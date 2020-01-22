You probably deserve a raise this year, but the catch is that you’ll have to ask for it. This is…

You probably deserve a raise this year, but the catch is that you’ll have to ask for it. This is a turnoff for many professionals who find talking about money to be uncomfortable. In fact, a 2018 PayScale report found that only about one in three professionals surveyed have ever asked for a raise at their current place of work. Other professionals may think it’s better to wait until their boss informs them they will be getting a raise, but the reality is that most companies don’t do this anymore. If you want a raise, you have to bring it up yourself.

How to Ask for a Raise at Work

The first step in learning how to ask for a raise is to do your homework. You don’t want to approach your superiors with an arbitrary number. You want to go to them with solid information based on your area and industry. It’s helpful to use sites like Glassdoor and Indeed to get an idea of average salary numbers. You can also check job listings for positions similar to yours to see if they list the current salary range and, if they don’t, compare the requirements of those positions to yours to get a sense of where you fall in terms of qualifications and job titles.

Also, talk to others you know in your industry, perhaps in your LinkedIn network, about reasonable salary ranges based on your expertise and years in the field. Then you can compare the data to what you are currently making as well as how long you have been making the same salary.

How Much of a Raise to Ask For

Once you have done your homework, you have to decide how much to ask for. The amount you ask for will also depend on if you simply want more money or if you also want a promotion. The standard percentage for a raise last year was 3% to 5%. Again, it’s important to determine what is fair for where you live, the size of your organization and the industry you work in. You will also want to take into consideration the lowest number you would be happy with, as well as negotiating other job perks such as paid time off, flex time or employee stock options. So even if you don’t get a big percentage increase, you may be happy with better perks.

When determining how much money to ask for, it’s also important to determine how much you have grown in your role. If you can prove that you have become more valuable by showing measurable results in your position since your last salary increase, this gives more weight to your ask. Keep a document with a running list of successful projects, kudos from clients and co-workers, results from initiatives and anything else that shows your professional accomplishments in your current role.

You can jot down specific projects that you want to discuss with your superiors or even create a presentation highlighting certain results you have achieved.

When to Ask for a Raise

You will want to be smart about the timing of your conversation regarding your salary so that it is more likely that your superiors will approve your raise. Look into things like when your organization plans its budgets, if it only gives raises at certain times of the year and its current economic health. You can research your company online and speak to co-workers who work in those departments to determine that information.

For example, if your department is scheduled to update its budgets in the second quarter of the year, you will want to approach your manager before those budgets are put in place. Otherwise, you will most likely have to wait until the next budget is determined.

Some organizations only give raises during their yearly performance reviews. In this case, they tend to set a budget for raises and offer an already set raise amount. To make sure you get a fair amount, it can be advantageous to approach your boss a few months before your review to discuss your salary and any perks you would like to renegotiate. This gives them time to plan those details into their budget for annual raises.

Asking for the Raise

When scheduling a meeting with your boss, make sure to let them know in advance of the meeting that you would like to discuss the possibility of a raise with them. This is a courtesy so that they aren’t caught off guard, and it also allows them to be in the right frame of mind. Ask them for constructive criticism and invite them to be open about your current chances for a raise. You can either directly ask for a range of the amount you have in mind and then negotiate, or you can start by asking your boss what she thinks would be a fair amount.

Be prepared to provide evidence of performance demonstrating the value you have brought to your organization in the past year or more to support your ask. Provide tangible results whenever possible, testimonials from clients and co-workers and soft skills you have improved over the last two years. No matter what the end result, make sure to thank your boss for their time and discuss what the next steps are. If you are given the raise, ask whom you need to speak with. And if you aren’t given a raise at this time, ask when you can meet again to reassess.

