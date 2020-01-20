DASH Diet Breakfast Ideas

A breakfast approach that helps fight hypertension If you’re looking to launch your day with food that provides plenty of…

A breakfast approach that helps fight hypertension

If you’re looking to launch your day with food that provides plenty of nutrients and helps keep your blood pressure under control, the DASH diet provides great breakfast options, says Lise Gloede, a registered dietitian based in Arlington, Virginia.

DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension. The eating regimen is recommended by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to stop or prevent hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

Many registered dietitians think highly of the DASH diet, which a panel of U.S. News experts rate as the No. 2 Best Diet Overall. (The DASH regimen ties with the Flexitarian diet for second place in the 2020 rankings.) “The DASH diet is an evidence-based, non-controversial eating pattern that helps people lose weight and keep their blood pressure controlled through a mix of nutrients from food and lower sodium choices,” Gloede says.

DASH diet do’s and don’ts

The DASH diet emphasizes eating several servings per day of fruit, vegetables, low-fat dairy and other calcium sources including seeds, nuts and beans. It also calls for consuming whole grains and lean proteins. These foods are high in nutrients — including potassium, calcium, protein and fiber — that help deflate blood pressure.

The eating regimen discourages consuming:

— Fatty meats.

— Full-fat dairy foods.

— Tropical oils, including coconut and palm oil.

— Sugar-sweetened beverages.

— Foods with added sugars.

Here are eight DASH diet breakfast options:

Oatmeal with low-fat or soy milk

Old-fashioned plain oatmeal is a good breakfast option, Gloede says.

Preparing it with low-fat or soy milk instead of water increases its nutritional content and makes it DASH-friendly. Those milk options provide potassium, while other milks have lower amounts of that nutrient, she says.

Whole-wheat toast with guacamole or avocado

For a DASH-friendly hot breakfast, try whole-wheat toast topped with a small cup of guacamole or a few avocado slices, Gloede says. Guacamole (which is made from avocados) and sliced avocado are both high in potassium.

Add a couple of clementines for “a satisfying, healthy breakfast,” she says.

Mediterranean avocado and hummus toast

If you like whole-wheat toast with guacamole or avocado, chances are you’ll find this breakfast dish appealing, too, says Lana Nasrallah, a clinical dietitian with UNC Health Care, a not-for-profit integrated health care system based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It’s owned by the state of North Carolina.

Layer mashed avocados, hummus and alfalfa sprouts on top of a slice of toasted whole-grain bread. Whole-grain breads are an excellent source of nutrients and provide dietary fiber that can help improve cholesterol levels.

This breakfast option is rich in plant-based protein, healthful fats and B vitamins. “For an extra boost of vitamin C, squeeze half a lemon on top of the layered toast,” Nasrallah says.

Kale strawberry quinoa salad

With its combination of leafy greens, fruits and whole grain, this DASH-friendly salad is packed with nutrition, Nasrallah says.

“Fruits, leafy greens and whole grains are naturally low in sodium,” she says. In addition to being nutritious, the salad is easy to make. Place baby kale, the base of the salad, in a bowl, and pile quinoa and fresh strawberries on top. Toss the ingredients in a splash of olive oil and red wine vinegar, both of which are also low in sodium.

“Kick-start your day off right with this breakfast salad, and you’ll hit half your daily veggie quota in the first meal of the day,” she says.

Breakfast tacos

To load up on protein, try breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, black beans, salsa and a spoonful of plain, non-fat Greek yogurt (instead of sour cream), Nasrallah suggests. Place the ingredients on a whole-wheat tortilla. If you want a gluten-free option, use corn tortillas.

“Eggs, beans and Greek yogurt provide this meal with a great protein punch,” she says. Serve bananas on the side for a boost of potassium.

For convenience, use canned black beans. Look for low-sodium, reduced sodium or no-salt-added options. You can also compare sodium amounts by reading product labels. Draining and rinsing the canned beans can reduce their sodium content.

Mango-jalapeño yogurt

If you want a little spice with your breakfast, consider mango-jalapeño yogurt, Nasrallah says.

Top a half-cup of plain, non-fat Greek yogurt with 3 tablespoons of chopped fresh or jarred mango and ½ to 1 teaspoon of finely chopped, seeded jalapeño chili pepper. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon of agave syrup.

“Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein, calcium and probiotics,” Nasrallah says. “It usually has less sodium per serving compared to regular yogurt.”

Whole grain frozen waffles

You can either buy whole-grain frozen waffles at most grocery stores or make them yourself, says Angie Murad, wellness dietitian at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program in Rochester, Minnesota.

Top your waffle with natural nut butter and a banana or apple slice. This tasty dish provides protein and healthy fats, she says.

Overnight refrigerator oatmeal

This oatmeal has lots of calcium, protein and fiber, and it keeps in the refrigerator for up to two days, Murad says.

Making overnight refrigerator oatmeal is simple.

Place the ingredients in a 1-pint mason jar, screw on the lid and shake until they’re well-combined. Refrigerate overnight and consume when chilled.

Here are the ingredients:

— One-third cup of skim or soy milk.

— One-quarter cup of unsweetened applesauce.

— One-quarter cup of old-fashioned rolled oats.

— One-quarter cup of low-fat Greek yogurt.

— One-quarter cup of diced apples.

— 1 ½ teaspoons of dried chia seeds.

— One-quarter teaspoon of cinnamon

To recap, here are eight DASH diet breakfast options:

— Oatmeal with low-fat or soy milk.

— Whole wheat toast with guacamole or avocado.

— Mediterranean avocado and hummus toast.

— Kale strawberry quinoa salad.

— Breakfast tacos.

— Mango-jalapeño yogurt.

— Whole-grain frozen waffles.

— Overnight refrigerator oatmeal.

More from U.S. News

Low-Potassium Diet: Foods to Avoid — and What to Eat Instead

Specific Carbohydrate Diet Food List

10 Lessons From Extreme Dieting

DASH Diet Breakfast Ideas originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 01/23/20: A previous version of this story mischaracterized the ownership of UNC Health Care.