Commentary: China’s Coronavirus: How Do We Stop Such Deadly Threats?

The new coronavirus from China, 2019-nCoV, has rapidly approached a tally of nearly 3,000 confirmed human infections and more than 80 deaths by Jan. 27. First recognized just weeks ago, the virus seems to have originated from a large city (Wuhan) in China and quickly spread to the majority of Chinese provinces and to seven countries, including the United States.

Like other respiratory viruses such as influenza A, this emerging threat will be very hard to control. While it is too early to know where the virus came from or how the 2019-nCoV is spread, persons with similar viral infections often share such viruses with others before they know develop symptoms. Some infected persons may not develop symptoms at all or only mild symptoms and not realize they are infected and spreading the virus.

Here are some of the most pressing questions the coronavirus is posing to health care experts:

How does one stop such infections?

We may not be able to quickly stop this virus from spreading, or at least it does not seem likely in the coming months. Its spread has been remarkably rapid. Highly transmissible respiratory viruses are notorious for their rapid spread and evading public health interventions such as hand washing, isolation of patients, quarantining of patient close contacts, banning public gatherings and stopping transportation into and outside of the high risk site.

Examples of recent respiratory virus outbreaks include the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, multiple epidemics of hand, foot and mouth disease (enteroviruses 68 and 71), and killer cold virus epidemics (adenovirus 14), where viruses were never really contained but viral activity eventually slowed over time.

Often, the best that public health officials can hope for it to slow down transmission and to reduce virus exposure to those most vulnerable for developing severe disease (the immunocompromised, the very young and the elderly). Even now, heroic efforts are being made to slow transmission, produce and make widely available diagnostic tests for the virus, and to develop effective and safe vaccines against the virus.

If viruses are so hard to stop, why is it still important to try?

Yes, the efforts will save lives but one can project that there will still be great illness and economic costs. In late 2002, a similar coronavirus (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, or SARS-CoV) crossed over from animals to infect people in China. In July 2003, SARS-CoV was successfully controlled but not before it had infected more than 8,000 people in 37 countries, caused 774 deaths and had an estimated economic impact of $80 billion-$100 billion.

What can be done to prevent such emerging threats?

While we do not yet know where the 2019-nCoV originated (a recent science team has suggested a snake origin), most microbes that cause emerging human diseases come from animals. We call these zoonotic diseases. While it is hard to predict which animals will share viruses to cause new zoonoses, we do know that large, dense populations of animals often harbor numerous viruses and some may infect people.

The continual multiplication of these viruses, often in large farms or live animal markets, affords opportunities for the viruses to change over time. Occasionally, this viral turnover generates new viruses. Sometimes the viruses are recognized to have emerged as they cause illness in the animals. But at other times the new viruses may not impact the animals at all. Good examples are the multiple types of influenza A virus, which often circulate in rather healthy pigs; avian influenza viruses, which frequent live bird markets; and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), which circulates in healthy camels.

Swine-origin influenza viruses, avian influenza viruses and MERS-CoV have caused many human infections with considerable mortality. Given advanced notice that certain types of high-risk novel viruses have emerged in domestic livestock would give public health officials more time to prepare for their possible cause of epidemics in humans. Currently, sparse surveillance is conducted for emerging viruses that cause no illness to such livestock populations.

How do we fix this problem?

Many scientific and policy experts now recognize that humans and animals are inextricably linked. Animals are a huge part of the world’s agricultural and food systems. However, despite the benefits of modern farm biosecurity measures, when a virus finds its way into a large farm, the virus may easily be sustained in the farm, passing from one generation of animals to the next.

The continuous viral reproduction can sometimes lead to mutations or the mixing of viruses and a never-before-seen virus may emerge. Hence, new collaborative partnerships must be forged between agricultural businesses and human, animal and environmental health groups so that emerging viruses can be better be detected and mitigation strategies developed before a novel virus crosses over to infect man. Often, such an interdisciplinary collaboration is termed the “One Health Approach.” Many institutions are calling for One Health interdisciplinary collaborations as the best approach to complex problems such as emerging viral threats.

While there is much discussion about engaging in such collaborations, there is also much resistance from the agricultural industries as those businesses fear a negative impact on their commerce. It may eventually take legislation and policy to make One Health collaborations routine.

