Canadians Debate the Costs of Harry and Meghan Moving to Their Country

TORONTO — Prince Charles and Princess Diana charmed Canadians during a state visit in 1991, which included a stop at a hospital to visit patients and a tour of a nickel mine. Excitement reached a fever pitch when Diana boarded the royal yacht Britannia in Toronto and ran to embrace her young sons, William and Harry.

Canadians’ infatuation with the princes has continued ever since, which is why a statement released by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month has been a hot topic of conversation at dinner tables and water coolers across the country.

On Jan. 13, the queen announced that she had granted Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, their wish to step down as a senior members of the royal family to lead a more independent life. She added that they would divide their time between the United Kingdom and Canada during “a period of transition.”

The announcement sent a ripple of excitement across the country, and the news shared top billing with the aftermath of a plane crash in Iran that killed 57 Canadians. Still, support for royal relocation hasn’t been unequivocal. While some Canadians have expressed enthusiasm, others have voiced concern about the financial and political implications.

Sharp Majority Opposes Paying for Security

The premier of British Columbia, the verdant province where the royal couple spent the holiday season, touched on the subject in a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then recounted the exchange. “We’re both kind of giddy about it,” John Horgan told reporters in Vancouver. “Canada is a cool place to be. We’re all pretty happy about that as Canadians — and the fact that they felt comfortable here speaks to us as a society, and that gives us a reason to pat ourselves on our back.”

Horgan confessed he hadn’t “given a lot of thought” to the costs of the royals putting down roots in his province. But, he added, “I’m sure there are people working on that right now.”

Horgan soon had an answer. The next day, Angus Reid, a national nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization, announced its polling found 73% of Canadians didn’t want their government to foot the bill for security and other costs associated with the famous couple’s new life in Canada.

When a British news outlet reported that Trudeau had agreed his government would pay for half of an estimated 1.3 million Canadian dollars (about $985,000) in estimated security costs, the prime minister was quick to dismiss that claim. “There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves as to what level of engagement they choose to have,” the prime minister said. “We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that, as well.”

Ages-Old Institution Collides With Populist Sentiments

Aaron Wudrick, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, an advocacy group, doesn’t mince words when asked about the prospect of Canadians paying costs associated with Harry and Meghan’s relocation. “We’re very concerned,” he says. “No one has a problem with paying for royal visits but if Harry and Meghan are moving here as celebrities, they need to foot the bill, just as Hollywood stars and professional athletes do.”

The federation has launched a petition calling on Ottawa not to absorb costs associated with the couple’s time in Canada. Wudrick says it drew 150,000 signatures in just three days. “What we’re seeing now is a collision of an age-old institution with the zeitgeist of 2020,” he says, “which is populist and volatile.”

Wudrick’s sentiment is shared by Tom Freda, co-founder of Citizens for a Canadian Republic, a group that advocates for the replacement of the Canadian monarchy with a head of state that is chosen in a general election or selected by the Canadian parliament. (The Queen is the official head of state in Canada, which is a constitutional monarchy.)

“I have nothing against the royal couple. I understand why they’re coming here — to get away from British media, which can be vicious,” Freda says. “But the potential cost is a problem for us.”

Drive to Separate Constitution From Royalty

Freda says he strongly believes no member of Britain’s royal family should have an official role in Canada. “Our organization isn’t against the royals, per se. We just don’t want our constitution connected to them. We should have our own head of state. Any grown-up country must have that. It is a national embarrassment that we don’t.”

That message appears to resonate with many Canadians.

Freda says that since news of the couple’s plans broke, his organization’s inbox has been overflowing with people wanting to get involved with the group. He says that in the second half of January his organization has received five to 10 times more queries than usual.

The editorial board of the Globe and Mail, the country’s oldest newspaper, initially urged the Trudeau government not to allow Harry and Meghan to live in Canada as members of the royal family. But the paper changed its position when, on Jan. 18, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry would lose his designation as “His Royal Highness.” He would remain a member of the royal family but would no longer represent the Queen. That decision “answers the concern about a Royal resident changing Canada’s distant, yet solid relationship to the Crown,” the newspaper stated. “Harry is no longer a Royal. Problem solved.”

Regardless of how they feel about the prospect of Harry and Meghan living in this country, Canadians are devouring coverage of their every move while waiting to learn the details about the couple’s new lives in North America, including where and how they will live.

Canada’s national broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, recently ran a story about a water taxi driver in North Saanich, British Columbia, who refused to take Japanese reporters to the home where Harry and Meghan are thought to be living, out of respect for the couple’s privacy.

The driver, Miles Arsenault, admitted the couple has generated a lot of interest among his relatives, friends and neighbors. “They hope to rub elbows with them in the line in the grocery store,” Arsenault says. “They just wish them nothing but the best in their new lives.”

