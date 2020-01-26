Exercising With Bronchitis: What You Should Know

While we all know that exercise is good for us, there might be times when you should go a little…

While we all know that exercise is good for us, there might be times when you should go a little easier or just rest entirely. For example, if you find you’re wheezing, coughing and just plain feeling lousy for several days or even a couple weeks after having had a cold or the flu, you may be dealing with a bout of bronchitis, and that might be a good time to adjust how much you’re exercising.

What Is Bronchitis?

Put simply, “bronchitis is an inflammation of the lower respiratory tract,” says Dr. Paul F. Simonelli, chair of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Geisinger. It typically starts out in most cases as a simple cold with a runny nose and sore throat that can lead to inflammation in the airways. Some 90% of cases of acute bronchitis cases are caused by a virus, and often it’s related to a cold or the flu.

After several days, your cold symptoms may seem to move down into the chest as the airways become inflamed. Specifically, if you have the following symptoms, it may well be bronchitis:

— A persistent cough that produces mucus or sputum, which may be white, green or yellow.

— A persistent dry cough (not everyone has a productive cough).

— Fatigue.

— Shortness of breath.

— A low-grade fever and chills.

— Discomfort or a feeling of something being in the chest.

— Headache.

— Sore throat.

— Difficulty sleeping.

— A wheezing or whistling sound while breathing.

— Soreness in the ribs from excessive coughing.

If your symptoms are very severe or last a long time, you might need to see a doctor. If your symptoms last “beyond three weeks, that’s more serious. You need to see a doctor or a primary lung specialist to find out why your cough is lasting so long,” says Dr. Jason Turowski, associate director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at the Cleveland Clinic. This is because there are actually two types of bronchitis:

— Acute. This most common type of bronchitis usually clears up in about three to four weeks. It’s almost always caused by a virus, but occasionally can be related to a bacterial infection. You’ll feel lousy for a few weeks and have a persistent cough, but in most cases, your body can clear the viral infection and you’ll get better.

— Chronic. This type of bronchitis lasts much longer — months or years — with periods of flare up and improvements. It’s “a totally separate issue that implies some kind of underlying lung disease,” such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also called COPD, says Dr. Avraham Cooper, a pulmonologist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, 9 million American adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis.

Can You Exercise if You Have Bronchitis?

This is a tricky question, Cooper says. “If the symptoms are limited to above the neck, which would be typical cold symptoms,” such as a runny nose, watery eyes and sniffles, “we don’t really place any limitation on exercising. Just be mindful of hydration,” as becoming dehydrated can make you feel worse and reduce your body’s ability to fight off the infection that’s causing the cold.

If your symptoms are seated further down in your chest, that can make breathing freely more challenging. “If the lower airways are involved or you’re having fevers and systemic symptoms, we usually recommend waiting until those symptoms subside” before going nuts at the gym.

In any event, Cooper says it’s important to let your body be your guide. “A lot of it is about how impaired you feel. If you’re short of breath and wheezing a lot, we usually recommend waiting until that subsides.”

Which Exercises Are Best With Bronchitis?

As far as which exercises are best when you have a case of acute bronchitis, that’s really up to you and what you feel well enough to do. “There’s not a specific exercise that you can or can’t do,” as long as you feel OK and aren’t spreading your germs to other people.

When you have chronic bronchitis, however, you may want to focus on certain kinds of exercises that help strengthen the muscles in the chest and improve your cardiovascular abilities, as that may help ease difficult breathing or open up your airways. Some types of exercises that may be helpful for people with chronic bronchitis (which can be a subset of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) include:

— Yoga. Yoga’s hallmark breath work and gentle stretching can provide a wonderful means for you to strengthen your whole body, but also specifically your chest muscles and other parts of your respiratory tract.

— Swimming. The warm, moist air inside most indoor swimming pools may help ease breathing if you’re congested. It can also provide a stellar cardiovascular workout that expands lung capacity while engaging virtually every muscle in your body. You can also enjoy water aerobics or water running to get similar water-based exercise benefits without having to put your face in. But be sure to look for a pool facility that’s well ventilated and clean, as some pools with poor airflow can have higher levels of chloramines — gases that build up just above the surface of the water when chlorine combines with organic matter such as sweat or urine. Excess levels of chloramines can trigger breathing issues in some people.

— Walking. A brisk walk that gets you out into the fresh air can also be beneficial for opening up the airways and improving your ability to breathe easy.

— Cycling. Like swimming and walking, cycling offers cardiovascular benefits and is quite gentle on the joints. Building lower body endurance is a key component of physical therapy programs for people with lung diseases and can pay big benefits to those who have chronic bronchitis.

If your lung capacity is compromised or your symptoms of chronic bronchitis are very severe, you may also want to consider trying formal pulmonary rehabilitation therapy. Essentially, this is a type of physical therapy that focuses on the lungs and improving your ability to breathe. It includes breath work, stretching and gentle cardio work that’s designed to improve lung capacity and ease obstructed breathing.

