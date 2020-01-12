Explore the 20 Best Online MBA Programs

See the top online business programs.
Online MBA programs make it easy for students to earn business degrees in the comfort of their own home. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in other specialties such as finance and marketing. Here are the top 20 of the 2020 Best Online MBA Programs, including ties.
18 (tie). Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)
Academic year founded: before 1996-1997
Total enrollment: 392
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $900 per credit
Learn more about the Harbert College of Business.
18 (tie). Lehigh University (PA)
Academic year founded: before 1996-1997
Total enrollment: 204
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,110 per credit
Learn more about Lehigh University.
18 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 152
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,225 per credit
Learn more about the David Eccles School of Business.
18 (tie). Washington State University
Academic year founded: 2007-2008
Total enrollment: 935
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $834
Learn more about Washington State University.
15 (tie). Ball State University (Miller) (IN)
Academic year founded: before 1996-1997
Total enrollment: 279
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $442 per credit (in-state); $651 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the Miller College of Business.
15 (tie). James Madison University (VA)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 50
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $900 per credit
Learn more about James Madison University.
15 (tie). North Carolina State University (Poole)
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 333
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,138 per credit (in-state); $2,011 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the Poole School of Management.
10 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 450
Application deadline: June 30
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,236 per credit
Learn more about the W.P. Carey School of Business.
10 (tie). University of Arizona (Eller)
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 345
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,145 per credit
Learn more about the Eller College of Management.
10 (tie). University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 436
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,644 per credit
Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.
10 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)
Academic year founded: 2017-2018
Total enrollment: 111
Application deadline: July 1
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,209 per credit
Learn more about the Foster School of Business.
10 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 330
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $775 per credit
Learn more about the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.
9. Villanova University (PA)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 298
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,350 per credit
Learn more about Villanova University.
6 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 486
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,215 per credit
Learn more about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.
6 (tie). University of Mississippi
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 85
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $820 per credit
Learn more about the University of Mississippi.
6 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 303
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $842 per credit (in-state); $1,564 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the University of Texas–Dallas.
5. University of Southern California (Marshall)
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 178
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,980 per credit
Learn about the Marshall School of Business.
4. University of Florida (Hough)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 504
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,208 per credit
Learn more about the Hough Graduate School of Business.
3. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 126
Application deadline: April 9
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $2,125 per credit
Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.
1 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 1,014
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $1,380 per credit
Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.
1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 799
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2019-2020: $2,025 per credit
Learn more about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.
Check out all the online education rankings, and follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for more advice.
