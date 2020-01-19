How to Choose Between Applying to Law School, Taking a Gap Year

From princes William and Harry to Malia Obama, more college applicants are taking a gap year to work or travel…

From princes William and Harry to Malia Obama, more college applicants are taking a gap year to work or travel before enrolling. Likewise, aspiring attorneys are increasingly spending time in the real world between college and law school.

Unlike business schools, law schools don’t require applicants to gain work experience, although some now encourage it. Rather, law schools tend to seek a balance between recent graduates and more experienced students.

Here are five areas to consider as you weigh the potential costs and benefits of taking a gap year or other time off before going to law school:

— Experience.

— Grades.

— Finances.

— Time.

— Rest.

Experience. Undergraduate law applicants often claim that they have nothing to write about in their applications, because they haven’t done much yet. Often, those students are being too defensive or doubtful of themselves. A little prodding prompts fascinating life experiences that they didn’t consider “important enough,” as if every other applicant is a war refugee or global climate activist.

However, a year or two of meaningful work or volunteer experiences may help such applicants clarify their reasons for applying to law school, gain convincing recommendation letters that speak to their abilities outside the classroom and come up with a great topic for a personal statement.

Grades. Many college students do best in their senior year, when they’ve finally gained the motivation, confidence and study skills to excel in their chosen field. Applicants still in college will miss the GPA boost of their final grades.

On the flip side, early bloomers who found their groove quickly in college may wish to apply to law school early and enjoy a stress-free final year. They might even consider new early deferral options being pioneered by Harvard University and Columbia University law schools that allow undergrads to apply and, upon acceptance, defer starting for two years or more after earning their baccalaureate degree.

Finances. Typically, law school increases potential earnings — and debt. Thus, many applicants want to graduate as soon as possible to earn a professional salary earlier in their career. An early income boost can make it easier to pay down debt or save for home ownership or retirement, since compound interest increases the value of early savings over time.

On the other hand, applicants who delay law school can start saving up money to offset law school expenses, or to pursue other life goals before taking on law school debt.

It’s harder — and riskier — to move to Nashville with a guitar and a dream after law school. Not only will you have more debt, but the firms where you may ultimately still seek jobs will care more about what you’ve done since law school than before it. Plus, mulling over criminal procedure may make your murder ballads a bit too pedantic for Music Row.

Time. Applying to law school is a serious commitment of time and energy, from mastering the LSAT to perfecting personal statements to deciding where to attend.

Few college seniors complain of having too much time on their hands. It may be easier to focus on applications after graduation or during the down time afforded by many entry-level jobs and internships.

Rest. Law school is stressful and rigorous, especially in the first year. Applicants coming straight from college may be most accustomed to the rhythms of academic life, but they also risk burning out.

On the other hand, those who take time off might lose motivation and put off their applications year after year.

If you do take time off before applying to law school, be sure to find something meaningful to show for your time. Law schools don’t like to see gaps of more than a few months on your resume.

There is no shame in paying the bills by waiting tables or scooping ice cream or finding temporary work to support the trip of a lifetime. Still, look for part-time opportunities to demonstrate relevant skills and interests, perhaps as a research assistant for a professor, an administrative assistant at a law office or a volunteer at a political campaign or nonprofit.

Even after you apply to law school, such experiences will bolster your letter of continued interest if you end up on a waitlist. And they may help inform your future career, if country music doesn’t pan out.

