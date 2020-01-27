How Premed Students Can Keep Up With the State of Medicine

Medicine is a field of constant progress and change, both in terms of new scientific discoveries and how medicine is…

Medicine is a field of constant progress and change, both in terms of new scientific discoveries and how medicine is practiced.

Potential medical school applicants should take advantage of opportunities and resources to stay up-to-date on the bleeding edge of medical practice in three ways:

— Keep up with the latest medical findings.

— Read medical student and physician blogs.

— Conduct research on your own.

Doing these things can help aspiring physicians become more informed in their decision to pursue medicine, which in turn will be useful in medical admissions essays and interviews.

Keep Up With the Latest Medical Findings

In clinical medicine, some of the most exciting trials and updates are published in the field’s most respected journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine and Journal of the American Medical Association .

While most medical journals require a subscription, you may be able to get access through your college and library institutions. Moreover, if you come across an article that you find interesting, you can email the corresponding author or authors listed in the abstract. Many researchers are more than happy to discuss their research with those who are interested.

In addition, many medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, offer free and accessible podcasts on recently published articles and author interviews that you can enjoy during your down time. For explanations of scientific advancements more appropriate to the lay audience, newspapers like the New York Times feature science and technology sections that often explore medical advances.

Keeping up to date with the latest research and the global and national research trends, as well as getting a sense of the important research being done at your target schools, will help inform your personal statements and interviews for research-heavy med schools.

Read Medical Student and Physician Blogs

To get a sense of the current zeitgeist of medicine, you should also check out a number of provider-oriented online publications such as KevinMD and Doximity’s Op-Med section, where doctors and other health care providers give personal, candid perspectives on their lives, careers and experiences — both the positives and the negatives. These articles tend to be written by physicians for physicians.

Many med schools also maintain student blogs that can be informative. For example, Stanford University School of Medicine publishes Stanford Medicine Unplugged, the University of Michigan medical school features Dose of Reality and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York has The Doctor’s Tablet.

Reading through these blogs may help you get a broad understanding of how med students and physicians feel about the training process and the ever-changing field of medicine. These narratives are often more personal and in-depth than what you can get out of a single shadowing experience. Hearing from the horse’s mouth will help you decide whether medicine may be the right path for you.

Conduct Research on Your Own

There is value to practical hands-on experience, and the best way to learn something is to do it yourself. Conducting research, either through a structured summer program or during the academic year, is the best way to get to know a field. You can learn the process of how science is done by conducting a literature review, generating a hypothesis, designing experiments, collecting data and writing up results in a manuscript.

In addition, if you come up with novel data, you may be able to attend scientific conferences, where new and unpublished findings are shared with other members of the scientific community through podium presentations and poster sessions. Attending national scientific conferences will acquaint you with the newest research happening in your field. You may even visit talks and posters being given by researchers at the med schools that you are most interested in, which will allow you to incorporate specific examples into your “Why X School” secondary essays.

These experiences are critical to have during medical school and beyond, as many competitive specialties and top residency programs expect to see evidence of scientific productivity, including journal and abstract publications.

Overall, keeping up with the pace of medicine can help you become more informed about your decision to pursue medicine, keep you motivated through the arduous premedical process and help you become a more attractive applicant to medical schools.

