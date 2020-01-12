Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Programs

Explore the top online bachelor’s programs. For students who want to return to college but are uninterested in traditional campus…

Explore the top online bachelor’s programs.

For students who want to return to college but are uninterested in traditional campus life, online degree programs are a great way to earn a bachelor’s while still balancing work and school. U.S. News has ranked these undergrad programs for nine years. Here are the top 20 online bachelor’s degree programs, including ties, in the 2020 Best Online Programs rankings.

20 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Academic year founded: 1996-1997

Total enrollment: 373

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $615 per credit

More about George Washington University.

20 (tie). University of Alabama–Birmingham

Academic year founded: 2004-2005

Total enrollment: 1,699

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $441 per credit

More about the University of Alabama–Birmingham.

20 (tie). Western Kentucky University

Academic year founded: 1998-1999

Total enrollment: 3,350

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $540 per credit

More about Western Kentucky University.

16 (tie). Concordia University Wisconsin & Ann Arbor

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 374

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $512 per credit

More about Concordia University Wisconsin & Ann Arbor.

16 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies (NY)

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 2,422

Application deadline: July 30

Tuition for 2019-2020: $295 per credit

More about the CUNY School of Professional Studies.

16 (tie). University of Central Florida

Academic year founded: 1997-1998

Total enrollment: 12,573

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $105 per credit (in-state); $616 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Central Florida.

16 (tie). West Texas A&M University

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 1,420

Application deadline: Aug. 1

Tuition for 2019-2020: $320 per credit (in-state); $345 per credit (out-of-state)

More about West Texas A&M University.

11 (tie). Charleston Southern University (SC)

Academic year founded: 2009-2010

Total enrollment: 269

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $490 per credit

More about Charleston Southern University.

11 (tie). Colorado State University

Academic year founded: before 1996-1997

Total enrollment: 804

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $476

More about Colorado State University.

11 (tie). Colorado State University–Global Campus

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 11,594

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $350 per credit

More about Colorado State University–Global Campus.

11 (tie). University of Arizona

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 2,264

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $525 per credit

More about the University of Arizona.

11 (tie). University of Georgia

Academic year founded: 2005-2006

Total enrollment: 32

Application deadline: July 15

Tuition for 2019-2020: $326 per credit

More about the University of Georgia.

8 (tie). Loyola University Chicago

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 404

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $693 per credit

More about Loyola University Chicago.

8 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 9,198

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $555 per credit

More about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.

8 (tie). University of North Carolina–Wilmington

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 2,175

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $169 per credit (in-state); $644 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of North Carolina–Wilmington.

7. University of Oklahoma

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 1,023

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $160 per credit (in-state); $672 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Oklahoma.

6. Arizona State University

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 44,579

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $530 per credit

More about Arizona State University.

5. Oregon State University

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 6,328

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $309 per credit

More about Oregon State University.

4. University of Florida

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 3,054

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $112 per credit (in-state); $500 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Florida.

3. University of Illinois–Chicago

Academic year founded: 2007-2008

Total enrollment: 250

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $462 per credit

More about the University of Illinois–Chicago.

2. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)

Academic year founded: before 1996-1997

Total enrollment: 15,511

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $413 per credit

More about Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide.

1. Ohio State University–Columbus

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 456

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2019-2020: $354 per credit (in-state); $359 per credit (out-of-state)

More about Ohio State University–Columbus.

Get more information on online education.

U.S. News offers lots of advice for prospective online students on paying for their online education, preparing for an online program and excelling in online classes. Discover more about gearing up for college by following U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs

— 1. Ohio State University–Columbus

— 2. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide

— 3. University of Illinois–Chicago

— 4. University of Florida

— 5. Oregon State University

— 6. Arizona State University

— 7. University of Oklahoma

— 8 (tie). Loyola University Chicago

— 8 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

— 8 (tie). University of North Carolina–Wilmington

— 11 (tie). Charleston Southern University

— 11 (tie). Colorado State University

— 11 (tie). Colorado State University–Global Campus

— 11 (tie). University of Arizona

— 11 (tie). University of Georgia

— 16 (tie). Concordia University Wisconsin & Ann Arbor

— 16 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies

— 16 (tie). University of Central Florida

— 16 (tie). West Texas A&M University

— 20 (tie). George Washington University

— 20 (tie). University of Alabama–Birmingham

— 20 (tie). Western Kentucky University

More from U.S. News

Explore the 20 Best Online MBA Programs

10 Things Employers Think About Your Online Degree

A Guide to Fast Online Degrees

Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Programs originally appeared on usnews.com