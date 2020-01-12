Does Gold Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

Whether for its practicality, rarity or beauty, people worldwide have consistently valued gold for thousands of years. Gold has a…

Whether for its practicality, rarity or beauty, people worldwide have consistently valued gold for thousands of years.

Gold has a longer track record of storing wealth than any stock, bond or currency note from a central bank. No central authority has the power to print an unlimited supply of gold at will, and the limited supply inside of the planet is costly to extract.

For all of these reasons, gold would seem like a great long-term investment choice, but if you ask most financial advisors how much gold you should have in your portfolio, you’ll rarely hear an answer higher than 10%, and many advise against holding gold at all.

Rather than accept conventional wisdom at face value, let’s take a look at a few reasons you might want to have gold in your portfolio and see how they hold up:

— Capital appreciation and wealth building.

— Hedge against stocks.

— Security during a disaster.

Capital Appreciation and Wealth Building

The main reason you’re probably investing at all is to see your money grow over time. So how is gold’s track record when it comes to this goal?

The U.S. dollar used to be backed by gold, meaning that looking at gold’s price history too far into the past comes with some complications. The link between gold and the dollar was pretty much fully severed in the early 1970’s, so for simplicity, look at the last 45 years of history.

If you bought $10,000 worth of gold 45 years ago (in 1974), you’d have paid around $180 per troy ounce. Today, that gold would be worth close to $84,000.

That sounds pretty good, but in annualized terms, it’s about 4.8% per year, and after accounting for inflation, the real return drops to about 1.2% per year. In other words, gold is only doing a little better than keeping pace with inflation over the long run.

When you think about it, this really makes a lot of sense: Gold is a commodity. It’s a physical object that doesn’t change or produce anything over time. All else equal, its buying power shouldn’t really change much over long periods of time. It’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to do, which is preserving wealth.

By comparison, the S&P 500’s annualized total return over the same period was about 12% (with dividends reinvested), or about 8.1% per year after accounting for inflation. Those 500 companies were hard at work producing value for shareholders while the hunk of gold was just sitting in a vault.

You might think this is a totally unfair comparison. After all, gold is supposed to have a very stable value over time, whereas stocks swing wildly. But that popular belief is not entirely true. Look at a long-term chart, and you’ll see that the price of gold has experienced swings as wild as -50% or +100% over periods as short as one to two years in the last several decades. It is not as conservative an investment as you may expect.

Hedge Against Stocks

OK, so maybe the stock market has some advantages over gold as a long-term investment, but what if we were to hold just a small position in gold as a hedge against swings in the stock market? The idea is that gold might zig when the stock market zags, and the overall volatility of our portfolio could be reduced as a result.

If you overlay a chart of the price of gold against any popular stock market index, you’ll see that indeed, gold has very little historical correlation with stocks. That’s a good quality for an asset you’re hoping to diversify your portfolio with, so it certainly has the potential to help.

The only problem is that other assets, like investment-grade bonds, may be even more attractive as a hedge against a volatile stock market. For example, US Treasury bonds could serve a similar purpose with much lower historical volatility than gold and a comparable potential for long-term returns.

Nobody can predict the future, but in my own portfolio, I personally prefer bonds over gold to smooth out the wild ride of the stock market.

Security During a Disaster

Some people believe that in the event of a totally unprecedented financial meltdown, gold could provide security while other assets are crumbling.

Imagine if your local currency experienced hyperinflation and became worthless over a short period of time, or if the world’s electronic financial systems were somehow compromised on a large scale. Even in the post-apocalyptic world of ” Fear The Walking Dead,” characters traded gold for water.

Events like those are extremely unlikely to happen, particularly in the United States, but even if you were concerned about them, there are a few disadvantages to consider.

Under normal circumstances, you’d probably invest in gold via a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, such as GLD, with a few clicks of a mouse. But if you’re including gold as a part of some sort of emergency preparedness kit, you’ll probably want to hold it physically rather than digitally.

Buying gold coins or bars usually comes at a premium to spot price, so you’re likely to have to overpay by somewhere between 1% to 3%, especially if you’re buying in small quantities. And storing physical gold in your own home comes with the risk of theft, while storing it off-site in a safe deposit box can be expensive and inconvenient.

Final Thoughts

Overall, gold is an interesting investment option with a long and rich history. With that said, it has historically underperformed the stock market, while still experiencing significant price volatility.

Disclosures: The author of this article holds no position in any securities mentioned therein. The information in this article is provided without warranty and should be considered as personal opinion, not financial advice. The author holds no license or accreditation in the field of finance and is not a certified financial or investment advisor. You should not make financial decisions based on the opinions expressed in this article without consulting a financial professional.

