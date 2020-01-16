Digital Housekeeping and Your Job Search

Most people prepare themselves physically, emotionally and even spiritually for a job search. They get haircuts, freshen up their wardrobes…

Most people prepare themselves physically, emotionally and even spiritually for a job search. They get haircuts, freshen up their wardrobes and even change their sleeping habits. But your online presence also needs attention before you embark on a job search. Digital housekeeping should be a part of every employee’s regular activity, but job seekers need to be especially attentive. Cleaning up your online presence can be organized under the following five tasks:

— Cleanse.

— Update.

— Spruce.

— Coordinate.

— Audit.

[See: The 25 Best Jobs of 2020]

Cleanse

Like dust in a house, layers of digital detritus accumulate on our online personas. Even those who carefully maintain their personal brand online can find themselves tagged in an unflattering photograph or mentioned in an unhelpful way. One should take care to delete photographs, comments or other posts that can in any way be considered controversial, inappropriate or offensive.

This may feel like self-censorship and perhaps it is. This is not a matter of legal rights but of prudent best practice. It makes little sense to risk offending anyone with an image or comment that may distract or disgust a potential employer or work partner.

If it takes too much effort to thoroughly review accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and others, you may want to completely delete those accounts you no longer use regularly. Even old Yahoo, Tumblr, Foursquare, Google+, MySpace or other accounts should be found and deleted. Try searching for your name (including versions of your name) and the host service names to locate these old digital haunts to be sure to find them all.

Update

Most people are slow to update headshots, biographies and contact information on social sites. It is important to keep professional sites current. Scout LinkedIn, for example, for broken links or biographical and position data that needs updating. If you keep a personal or professional blog or vlog, these also require attention. Profile pictures should look current and not feature an out-of-date or inaccurate hair color or image. Invest in a quality professional headshot at least every five years and be sure the image is appropriate to your industry or field.

For example, an investment banker or CPA should probably wear a business suit and a tech worker might choose to project a business-casual look. Most headshots that are just cropped from day-to-day images will look unprofessional.

Banners on sites like Facebook and LinkedIn should also be updated to support the brand you wish to project. The image may be abstract or chosen to convey a certain passion or interest. But always start with this question: Does this enhance or detract from my online brand? Finally, if your personal email address shouts immaturity or misplaced wit, consider a new one. Would you want to hire “Hotstuff197@abcd.com” or “CoolDude3000@xyz.com” for your team?

[See: 25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K.]

Spruce

Consider carefully the “about” or “bio” section of any online presence. LinkedIn is an important place to state the case for who you are and what you offer professionally. A powerful aspect of LinkedIn is the ability to solicit and accept endorsements and reviews from people with whom you may have worked. Like most of life, you get more if you give, so be generous with the reviews you give to others and don’t be shy about asking others to reciprocate on your sites. Like a restaurant that boasts a “best pizza restaurant 1999” certificate, it makes the patron wonder what has been happening since if there are no current assessments.

LinkedIn also offers rich alternatives for uploading media and content. Be sure not to share confidential or proprietary materials from a current or former employer, but adding PowerPoints, PDFs or videos can underscore affiliations and achievements in a supportive manner.

If you are active on Twitter, consider pinning one of your tweets at the top of your profile so it is the first thing someone sees, rather than the most recent tweet.

Coordinate

With so many different “selves” online, try to coordinate and make those brands consistent. This does not mean that every headshot or “about me” must be the same, but they should support common features of your online persona. It is particularly important that your resume matches the facts and timing of your LinkedIn profile. Discrepancies of fact or impressions are a warning flag to potential employers.

Remember also the secondary site profiles you may have online. These include Zoom, Skype and other conferencing and messaging apps.

[See: 10 Best Low-Stress, High-Paying Jobs.]

Audit Privacy Settings

It is best to set Facebook and Instagram to the tightest allowable privacy settings so that only true friends and family can access your personal images and data.

We are a quarter century into the digital era. Most have digested the notion that our online presence is as critical to our image as our physical or “real” identity. The prudent job seeker will take these five steps before undertaking a new career, and the ambitious career builder will do the same even if no short-term change is imminent.

More from U.S. News

16 Low-Stress Jobs

20 Work-Life Balance Tips and Secrets From CEOs

8 Careers for Creative People

Digital Housekeeping and Your Job Search originally appeared on usnews.com