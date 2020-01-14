Best Sleeping Positions for Sleep Apnea

The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up…

The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea — a condition in which the patient momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night — daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren’t getting good quality rest. And it’s all because those with sleep apnea simply can’t breathe properly while asleep.

What Is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder. According to a 2016 report from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 12% of the population, some 29.4 million people, have sleep apnea. About 80% of these are undiagnosed. Obesity and age are major contributing factors to the development of the condition. As obesity rates continue to increase and the American population ages, it’s believed that the incidence of sleep apnea will also worsen.

Symptoms of sleep apnea may include:

— Loud, pervasive snoring broken by hesitations, gasps and snorts.

— Daytime sleepiness or poor sleep.

— Waking up feeling unrefreshed and with a dry mouth.

— Frequent awakenings during sleep.

— Waking up gasping or with the sensation of choking.

Sleep apnea causes you to awaken, usually just momentarily, to commence breathing again. You might not even realize that you’re awake. These episodes are called arousals, and “it’s similar to someone shaking you awake.” says Dr. Peter A. Fotinakes, medical director of the Sleep Disorders Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California. These arousals cause sleep to be fragmented and non-restorative, “and the end result is daytime sleepiness, which may become as severe as a narcoleptic’s sleepiness.”

Severe Sleep Disruption

Dr. Sheila Tsai, a pulmonologist and section head of sleep medicine at National Jewish Health in Denver, says that “obstructive sleep apnea syndrome causes sleep disruption and repetitive decreases in oxygen saturations during sleep. As a result, people with untreated sleep apnea may notice difficulty staying asleep, frequent awakenings during sleep and/or feeling unrested after sleep.” In addition to feeling unrested and sleepy during the day, “sleep apnea may worsen other sleep disorders such as sleep walking or restless legs syndrome because of the sleep disruption.”

Someone with severe sleep apnea might experience 500 arousals over the course of an 8-hour sleep session, Fotinakes says. In “milder” cases, you may have 15 arousals per hour, which means the patient is “still awakening every 4 minutes throughout their sleep period, which produces a significant degree of sleep fragmentation. Consider waking up 120 times during an 8-hour sleep period,” he says.

Sleep apnea tends to be worse and arousals often cluster during periods of REM sleep, Fotinakes says. During REM sleep, your eyes move rapidly, hence the rapid eye movement name. And it’s during this deep stage of sleep that you dream. “We cycle through REM sleep every 70 to 120 minutes. The duration of each REM period increases with each cycle. Consequently, most of REM sleep concentrates during the final hours of sleep, just before awakening.”

If you have sleep apnea, that can delay the onset of REM sleep and reduce the percentage of the night you spend in that restorative, deep stage of sleep. Sleep apnea also “results in a high degree of fragmentation during REM periods,” Fotinakes says.

Treatment

There are several effective ways of treating sleep apnea. The most common and usually most effective of these is continuous positive airway pressure therapy. This involves wearing a mask over the mouth and nose while you sleep. The mask is attached to a device that pumps air into the throat via a hose, thereby inflating the throat and preventing it from collapsing.

Dental appliances and surgery may also be options for some patients. Patients who are overweight or obese are also advised to lose weight to reduce pressure on their airway.

When you finally receive treatment for sleep apnea, your brain will attempt to compensate for the poor sleep you’ve had for months or years prior, Fotinakes says. “It’s not unusual for a person to experience REM periods lasting hours when they are first put on CPAP treatment. Essentially, their brains are starved for REM sleep, so the brain rebounds after elimination of the REM-specific sleep fragmentation caused by sleep apnea.”

The Four Best Sleep Positions

In addition to treatment from a CPAP machine or other device, you can also make a few changes to your daily life that can have a big impact on the severity of your sleep apnea. For example, everyone has a favorite sleep position, but changing it could help reduce snoring and improve symptoms of sleep apnea.

The four best sleeping positions to improve sleep apnea are:

1. On your left side.

2. On your right side.

3. On your belly.

4. On your back, but only with your head elevated.

“Sleep apnea is often worse in the supine (on your back) position because of gravity,” Tsai says. “The tongue falls back and blocks the airway,” so sleeping on your side “may improve sleep apnea and symptoms.” Fotinakes adds that sleeping on your side or in a prone (on your stomach) position “may lessen or even eliminate snoring and apnea in many cases.”

Sleeping on your stomach can be awkward, and some people who try it find they wake up with a stiff neck. Choosing a very thin pillow or a pillow made specifically for stomach sleepers may help reduce strain on the neck when lying face down.

When sleeping on your side, you’ll likely need a thicker pillow to support the head and neck. Some people prefer to cuddle up to a large body pillow to help keep them in the right position. There are lots of pillows that are marketed specifically for addressing sleep apnea concerns, so do a little research and try out a few to find one that feels right for you.

If you must sleep on your back — some people who have sleep apnea also have acid reflux, and sleeping on your back with your head elevated is often recommended to reduce symptoms of that condition — try elevating the head of the bed, Tsai says. “Sleeping with the head as elevated and upright as possible, such as with an adjustable bed or in a recliner, may be helpful in improving sleep apnea symptoms.” Wedge-shaped pillows made of foam (rather than a squishier material) can help you achieve the right position that keeps the airway more open. Some people even elevate the head of a conventional bed with bricks or a bed riser to get the necessary height to lessen symptoms of sleep apnea.

It may take you a period of trial and error to find the best, most comfortable position that alleviates symptoms. Keep trying until you find what works for you.

Bottom Line: Seek Treatment

“Sleep apnea is a serious, yet treatable condition,” Tsai says, so if you’re waking feeling unrefreshed or your sleep partner complains that you’re snoring a lot, talk to a health care provider. A simple, non-invasive sleep study — which can sometimes be administered at home — can diagnose the condition.

And it’s worth getting checked out because not treating sleep apnea can have significant health consequences, including:

— Excessive sleepiness.

— Increasing mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

— Worsening memory and loss of ability to concentrate.

— Weight gain.

— Increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

— Increased risk of strokes.

— Metabolic abnormalities.

— Type 2 diabetes.

— Liver problems.

— Accidents related to sleepiness.

“The good news is that when it’s treated, people can experience overall health benefits, including a decrease in sleepiness and an improvement in sleep quality, mood, concentration and quality of life,” Tsai says. “Treated patients often begin to sleep less, but have higher quality of sleep and feel more rested. “It’s all about the quality, not the quantity, of sleep,” Fotinakes adds.

“If you have sleep apnea and are struggling with the therapy, talk to a sleep specialist who can help troubleshoot your issues and maximize your success with treatment,” Tsai concludes.

