Delaware teen dies after calling 911 to report his shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware confirm that a 15-year-old who called 911 to report he had been shot…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware confirm that a 15-year-old who called 911 to report he had been shot multiple times has died from his injuries. A Dover police statement says Kainami Grant, of Milford, was shot in an alleyway before 10 p.m. on Monday night. He had called authorities himself for help. Police said officers found Grant conscious when they arrived, but he later died from his injuries in a hospital. There were no witnesses around and his identity wasn’t immediately known. The statement said Grant had to be identified through fingerprints, which allowed officers to notify his family. No suspects have been arrested.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.