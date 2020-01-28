Commentary: Fighting Neglected Tropical Diseases Is a Sound Investment and a Moral Imperative

Fatima Murilimu Bushin was losing her sight and was scared. She said what worried her most wasn’t the fear of…

Fatima Murilimu Bushin was losing her sight and was scared.

She said what worried her most wasn’t the fear of a long, painful journey to blindness. She feared not being able to feed her family because blindness would keep her from working and providing, as mothers do.

The ultimate tragedy is that Bushin’s condition was preventable and, if caught in time, stoppable. She was among thousands of women in Tanzania who suffered from trachoma, a contagious disease affecting largely poor communities in developing countries. Trachoma is one of 20 neglected tropical diseases, or NTDs, so named because they receive less attention than other tropical diseases such as malaria. Yet NTDs affect more than 1 billion people, perpetuating poverty and stunting the economic development of countries in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

All NTDs can be controlled or eliminated entirely with known public health approaches and interventions. Improved sanitation, medicines and medical procedures have produced truly remarkable results in preventing and controlling NTDs, including trachoma, in some of the world’s poorest communities. Preventing, controlling and eliminating these diseases puts out poverty’s fire at its base.

We know it can be done. Through concerted and long-term efforts, several of these neglected tropical diseases have been eliminated in countries, maladies that would have inevitably led to deeper poverty and suffering for millions. For example, lymphatic filariasis — the disfiguring disease commonly called elephantiasis in high-school textbooks — has been eliminated in much of Southeast Asia, and is on the run in Haiti. Trachoma — the same disease that almost claimed Fatima Bushin’s sight — has been eliminated as a threat in Laos.

In order to eliminate extreme poverty around the world, the United States must continue to invest in what is one of the most successful foreign assistance programs in the country’s history. Through sustained American leadership and investment, U.S. Agency for International Development programs to combat NTDs have reached nearly 300 million people affected by disfiguring and debilitating diseases. Taxpayer funds are highly leveraged, making them smart fiscal investments for the U.S.: Every $1 in USAID investment has led to $26 in pharmaceutical donations used to fight these diseases.

Faith-based humanitarian organizations are key partners with the U.S. government in carrying this fight against NTDs around the world. Their mission is rooted in the moral imperatives to prevent and alleviate human suffering and is precisely why faith-based organizations such as ours, IMA World Health, choose to prevent and treat NTDs in some of the world’s most challenging environments. In so doing, we affirm the dignity and value of all human beings, regardless of where they are born, to have an ever-greater chance to live a rich, fulfilling life. It is impactful and meaningful work that saves lives.

For Fatima Bushin, the story ends well. Through a U.S.-funded clinic, she was able to have the surgery needed to treat trachoma and save her eyesight. The surgery is relatively simple, performed in an hour at an outpatient clinic and costs less than $300. In return, Bushin avoided a lifelong disability that would have condemned her family to poverty with little hope for escape.

Jan. 30 marks the inaugural World NTD Day, a day that global public health experts say is needed to focus attention on the fight against tropical diseases.

The success of the global fight against NTDs is a good news humanitarian story of a generation. It is a reminder of how sustained global American leadership can change the world for the better. It is life-changing for a mother in Tanzania who continues to be able to provide for her family thanks to the concerted effort that kept her family out of poverty by saving her eyesight.

Perhaps that’s the best news of all.

Allyson Bear, MPH, a former USAID public health specialist, and Dr. Andreas Nshala, who leads NTD work in Tanzania, both serve Corus International, a new organization formed by the merger of international NGOs Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health.

