Diagnosis and Management of Spinal Tumors

Tumors of the spine are rare, but they can have devastating consequences, causing severe pain and, in some cases, weakness…

Tumors of the spine are rare, but they can have devastating consequences, causing severe pain and, in some cases, weakness and even paralysis. As such, prompt and appropriate treatment of these tumors is paramount.

Tumors affecting the spine can arise from the bones (vertebral bodies), nerves, spinal cord or the soft tissues surrounding and supporting the spine. They generally cause symptoms by either directly compressing the spinal cord or spinal nerves or by destroying the bone in the vertebral column resulting in fractures and/or spinal instability. A large variety of tumors can occur in the spine, and treatment paradigms can vary greatly based on the tumor type, location and risk posed to the spinal cord.

[See: 7 Ways Pain Is Sometimes Misdiagnosed.]

Presentation

The most common presenting symptoms in patients with spinal tumors are:

— Back pain.

— Arm and/or leg pain.

— Neurological issues (difficulty walking, balance issues or limb weakness).

Unfortunately, these symptoms are common to many other spine problems, as well. For example, more than 90% of adults in the U.S. will seek medical care for an episode of back pain at some point in their lives. The vast majority of these patients will have a more common problem such as a muscle strain or disc herniation. Determining which patients should get increased scrutiny can be difficult given the overlap of symptoms. The decision to proceed with further evaluation is based on a number of factors, including: the character and duration of pain, the presence of neurological deficits, physical exam findings, the patient’s age and the patient’s personal medical history (such as a prior diagnosis of cancer or history of smoking).

“Red flag” symptoms that could prompt further evaluation include:

— Back pain that’s worse at night.

— Pain that hasn’t improved with six weeks of standard therapy.

— Presence of a neurological deficit (such as limb weakness or balance issues).

— Persistent pain in a patient with a history of cancer.

[See: Different Types of Pain, Explained.]

Initial Evaluation

The first step in evaluating a patient suspected of having a spine tumor is to image the spine and the surrounding structures. Available imaging options include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography and X-ray.

MRI is the gold standard for the diagnosis of spinal tumors. It provides excellent visualization of the spinal cord and nerves, as well as the bony structures of and soft tissues surrounding the spine. Adding intravenous gadolinium contrast can enhance visualization of tumors in some cases. The MRI is the only imaging modality in which intrinsic lesions of the spinal cord itself can be seen.

In most cases, CT is used as an adjunct to MRI for evaluating spinal tumors. It’s excellent at visualizing bone and bony lesions and can be used to aid in determining the integrity of the bone. CT also can scan a wider field of view than MRI, which is useful when searching for other lesions in the body or planning surgical approaches. In patients who cannot have an MRI, CT can be used as an alternative. The resolution and visualization of the cord and nerves can be improved by injecting dye into the back prior to the scan (myelography).

X-rays are a useful adjunct to more advanced imaging techniques. These can be done in a standing or sitting position, unlike conventional MRI or CT, yielding information on stability and overall alignment of the spine. In cases where there is bony destruction or hyperostotic reaction (bony overgrowth) from the tumor, it can often be seen on the X-ray. As X-rays are cheap and readily available, they may be used as an initial screening tool despite their limited capabilities.

In many cases, once an abnormality is seen on CT or MRI, a biopsy will be obtained. This procedure, in which a small piece of the tumor is obtained via a needle stick, will help the treating physicians determine what type of tumor they are treating and what the optimal treatment strategy will be.

[See: Your Guide to Over-the-Counter Pain Relief.]

Treatment

Once a spine tumor is diagnosed, myriad options exist for treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery and surgery.

Often, optimal treatment of the tumor will involve more than one of these modalities. The decision on which modalities and in what order is based upon the type of tumor, location in the spine, the amount of bony destruction and degree of spinal instability, the amount of spinal cord compression and the presence or absence of tumor in other parts of the body.

Clearly, decision-making in this scenario is quite complex and requires input from many specialists such as medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists and spine surgeons. Many large medical centers, such as the Cleveland Clinic, have developed a spine tumor board where all of the relevant specialist meet to review each patient’s case in detail and make treatment recommendations. Review by a multidisciplinary spine tumor board, when possible, is highly encouraged to optimize care for patients with spine tumors.

More from U.S. News

Different Types of Pain, Explained

Questions to Ask a Pain Management Doctor

7 Ways Pain Is Sometimes Misdiagnosed

Diagnosis and Management of Spinal Tumors originally appeared on usnews.com