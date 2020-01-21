Can Kava Ease Anxiety?

Stress reliever, anxiety reducer, sleep supporter and mood enhancer. These are all claims touted by kava, a root from the…

Kava — also known as kava kava — is showing up in everything from capsules and candy to stress relief tea, canned relaxation drinks and bottled wellness tonics. Kava cafes and bars — dimly lit coffee houses and nightclubs that serve cups of brewed kava instead of cappuccinos or alcohol — are popping up around the country.

The supplement is derived from a root in the pepper plant family that grows in Fiji, Hawaii, Polynesia and other islands in the Pacific Ocean. For centuries, islanders used kava as a medicinal plant due to its sedative and euphoric properties. The Latin name of the plant is Piper methysticum, which means “intoxicating pepper.”

Natural Approach for Anxiety

With its long history as a relaxing remedy and ceremonial drink in the Pacific Islands, kava is enjoying new-found fame in the U.S. among people seeking a natural alternative to anti-anxiety medication. Some people are even calling kava the new CBD.

No wonder kava is suddenly in demand. For the first time, anxiety (63%) has replaced being overweight (61%) as America’s top health concern, according to the market research firm the Hartman Group. In our “age of anxiety,” the idea of a natural approach to ease anxiety and stress is a big draw.

Could it be that kava is the perfect antidote for this next decade? Beyond its appeal to anxiety sufferers, some people are using kava to promote sleep — which is now viewed as the third pillar of wellness, along with diet and exercise. Sleep deprivation is considered a public health crisis, the “new smoking.” Kava is being added to natural sleep aid supplements and drinks, similar to how melatonin has become a hot ingredient in sleep foods and beverages. Expect to see even more kava-fortified sleep products as sleep health is predicted to be the next big functional food category.

Another factor driving demand for kava is the growing sober curious movement. It’s no longer just about Dry January. Forgoing alcohol has become a big trend, especially among millennials. That’s why there’s been an explosion of creative zero proof cocktails for those not wanting to imbibe. Tapping into this trend, kava bars are touted as a way to socially connect without the booze, yet still feel the “natural high” from the kava.

Should You Go Gaga Over Kava?

So is there any truth behind all these claims?

For starters, the anti-anxiety evidence is a bit skimpy. Yes, some studies have shown a small benefit, but the overall results are mixed. A 2018 review and meta-analysis of 12 different kava studies concluded that the current evidence, although promising, is insufficient to confirm the beneficial effect of kava for treating generalized anxiety disorder.

The sleep claims do not seem to hold up either. Some people may find drinking a cup of kava tea calms them before bedtime, but a 2015 review and meta-analysis of herbal treatments for insomnia found that kava offered no statistical advantage over a placebo.

What about the intoxicating reputation of kava? Well, there’s something to that. Kava roots contain psychoactive compounds called kavalactones. These compounds provide what’s referred to as an anxiolytic effect on the nervous system, similar to alcohol (although without the hangover).

Kavalactones are the active ingredient in kava. You’ll find the amount of kavalactones listed on the label of capsules and liquid drops, so you’ll know the potency of what you’re buying — which will help you from consuming too much. Experts advise not exceeding 250 milligrams of kavalactones a day.

When reading kava supplement labels, you’ll see that milligrams of kava root extract and kavalactones are frequently listed. If you don’t see milligrams of kavalactones, it may be listed as a percentage — often 30-70% kavalactones. So if a kava capsule contains 100 mg of kava root extract, and you see 30% kavalactones on the label, it will contain 30 mg of kavalactones.

Kava Safety Concerns

One thing is for sure. Kava has had a murky safety record. In 2002, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory warning that kava could cause liver damage. At least 25 cases of liver toxicity and four deaths have been linked to kava use. That led to several countries, including Germany, Switzerland, France, Australia and Canada, to ban or restrict the sale of kava — although Germany has since reversed its ban due to conflicting evidence.

It’s unclear if kava is truly damaging to the liver or if the problem is due to interactions with other drugs or alcohol, overdosing or adulteration. To save money, some kava producers mix in other parts of the plant such as the stem and leaves. Only the roots have been traditionally consumed by Pacific Islanders, so the inclusion of other plant parts or “poor kava raw material” has been suspected as a culprit.

This lack of standardization seems to be behind the recent creation of the American Kava Association, which is attempting to reel in some of the claims and provide greater assurance of a safe and pure supply of kava coming into the country. The trade association is certifying kava bars and offers lab testing to be sure kava meets quality standards before it’s sold as foods, beverages or dietary supplements.

So what should you do if you want to try kava? First, follow FDA’s guidance to not use kava if you have liver disease or are taking drugs that can affect the liver. Consult with a physician if you’re taking any medication. Also, it’s important to not combine kava with alcohol or go above the 250 mg of kavalactones per day.

Even beyond concerns about liver damage, long-term use of high doses of kava has been associated with dry, scaly and yellowed skin — a condition known as kava dermopathy (or what Australians call crocodile skin). Some heavy users of kava have suffered from shortness of breath, disorientation and hallucinations.

Kava Cafes

Rather than kava supplements, you may want to try it in the traditional form as a beverage. You can find a kava bar near you, or you can buy kava root powder for making drinks at home. The kava root powder is mixed with water and steeped like tea — although the tea is served cold or at room temperature since heat destroys the active kavalactones.

I visited a kava cafe in Chicago to learn firsthand about the kava experience. The kava arrived in a traditional shell-like bowl, and my waitress did not disappoint with her toast of “bula,” the Fijian word for “life” that’s the equivalent to saying cheers — an integral part of the kava culture. The cold drink was muddy gray and thinner than I thought it might be. The taste was earthy and a bit chalky.

Almost immediately, I felt a tingly numbness on my lips and tongue — that was the kavalactones at work. By the time I left and was on my way home, I must admit that I felt a mild sense of calmness. It was truly relaxing — which maybe wasn’t a good idea because I had scheduled a cycling class right afterwards.

Bottom line: If you’re curious about kava, just know what you’re buying. Read labels carefully, seek out quality brands and don’t overdo it. Like anything, the dose makes the poison. So don’t exceed 250 mg of kavalactones a day. Better yet: Avoid supplements and enjoy it the way Pacific Islanders have for 3,000 years. Maybe drinking kava will help you drink less alcohol, if that’s a goal in the new year.

