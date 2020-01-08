Fit and Fat

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what…

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what an athlete is “supposed” to be. Yet athletes come in all bodies, ages, shapes and sizes, and everybody deserves to have role models that look like them. In this new series, we introduce you to inspiring athletes who live outside those stereotypes.

When flight issues make traveling to the marathon they had trained for impossible, many people would just take it as a sign to skip it. Not Jeanette DePatie.

When she couldn’t get to Hawaii in 2011, she found a different marathon that was happening at the same time. Sure it was far hillier than what she trained for. And sure, it was in the Ozarks instead of Honolulu. But it was still 26.2 miles, and she got it done. She finished dead last, after other athletes had gone home, showered, come back and eaten a spaghetti dinner.

This wasn’t a new experience for DePatie, who literally took one for the team when she ran a 2-mile race as a member of her high school track team. She set an unbroken record for last place finishes. But because it was a grueling event, many teams didn’t even have a runner for the race, allowing Jeanette to earn points for her team just for running the event, even though she came in last.

An active kid, DePatie didn’t stop at track. She also played baseball with the local boys and sang and danced (her very favorite activity) in musical theater productions.

After high school, she tried a multitude of sports – martial arts, racquetball, triathlon, weight lifting, aerobics, Pilates and yoga just to name a few. Some, like triathlon and marathon, were bucket list events. Others she tried because of the (false) promise of weight loss. But even after she happily left diet-culture behind, she was still excited about the real benefits of fitness, like stress management and joyful movement.

Her love of dance stuck with her. It was, she says, “the only activity I pursued purely for the fun of it.” She loved taking classes and wanted to teach but believed you couldn’t teach exercise unless you looked like a fitness model. Then came a fateful trip to the library when she checked out “Losing It: False Hopes and Fat Profits in the Diet Industry” by Laura Fraser, which she describes as “an expose on lies in the weight loss industry.” Once she learned that the real chances of long-term weight loss were actually in the single digits, DePatie had an epiphany.

Weight Loss Epiphany

“Instead of waiting until I was thin to live the life I wanted, I was going to start doing everything important to me right then. Right that very moment. That’s when I started working as an interactive producer in Hollywood. That’s when I decided to train to become a fitness instructor. And I’ve never looked back.”

Twenty years later the LA-based DePatie, now 51, has forged a trail of body positivity through the fitness world, and she’s fought through plenty of fatphobia to do it. She still regularly gets hate mail, which she explains is “pretty much a given for anybody who dares to suggest that people of all sizes have a right to enjoy their bodies and live peacefully on this planet.”

In 2011, she put out a book and DVD called “The Fat Chick Works Out: Fitness That’s Fun and Feasible for Folks of All Ages, Sizes, Shapes and Abilities.” She created the workout for beginners, and especially for those who hear the word “exercise” and have flashbacks to awful PE teachers and over-ambitious step aerobics classes.

Fit Fatties

In 2012, she co-founded Fit Fatties, a community for people of all sizes who want to talk about fitness from a weight-neutral perspective. That group now lives on Facebook and has almost 7,000 members. In addition to online support, they do fun events like “Fit Fatties Across America,” where members tallied up their workouts until they had enough combined miles to have crossed North America.

DePatie says, “I love that I get to see people of so many different shapes and sizes doing incredible things like lifting weights or doing aerials or climbing mountains or sword fighting. Every day, I get such a charge out of seeing so much diversity among our athletes.”

That same year she co-coordinated the Manhattan Hot Flash Mob as part of her work with Eve Agee, a coach who is developing a movement for menopausal women. DePatie created a dance called the “Menopause Mambo” and posted the instructional video online. Then about 25 women — led by DePatie — got together and danced it in the heart of Manhattan.

DePatie loves teaching dance-based exercise because it gives her the chance to work out with a group, listen to music from all over the world, shake her groove thing and laugh. She especially loves teaching kids and seniors because “kids don’t know that they should be embarrassed about anything, and seniors just don’t care about being embarrassed. It means they are willing to just jump in and try anything.” You can find DePatie’s classes (both in person in the LA area and online.)

Workouts for Every Body

As an instructor, she pushes back against a one-size-fits-all format. She explains, “In my experience, one size doesn’t fit anyone particularly well. Everybody is at a different level. We hurt in different places. We have different abilities. But what if we decided that’s okay? I want my students to look different from one another as they exercise. Some are doing high kicks. Some are dancing in a chair. So what? That means not only that people of all different levels can effectively work out together, but also that each person can exercise according to their level on any particular day.”

This year, DePatie’s upbeat, inclusive platform was developed into the Every Body Can Exercise Senior Edition workout. It’s a dance-based workout that includes options for sitting, standing and moving between the two, all based on her philosophy that having fun keeps you coming back.

“I want students to feel like they can do what they need to have fun and feel successful and feel like they want to come again. That’s success!” DePatie says. “Sure, you can work somebody so hard that they walk like Frankenstein’s monster tomorrow and never want to move again as long as they live. I don’t believe in that. I want students to come and find joy over and over again for years and decades. That’s what matters to me.”

