience feelings of flow, using the energy the body provides instead of burning it off through distress. In flow, your mind is so engaged that it doesn’t have oxygen to waste on doubts or distractions. Flow channels anxious energy into focus and purpose as you use practiced skills to move through a challenge step by step.

Anticipate Test Anxiety

Knowing that this stress is inevitable, you can prepare like any top performer. Training takes more than just swimming laps or swinging a tennis racket. Pro athletes work hard to manage their mind game, a technique you can learn for the LSAT.

First, anticipate the experience of the test through visualization. Write down what you will go through, from waking up to acing the test. Game out potential pitfalls, like a late start or distracting environment.

To make this rehearsal more vivid than your fears and negative associations, ground the story in real, visceral details: the taste of breakfast, the sounds of the commute. Read your visualization out loud twice daily and mentally rehearse the entire performance. Visit your test center ahead of time.

[READ: Test Prep: 7 Tips for LSAT Success.]

Make the test feel like déjà vu rather than an emergency, to reassure your body that you know exactly what’s going to happen. You’re not running into trouble; you’re racing to victory.

Instead of suppressing your worries about the test, articulate your discomfort. But find sources of humor or meaning or comfort, as you may have in other tough situations.

The test will be painful, but will it feel like the soreness of a good workout? See the tensions you feel as signals of excitement and challenge rather than flashing warning signs. Reframe the LSAT from a test of your worth into a stage to perform what you practiced.

In the weeks before the test, build healthy habits to keep your body and brain in peak performance condition:

— Eat nutritious, brain-healthy whole foods rich in protein, flavonoids and healthy fats.

— Maintain a steady sleep schedule with a nighttime routine that helps you relax.

— Move your body regularly. There are many options, from walking, jogging and biking to pilates, yoga and weight training.

The day before the test, get in the right headspace to handle your rising emotions. Instead of doing stressful practice questions that feed your fears, mentally rehearse your grand performance. Go over notes or old problems you aced to engage your brain and build confidence.

Follow your nighttime routine and rest up with meditation, music or a book. Stay hydrated and sober, since alcohol can impair focus, judgment and mental speed for days.

Focus on Test Day

What do you do on LSAT test day, when the clock is ticking and your brain goes haywire?

Stop fighting your thoughts and take a moment to ground yourself. Focus on something real and physical, like your breath or the feel of the desk. When you feel ready, take one tiny step toward getting a point, like ruling out a wrong answer choice, applying a practiced tactic or highlighting a question and moving on for a fresh start.

[Read: What Is a Good LSAT Score?]

Wise marathoners don’t think about running 26.2 miles. They focus on keeping a steady pace for another 50 feet.

Instead of feeling like the LSAT is testing you, get a new perspective. Imagine you’re watching a movie about someone taking a test. What should the hero do next? No reason to panic — you know he or she will get through it and the movie will move on to the next scene.

When the LSAT is over, if you feel exhausted and conflicted and a little ill, then rest assured that you did it right. That’s a signal that you survived and need to recuperate. There’s a reason the Olympics aren’t every year.

More from U.S. News

What to Know About the Digital LSAT

3 Ways the LSAT Prepares Students for Law School

11 Law Schools Where Students Had the Highest LSAT Scores

How to Manage LSAT Test Anxiety originally appeared on usnews.com