How the SECURE Act Affects Investors

Most Americans don’t keep up with the maze of retirement laws — and with good reason. They’re complex, byzantine and subject to change.

However, when Congress enacts changes to retirement laws, legions of individual investors are on their own. If you make a mistake, it could result in opportunity cost or even a fee.

Congress recently voted in the awkwardly named (in obvious pursuit of an acronym) Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.

Among the legislation’s key components:

Required minimum distributions. These distributions from individual retirement accounts are now mandated at age 72, an increase from age 70½. Retirees may still take withdrawals without penalty any time after age 59½. However, as more people work into traditional retirement age, and as life expectancies increase, retirees can keep their money in accounts, tax-free, for an additional 18 months before Uncle Sam requires a distribution — and the corresponding income tax payment.

Those who are older than 70½ and already taking RMDs must continue doing so. The new law applies to those who turn 70½ this year and later.

Inherited IRAs. One possible trap for investors is the change to inherited, or beneficiary, IRAs. In the past, beneficiaries could stretch distributions throughout their lifetimes, leading to the moniker “Stretch IRA” for these accounts. Those days are now gone, however.

“The act changes Stretch IRA distribution rules, except for a surviving spouse, disabled or chronically ill person, a child under age 18 or individual not more than 10 years younger than the participant or IRA owner,” says Matthew Jackson, president of Solid Wealth Advisors in Fort Collins, Colorado. “Under the new law designated beneficiaries are required to draw down assets within 10 years of the death of the original owner.”

The new law affects those who inherit IRAs this year and in subsequent years. Those already taking distributions from inherited IRAs may continue taking them under the previous rules.

“SECURE Act should have instead been called the ATR act as it’s really just accelerating tax revenue to the government,” says Russ Thornton, founder at Wealthcare For Women in Atlanta. “The additional 18-month delay for future RMDs, now beginning at age 72 for those who turn 70½ in 2020 or later, will do little to offset taxes from the loss of the stretch IRA for most non-spouse beneficiaries.”

Birth and adoption expenses. “New parents are allowed up to $5,000 in penalty-free withdrawals from retirement plans for birth or adoption expenses,” says Alex Whitehouse of Whitehouse Wealth Management in Vancouver, Washington.

Multi-employer 401(k) plans. With passage of the act, smaller companies may now join forces to offer 401(k) plans to workers. Previously, cost and regulatory hurdles had prevented smaller companies from doing just this.

Contributions to IRAs. Starting this year, you may contribute to a traditional IRA after age 70½ if you have earned income. This change tracks with the growing trend of Americans working longer.

“According to the Census Bureau almost 15% of people in their 70s are still working,” Whitehouse says. “This provides additional savings opportunities for older workers.”

Anthony Montenegro, founder of The Blackmont Group and creator of 401kWealthGuide.com, says the act brings good news for small businesses in the form of a bigger tax credit for establishing a small business-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k), 403(b), SEP IRA or SIMPLE IRA.

“For business owners who have been contemplating about rewarding their valued employees by sponsoring a retirement plan, you have just received one more reason to do so,” he says.

Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital says, “the most important aspect” of the SECURE act is more people will be invested in the stock market over the long term.

“Instead of the rich getting richer, a rising tide will lift all boats, which is a great step forward for society,” Hayes says. “By offering employers a tax credit for setting up plans, and utilizing auto-enrollment, and reducing the amount of hours employees have to work in order to participate — opening the plan to part-time employees — it’s a win-win all around.”

