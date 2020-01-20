Gastric Ulcer vs. Peptic Ulcer: What’s the Difference?

Medicine borrows much of its vocabulary from Latin and ancient Greek. For example, the word “gastric” refers to the stomach.…

Medicine borrows much of its vocabulary from Latin and ancient Greek. For example, the word “gastric” refers to the stomach. The word “peptic” refers to the digestive system. As such, these two terms overlap a bit in describing what occurs in the body when breaking down food. They’re also employed frequently in explaining what can sometimes go wrong in the midsection.

For example, in about 10% of the American public, gastric or peptic ulcers can become a problem. Ulcers are sores that form in soft tissue, such as the lining of the digestive tract, and gastric — or stomach — ulcers occur when there’s too much acid in the stomach.

“There’s a delicate balance in the stomach between the destructive effects of stomach acid, which breaks down our food and destroys foreign pathogens, and the stomach’s natural ability to protect itself from digestion,” says Dr. Robert Lerrigo, a gastroenterologist with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in Southern California. “When there is an imbalance in the system, either due to excessive stomach acid or an inability of the stomach to protect itself, the stomach literally digests itself and forms breaks in its lining called ulcers.”

The same process is responsible for peptic — or digestive — ulcers. These ulcers occur in the top of the small intestine, a section of the digestive tract called the duodenum.

The distinction between the two terms — gastric ulcer versus peptic ulcer — comes down to location. While all gastric ulcers are considered peptic ulcers, not all peptic ulcers are gastric. “If the ulcer is in the stomach, it’s called a gastric ulcer,” says Dr. Nimeesh Shah, Chief, division of gastroenterology and hepatology, also with the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. “If the ulcer is in the duodenum, it is called a duodenal ulcer. Gastric and duodenal ulcers are two kinds of peptic ulcers,” he explains.

OMICS International, a consortium of journals and conference organizers, reports that about 4.6 million Americans have peptic ulcers of one type or another.

Symptoms

Because gastric ulcers are type of peptic ulcer, the symptoms tend to be the same regardless of which term your doctor uses. “Most peptic ulcers do not cause symptoms,” Shah says. But in those who do have symptoms, abdominal pain is the most common and obvious symptom. This dull, burning stomach pain can have some specific characteristics, such as:

— Pain that starts between meals or during the night.

— Pain that wakes you up in the middle of the night.

— Pain that briefly goes away after a meal or after you take antacids.

— Pain that lasts for minutes to hours.

— Pain that comes and goes for several days or weeks.

Other symptoms may include:

— Feeling full, especially after eating only a small amount of food.

— Inability to drink as much fluid as usual.

— An empty feeling or feeling hungry after eating.

— Nausea, vomiting and heartburn.

— Bloating.

— Loss of appetite.

— Weight loss.

— Bloody or dark stools.

— Fatigue.

— Chest pain.

Causes

Peptic and gastric ulcers are caused by stomach acid. Normally, this acid breaks down the foods you eat, but in some people, an overproduction of acid can cause the acid to build up and burn a sore into the lining of the stomach or small intestine.

This overproduction of acid may result from a number of causes, including:

— Infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. OMICS International reports that about 80% of gastric ulcers and 90% of duodenal ulcers develop as a result of H. pylori infection. H. pylori infection is also a risk factor for stomach cancer.

— Long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, naproxen sodium and aspirin.

— Smoking and alcohol use.

While stress and eating spicy foods are not considered causes of stomach ulcers, they can exacerbate symptoms if you already have one.

Risk Factors

Certain groups of people are more likely to develop peptic or gastric ulcers. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that common risk factors include:

— Being over age 70.

— Taking NSAIDs regularly for a long time or taking two or more types of NSAIDs.

— Taking other medicines, such as corticosteroids or drugs that increase bone mass.

— Having had a peptic ulcer before.

— Having other medical conditions or diseases that contribute to overall ill health or a less robust immune system.

— Drinking alcohol and smoking.

Diagnosis

If you think you might have a stomach or peptic ulcer, it’s important to talk to your health care provider. Most patients start with their primary care doctor, and you may be referred to a gastroenterologist for more specialized care.

Your doctor will conduct a thorough physical exam and ask you questions about your medial history. If you use NSAIDs, be sure to mention this during the appointment, as it can be a cause of stomach pain and ulcers.

“Peptic ulcers are usually diagnosed during a procedure called an upper endoscopy, where a thin flexible tube with a camera is inserted through the mouth, after the patient has been sedated, to directly visualize the stomach and duodenum,” Shah says. A small camera on the end of the tube sends images to a computer, which are then analyzed for signs of an ulcer or ulcers and to pinpoint their location.

“Occasionally, peptic ulcers can be diagnosed by a radiology test called an upper GI series,” he continues. “In this test, a patient drinks a special liquid and then undergoes X-rays to visualize the stomach and duodenum for ulcers.”

In some cases, your doctor may also order stool samples and blood tests to check for the H. pylori bacteria or signs of other conditions, such as ulcerative colitis. In some cases, you may also have a biopsy. During this procedure, your doctor will remove a small piece of tissue from the lining of the stomach or the small intestine to check for H. pylori.

Treatment

“Treatment depends on the cause of the ulcers,” Shah says. “If bacteria such as Helicobacter pylori is identified as the cause, this can readily be treated with antibiotics. If NSAIDs are the cause, these medications are usually discontinued.”

To help the stomach lining heal, you may also be prescribed acid-reducing medications, such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) for a short duration, Shah says. Examples of these medications are esomeprazole (Nexium) and lansoprazole (Prevacid).

Another type of acid-reducing medication called histamine receptors blockers (or H2 blockers) can also be helpful. Examples include famotidine (Pepcid) and ranitidine (Zantac).

“If you are diagnosed with a peptic ulcer, it’s important to follow your primary care provider’s instructions on how to treat the ulcer, including completing all antibiotics and/or anti-acid medications if prescribed,” Shah says.

Complications

Left untreated, a stomach ulcer can turn into a serious problem. Complications may include:

— Bleeding. A broken blood vessel in the stomach or small intestine can cause bleeding into the stomach. This may show up as dark or bloody stools.

— Obstruction. Obstructions or blockages can develop that prevent food from moving from the stomach into the small intestine.

— Perforations. When the ulcer creates a hole in the stomach wall, this is called a perforation and is a very serious condition that allows digestive juices and food to leak into the abdominal cavity. This can lead to a potentially life-threatening infection.

— Peritonitis. This infection of the lining of the abdominal cavity can also become a serious issue.

Surgery may be required to address these complications, the NIDDK reports.

Lifestyle Changes

Regardless of whether you have a gastric ulcer or a peptic ulcer, a few lifestyle changes can help you heal and feel better. Shah says that for cigarette smokers, one of the biggest things you can to do is to quit smoking. “Among the many negative health effects of smoking, it can impair healing of ulcers.”

In addition, you should seek to:

— Avoid alcohol.

— Avoid any foods that worsen symptoms. Spicy food, tomatoes, coffee, chocolate and alcohol are common offenders.

— Avoid using NSAIDs.

— Improve your diet.

“There is no specific diet that is recommended by the American Gastroenterology Association or American College of Gastroenterology to promote stomach ulcer healing,” Lerrigo says. “There have been several international studies suggesting certain foods may be helpful, but without larger trials in humans, one cannot definitively say for sure.”

Nevertheless, following a healthy diet that’s rich in antioxidants is thought to be helpful for someone with peptic ulcers, both in promoting healing and preventing recurrence of gastric or peptic ulcers.

