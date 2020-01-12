Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Programs

Explore the top online bachelor’s programs.
For students who want to return to college but are uninterested in traditional campus life, online degree programs are a great way to earn a bachelor’s while still balancing work and school. U.S. News has ranked these undergrad programs for nine years. Here are the top 20 online bachelor’s degree programs, including ties, in the 2020 Best Online Programs rankings.
20 (tie). George Washington University (DC)
Academic year founded: 1996-1997
Total enrollment: 373
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $615 per credit
20 (tie). University of Alabama–Birmingham
Academic year founded: 2004-2005
Total enrollment: 1,699
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $441 per credit
20 (tie). Western Kentucky University
Academic year founded: 1998-1999
Total enrollment: 3,350
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $540 per credit
16 (tie). Concordia University Wisconsin & Ann Arbor
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 374
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $512 per credit
16 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies (NY)
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 2,422
Application deadline: July 30
Tuition for 2019-2020: $295 per credit
16 (tie). University of Central Florida
Academic year founded: 1997-1998
Total enrollment: 12,573
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $105 per credit (in-state); $616 per credit (out-of-state)
16 (tie). West Texas A&M University
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 1,420
Application deadline: Aug. 1
Tuition for 2019-2020: $320 per credit (in-state); $345 per credit (out-of-state)
11 (tie). Charleston Southern University (SC)
Academic year founded: 2009-2010
Total enrollment: 269
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $490 per credit
11 (tie). Colorado State University
Academic year founded: before 1996-1997
Total enrollment: 804
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $476
11 (tie). Colorado State University–Global Campus
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 11,594
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $350 per credit
11 (tie). University of Arizona
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 2,264
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $525 per credit
11 (tie). University of Georgia
Academic year founded: 2005-2006
Total enrollment: 32
Application deadline: July 15
Tuition for 2019-2020: $326 per credit
8 (tie). Loyola University Chicago
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 404
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $693 per credit
8 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 9,198
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $555 per credit
8 (tie). University of North Carolina–Wilmington
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 2,175
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $169 per credit (in-state); $644 per credit (out-of-state)
7. University of Oklahoma
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 1,023
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $160 per credit (in-state); $672 per credit (out-of-state)
6. Arizona State University
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 44,579
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $530 per credit
5. Oregon State University
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 6,328
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $309 per credit
4. University of Florida
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 3,054
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $112 per credit (in-state); $500 per credit (out-of-state)
3. University of Illinois–Chicago
Academic year founded: 2007-2008
Total enrollment: 250
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $462 per credit
2. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)
Academic year founded: before 1996-1997
Total enrollment: 15,511
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $413 per credit
1. Ohio State University–Columbus
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 456
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2019-2020: $354 per credit (in-state); $359 per credit (out-of-state)
