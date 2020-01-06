How to Get Your Portfolio Off to a Good Start for 2020

It’s pretty well known that gyms experience a surge in membership in January. By mid-February the crowds have thinned, as…

It’s pretty well known that gyms experience a surge in membership in January. By mid-February the crowds have thinned, as many who made fitness-related resolutions for the new year retreat back to the couch.

Sometimes that’s because they were overly ambitious, or simply didn’t have a good step-by-step plan.

January is also a time when many people get serious about their finances. Just as with fitness goals, it’s important to address financial objectives in manageable chunks, and to be realistic about what’s achievable.

For example, it’s unlikely that that you can pick the right stocks to consistently deliver double- or triple-digit returns, and secure your retirement in a few short years.

But it’s definitely possible to see progress through baby steps.

“The beginning of the new year is the perfect time to get your finances off to a good start,” says attorney Erika Kullberg, who runs a personal finance YouTube channel.

“One thing that should be at the top of your financial resolutions is to start budgeting,” she says. “Budgeting is going to allow you to save a greater percentage of your income, so you can in turn begin to invest that extra net income. Even if it’s just $100 a month that you’re able to save through budgeting, that $100 a month, if invested in an index fund, for example, will improve your finances in the long-term.”

Kullberg also offers a warning about being too ambitious.

“The trap most people fall into at the start of a new year is creating financial plans that are overly ambitious — so it’s hard to follow through,” she says. “The best thing you can do is set short-term goals. For example, to budget and track all of your expenses for one week. Or to save an extra $100 in January to put into an index fund.”

Index funds offer broad market exposure, rather than focusing too narrowly on single stocks, or using actively managed funds, which are generally more expensive than passive funds.

Broad diversification using index or other passively managed funds can also mitigate risk.

A tip for the new year is to review the level of risk you’re taking and which investments you’re using, says Justin Pritchard, a fee-only planner and founder of Approach Financial in Montrose, Colorado.

“People sometimes set up an account when they’re busy, during big life changes such as a job change or move. What they do might be ‘good enough’ at the time, but is it right for you now, and for the next 10 years?” Pritchard says.

“Do a quick risk tolerance questionnaire and read through the names of the investments in your portfolio. If you don’t know what all of them are, it’s time to evaluate if you keep or discard them.”

Although stocks are higher profile than bonds, and over time return more, it’s still necessary to pay attention to the fixed-income side of your portfolio. Bonds serve to dampen the volatility of stocks. That translates to mitigating losses in years when equities tank.

Amy Bush, chief investment strategist at Tandem Wealth Advisors, is optimistic about bond performance in 2020, even on the heels of a strong 2019.

“Both investment grade and non-investment grade corporate bonds did well. With the world economy improving and recession fears abating, going forward, we expect fixed-income returns to be driven by income (coupon) as opposed to price appreciation,” she says.

Jeff Garden, director and chief investment officer at Lido Advisors, expects to see slower growth, no more interest rate cuts and low inflation in 2020.

“We expect that the yield curve be more stable in the next 12 to 18 months as the market already priced all these expectations in,” he says.

However, he has a word of caution about credit spreads, or the yield differentiation between a bond and a Treasury with the same credit quality and time to maturity. Those “will remain anemic as growth remains slow as investors have no real alternatives, and the effects of inflation remain less significant. As such, we believe that bond market practitioners will need to rely on yield pickups and relative value plays to weather the storm,” he says.

Beyond portfolio allocation, there are also practical steps investors can take in the new year. While December is the deadline to make contributions to several types of qualified accounts, such as 401(k)s, investors have until April to make individual retirement account contributions.

“The 2019 contribution limit is $6,000. An additional $1,000 ‘catch-up’ contribution is available to those 50 and older,” says Brendan Willman, a financial planner at Granada Wealth Management.

“If you are not eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA due to your income, consider funding a traditional IRA. The contribution won’t be tax-deductible but there may be an opportunity to subsequently convert the after-tax traditional IRA contribution to a Roth IRA,” he says. “Remember that Roth IRA contributions can be withdrawn without tax or penalty. The earnings on contributions are treated differently but the ability to access your prior contributions as needed can offer both flexibility and peace of mind.”

Janet Briaud, founder of Briaud Financial Advisors in College Station, Texas, says, “the new year is a good opportunity to look at beneficiary designations on IRAs. There is a bill working its way through Congress, the SECURE Act. If passed, one provision will shorten the time required to withdraw the money after death.”

After the second spouse passes away, the couple’s children will have to take out the money over 10 years instead of a longer period. That would likely put the heirs in a higher tax bracket.

Parents might consider doing partial Roth IRA conversions, Briaud says. While the money converted will be subject to current income tax rates, when their children withdraw the money, it will be tax-free.

Also, if the parents want to leave money to charity, it is better to make the gift from an IRA account, another reason to review beneficiary designations.

While the SECURE Act has not yet passed, Briaud says people should think about the implications if it becomes law.

