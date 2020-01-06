China’s Unfair Trade Practices Hurt Global Innovation, Report Says

China‘s trade practices and strong support for its own businesses are slowing down global innovation and causing harm to technological…

China‘s trade practices and strong support for its own businesses are slowing down global innovation and causing harm to technological progress, with North American and European countries being the most affected.

Those are the conclusions of a report published this week by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation in Washington, D.C. The research is part of a yearlong project that will examine the impact of China’s economic rise on global technological innovation.

Globalization and an overall strong level of cooperation between developed nations and low-wage economies has historically incentivized innovation. But China’s growing role in the global economy has negatively affected research and development, ITIF says. That is due to China’s government heavily subsidizing domestic companies, manipulating currency levels to obtain unfair price advantages in foreign economies, and making use of intellectual property that is doesn’t pay for, the report argues.

“These and other policies have conferred an unfair advantage to Chinese companies — which on average are significantly less innovative than their foreign competitors, the very reason China embarked on its ‘innovation mercantilist’ efforts,” says Robert Atkinson, president of ITIF, in the report.

According to the ITIF research, China’s low-wage economy has motivated developed countries such as Canada, the United States and in Europe to look at relocating production instead of focusing on developing technologies that would allow them to produce more efficiently and at a lower cost in-house. As a consequence, companies have also redesigned production processes and adapted them to manual labor instead of machines, making them less efficient and less innovative overall, the report argues.

“Low-cost production options can affect product design decisions, thereby boosting short-term consumer welfare at the cost of dynamic efficiency (innovation) and long-term consumer welfare,” Atkinson writes. That is particularly concerning in areas where governments can manipulate the cost of production and keep the cost of labor low, such as in China, he adds in the report.

In addition, companies operating in industries exposed to more import competition from China have seen a reduction in investment in research and development due to concerns regarding unfair trade practices.

“The nature of Chinese economic and trade policy is so distortive, it ends up harming more innovative companies in many foreign countries,” Atkinson says.

Trade barriers can also limit gains for most efficient companies if foreign firms struggle to access economies where domestic players are favored. Experts have complained that unconditional support for Chinese companies facing lower risks has hurt innovation, as well as fair competition and the entrepreneurial spirit altogether. The global cost of innovation also rises when too many firms more firms than necessary, the ITIF warns.

“Unfair, innovation mercantilist-based trade can have the effect of reducing profits by leading to more market overcapacity and lower prices for competitive products than what market forces would produce,” Atkinson says.

Solutions for tackling the upcoming challenges in innovation and fair competition should include policies that would make China play by the global set rules, he says.

“If policymakers want to ensure robust rates of global innovation going forward, working to ensure China plays by the rules they agreed to when they joined WTO (World Trade Organization) is a critical task,” Atkinson concludes in the report.

