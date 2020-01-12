Explore the 20 Best Online MBA Programs

See the top online business programs. Online MBA programs make it easy for students to earn business degrees in the…

See the top online business programs.

Online MBA programs make it easy for students to earn business degrees in the comfort of their own home. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in other specialties such as finance and marketing. Here are the top 20 of the 2020 Best Online MBA Programs, including ties.

18 (tie). Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)

Academic year founded: before 1996-1997

Total enrollment: 392

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $900 per credit

Learn more about the Harbert College of Business.

18 (tie). Lehigh University (PA)

Academic year founded: before 1996-1997

Total enrollment: 204

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,110 per credit

Learn more about Lehigh University.

18 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 152

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,225 per credit

Learn more about the David Eccles School of Business.

18 (tie). Washington State University

Academic year founded: 2007-2008

Total enrollment: 935

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $834

Learn more about Washington State University.

15 (tie). Ball State University (Miller) (IN)

Academic year founded: before 1996-1997

Total enrollment: 279

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $442 per credit (in-state); $651 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Miller College of Business.

15 (tie). James Madison University (VA)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 50

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $900 per credit

Learn more about James Madison University.

15 (tie). North Carolina State University (Poole)

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 333

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,138 per credit (in-state); $2,011 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Poole School of Management.

10 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 450

Application deadline: June 30

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,236 per credit

Learn more about the W.P. Carey School of Business.

10 (tie). University of Arizona (Eller)

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 345

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,145 per credit

Learn more about the Eller College of Management.

10 (tie). University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 436

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,644 per credit

Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

10 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)

Academic year founded: 2017-2018

Total enrollment: 111

Application deadline: July 1

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,209 per credit

Learn more about the Foster School of Business.

10 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 330

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $775 per credit

Learn more about the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.

9. Villanova University (PA)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 298

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,350 per credit

Learn more about Villanova University.

6 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 486

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,215 per credit

Learn more about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.

6 (tie). University of Mississippi

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 85

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $820 per credit

Learn more about the University of Mississippi.

6 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 303

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $842 per credit (in-state); $1,564 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the University of Texas–Dallas.

5. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 178

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,980 per credit

Learn about the Marshall School of Business.

4. University of Florida (Hough)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 504

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,208 per credit

Learn more about the Hough Graduate School of Business.

3. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 126

Application deadline: April 9

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $2,125 per credit

Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.

1 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 1,014

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,380 per credit

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.

1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 799

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $2,025 per credit

Learn more about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Learn more about online programs.

Find out more about paying for online education and discover what employers think about online MBAs. Check out all the online education rankings, and follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for more advice.

