How to Improve Your Focus and Athletic Performance

We claim to know what focus means. It’s a word we commonly use to make attributions about an athlete’s poor…

We claim to know what focus means. It’s a word we commonly use to make attributions about an athlete’s poor performance: “What are you doing out there!? Come on, focus!” or “I benched her because she just wasn’t focused today.”

When someone is instructed to “focus,” the suggestion is that their focus is presently off — that they aren’t focused — and they just need to turn it “on.” It’s as though focus were as simple as flipping a light switch on or off. However, this is an unhelpful and inaccurate model of our attention. As living, breathing humans, our focus is more like a flashlight: It’s always on — we’re always focused on something. It’s just a question of where we choose to shine the light of our attention.

When your math teacher scolds you for staring absentmindedly out the classroom window and claims you “aren’t focused,” you can accurately retort, “Oh, no, Mrs. Johnson, I’m very focused. You see those ducklings in the pond out there? I’m just not focused on you.” (One can’t guarantee, however, that Mrs. Johnson appreciates the validity of your comment.)

This is a powerful shift for many athletes and exercisers, when they realize they have the ability to control where they place their attention — and that being “unfocused” is simply a matter of intentionally shining the flashlight back onto something more productive. Focus doesn’t “just happen.” The responsibility is on the person to redirect focus. In fact, it is one of the only things we can truly control.

[See: The Best Exercise for Every Mood.]

Where Should We Actually Focus?

Our focus can only be directed in one of two ways: either internally (such as on thoughts, feelings, one’s breathing) or externally (such as on the ball, a target to hit, another person). In reading this article, your attention naturally shifts from the text on the page (external) to reflecting on how it relates to you personally (internal), to perhaps noticing the time on the clock overhead (external), and back again to the text (external). Our flashlight is fluid, in that it’s constantly shifting and redirecting. The most mentally disciplined performers understand where the light should be shining at particular times and are able to redirect it there.

For instance, a baseball hitter, while in the dugout waiting for his at-bat, may direct his focus externally on picking up what the pitcher is doing while throwing. Then, just before going to hit, his flashlight might alternate between external, on timing the pitcher and developing rhythm, and internal, on mentally rehearsing how he would like to approach the at-bat and put a great swing on a particular pitch, or perhaps on taking a few deep breaths to relax.

But here’s the important piece: Once ready to perform, the flashlight is external — on the pitcher’s motion or spin of the ball. It’s rarely shining on something internal, like the mechanics of the swing. A related study showed that batting performance of elite players is best when their focus is on the effect of the swing or on the ball leaving the bat (external) — and not on the actual swing itself (internal).

Highly skilled athletes have thousands of hours of practice. The neural connections in the brain associated with their skills strengthen in response to such practice, allowing messages to be sent from the brain to the body quickly and efficiently. There’s little benefit trying to overthink or control something in which we’re so well-practiced, so athletes, particularly high performing ones, must develop trust in their abilities and stay externally focused on the situation. That way they may react to what’s happening rather than getting caught up in internal struggles.

[READ: Why You Should Try Intuitive Exercise.]

Point Your Focus Outward

Where we put our attention matters. And it’s often a new consideration for many athletes. Most of us don’t pay much attention to what we’re actually paying attention to. Yet even in an exercise capacity, where we choose to “shine our flashlight,” has performance effects. Studies have consistently shown that when weightlifters focus their attention on the external effects of their efforts, such as the movement of a barbell, lifts are done more economically and with less effort compared to when weightlifters focus their attention on something internal, like using the actual muscle itself.

Similar to how an experienced baseball player lets go of conscious muscular control and focuses externally to “let the body do what it knows how to do,” an exerciser’s ability to adopt an external focus allows automatic control processes to operate, which means we don’t have to consciously think about what we’re doing. And when we give up trying to control our movements, the movements themselves often become more fluid and efficient.

[See: 8 Epiphanies People Have Had While Exercising.]

Focus Depends on Expertise

An external focus, in many cases, will maximize an athlete’s performance in training and competition — although the athlete’s level of proficiency is important to consider. A novice baseball player or exerciser, for instance, will likely benefit from an internal focus at first. Those who have not yet learned correct mechanics or lifting form won’t benefit from “automatic” movements and may have to rely on focusing on particular movements to increase their awareness of form.

But even for novice exercisers — those who are less active and have limited success adhering to prolonged physical activity — committing to an external focus — like listening to music, admiring the scenery around them or moving the weight — may help make the fitness experience more pleasant. Many new exercisers report that the uncomfortable physical sensations during a workout, like sweating and panting, are reason enough to quit. Distracting oneself from the unpleasant internal sensations — a focus strategy called dissociation — can serve to make the experience less uncomfortable and therefore more likely to continue.

More from U.S. News

The Best Exercise for Every Mood

Signs You Should Fire Your Personal Trainer

Exercise Equipment for Seniors

How to Improve Your Focus and Athletic Performance originally appeared on usnews.com