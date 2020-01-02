Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

The Associated Press

January 2, 2020, 12:10 PM

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 22848 3.34 3.21 3.23—.06
AT&TInc 2.08f 125175 39.22 38.71 38.76—.33
Alibaba 72979 219.77 216.54 219.60+7.50
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 104311 8.60 8.52 8.57+.07
Altria 3.36 23314 50.34 49.25 49.32—.59
Ambev .05e 35754 4.73 4.67 4.72+.06
Amcorn 22869 10.92 10.70 10.73—.11
Annaly 1e 43756 9.45 9.37 9.40—.02
AnteroRes 1 36084 2.92 2.60 2.64—.21
Aphria 43188 5.36 4.98 5.00—.22
AuroraC 194412 2.27 2.02 2.07—.09
Avon 65345 5.68 5.47 5.54—.10
BPPLC 2.46f 26412 38.15 37.87 37.94+.20
BcoBrad .06a 35051 9.13 9.00 9.11+.16
BcoSantSA .21e 46319 4.29 4.24 4.28+.14
BkofAm .72 145444 35.50 35.29 35.49+.27
BarrickGld 2.82e
34028 18.81 18.53 18.54—.05
BostonSci 23246 45.59 44.94 45.02—.21
BrMySq 1.80 42743 64.00 63.23 63.31—.88
CabotO&G .40f 25050 17.60 16.94 17.00—.41
CallonPet 52416 4.95 4.66 4.73—.11
CanopyGr 63087 21.65 20.15 20.23—.86
CntryLink 1 42208 13.37 12.93 12.97—.25
ChesEng 152343 .86 .82 .83+.00
CgpVelLCrd 25849 14.34 13.84 13.98—.21
CgpVelICrd 53408 3.61 3.49 3.58+.06
Citigroup 2.04f 43819 80.86 80.03 80.84+.95
ClevCliffs .24 x62163 8.46 8.10 8.14—.21
CocaCola 1.60 33977 55.43 54.92 54.92—.43
DenburyR 56020 1.46 1.38 1.41
DeutschBk .12e 47797 8.23 8.05 8.23+.45
DBXHvChiA .29e
28428 30.19 30.05 30.12+.48
DxGBull 65779 36.35 34.89 34.99+.15
DxGlMBr 37093 9.71 9.25 9.68—.10
DirSPBear 31370 13.18 13.00 13.11—.14
DirDGlBr 69537 5.63 5.39 5.61—.01
DrxSCBull .41e
24111 73.31 70.07 70.62—1.37
Disney 1.76 35813 147.07 145.10 146.26+1.63
EnCanag .07 68224 4.78 4.67 4.71+.02
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 57341 13.04 12.90 13.00+.17
ExxonMbl 3.48 52105 71.00 70.24 70.85+1.07
Farfetch 24444 10.86 10.43 10.67+.32
Fitbit 28664 6.62 6.47 6.47—.10
FordM .60a 163394 9.32 9.19 9.25—.06
FrptMcM .20 80262 13.45 13.28 13.35+.23
Gap .97 26127 17.80 17.08 17.14—.54
GenElec .04 279415 11.53 11.23 11.52+.36
Gerdau .02e 48944 5.11 5.02 5.05+.15
Hallibrtn .72 29311 24.84 24.43 24.53+.06
Hanesbds .60 31034 14.86 14.51 14.69—.17
HarmonyG .05 43448 3.78 3.67 3.71+.08
HeclaM .01e 33710 3.46 3.38 3.40+.01
HostHotls .85a 26496 18.66 18.30 18.33—.23
Huya 44599 19.97 18.31 19.87+1.92
iPtShFut 141644 15.04 14.62 14.70—.42
iShGold 73645 14.64 14.58 14.58+.08
iShBrazil .67e 104975 48.12 47.72 47.92+.47
iShSilver 78390 16.90 16.75 16.79+.11
iShChinaLC .87e 95381 44.65 44.36 44.59+.96
iShEMkts .59e 408933 45.59 45.35 45.54+.67
iShiBoxIG 3.87
39643 128.58 128.16 128.18+.22
iSh20yrT 3.05
56471 137.53 136.75 136.81+1.33
iSEafe 1.66e 91390 70.09 69.86 69.88+.44
iShiBxHYB 5.09 37542 88.18 88.05 88.14+.20
iShR2K 1.77e
80709 166.75 164.23 164.65—1.02
iShREst 2.76e 32279 93.54 91.81 91.82—1.26
iShCorEafe 1.56e
43893 65.86 65.64 65.66+.42
Intelsat 27838 7.62 7.09 7.44+.41
IronMtn 2.47f 23724 32.03 30.50 30.57—1.31
iShJapan 33190 59.96 59.70 59.74+.50
iShCorEM .95e 60348 54.65 54.35 54.57+.81
ItauUnH x45028 9.36 9.20 9.30+.16
JPMorgCh 3.20
37789 140.52 139.27 140.49+1.09
Keycorp .74 36184 20.37 20.01 20.18—.07
KindMorg 1 27937 21.25 21.04 21.11—.06
Kinrossg 57805 4.86 4.78 4.79+.05
LBrands 1.20 26565 18.26 17.40 17.45—.67
LVSands 3.08 23097 70.83 69.79 70.77+1.73
LloydBkg .47a 45080 3.34 3.31 3.32+.01
Macys 1.51 89041 17.27 16.56 16.64—.36
Mallinckdt 24409 3.60 3.38 3.47—.02
MarathnO .20 32424 13.74 13.55 13.65+.07
McDerI 103082 .75 .60 .64—.04
Merck 2.44f 30261 91.35 90.37 91.01+.06
MorgStan 1.40 23550 51.82 51.17 51.81+.69
Nabors .24 26891 2.97 2.83 2.87—.01
NobleCorp .08 24934 1.25 1.20 1.22
NokiaCp .19e 157236 3.87 3.82 3.87+.16
OcciPet 3.16 48362 42.42 41.58 42.40+1.19
OiSAC 35187 1.01 .99 1.00+.07
Oracle .96 41578 53.80 53.23 53.64+.66
PG&ECp 30131 11.00 10.79 10.86—.01
PeabodyE .58 29396 10.61 9.28 10.15+1.03
PetrbrsA 25262 15.21 15.05 15.07+.15
Petrobras 56913 16.18 15.98 16.04+.10
Pfizer 1.52f 58810 39.35 38.89 38.96—.22
Pinterestn 25507 19.10 18.57 18.67+.03
ProctGam 2.98
25015 124.73 123.34 123.42—1.48
ProShSP 34437 23.96 23.85 23.93—.09
Qudian 62049 4.83 4.69 4.75+.04
RangeRs .08 47366 4.95 4.43 4.48—.37
RegionsFn .62 27677 17.30 17.03 17.14—.03
RestBrnds 2 42538 64.69 63.78 64.45+.68
RiteAidrs 94802 17.35 15.95 16.33+.86
SAPSE 1.31e
27058 137.14 135.40 136.60+2.61
SpdrGold 33908 144.21 143.64 143.66+.76
S&P500ETF 4.13e
197800 324.03 322.53 323.05+1.19
SpdrOGEx .73e 97130 24.02 23.43 23.55—.16
Schlmbrg 2 32065 40.72 40.18 40.28+.08
Schwab .68 22940 48.16 47.55 48.15+.59
SeaLtd 22948 41.19 39.46 39.68—.55
SignetJwl 1.48
42097 20.72 18.23 18.76—2.98
SlackTcn 66429 23.16 22.14 22.62+.14
SnapIncA 122292 16.95 16.46 16.48+.15
SwstnEngy 109746 2.45 2.28 2.30—.12
Sprint 34695 5.27 5.21 5.23+.02
Square 25331 64.05 62.95 63.61+1.05
SPHlthC 1.01e
24672 102.29 101.40 101.49—.37
SPCnSt 1.28e 29971 63.10 62.47 62.48—.50
SPEngy 2.04e 48705 60.67 60.23 60.42+.38
SPDRFncl .46e
103164 30.95 30.80 30.95+.17
SPInds 1.12e 30013 82.21 81.83 82.20+.73
SPTech .78e 37739 92.97 92.32 92.79+1.12
SPUtil 1.55e 68260 64.75 63.75 63.76—.86
TaiwSemi .73e 33826 60.12 59.60 59.86+1.76
TallgELP 2.20f
117725 22.13 22.10 22.11—.01
TangerFac 1.42 28244 14.94 14.20 14.22—.52
TevaPhrm .73e 79951 9.93 9.52 9.56—.24
Transocn 53543 7.00 6.77 6.82—.06
Twitter 49080 32.50 31.96 32.07+.02
UberTchn 73076 30.30 29.79 30.23+.49
USNGas 38914 16.69 16.38 16.48—.39
USOilFd 81676 12.85 12.70 12.74—.07
USSteel .20 67753 11.60 11.07 11.13—.29
ValeSA .29e 113280 13.39 13.29 13.39+.19
VanEGold .06e 134960 29.72 29.31 29.33+.05
VnEkRus .01e 41977 25.57 25.15 25.41+.44
VEckOilSvc .47e
33499 13.41 13.13 13.19—.06
VanEJrGld 37775 43.04 42.38 42.42+.16
VangEmg 1.10e 63364 45.32 45.02 45.27+.80
VangFTSE 1.10e
35332 44.40 44.25 44.28+.22
VerizonCm 2.46 39521 61.45 60.81 60.84—.56
Vipshop 38133 14.70 14.27 14.60+.43
Visa 1 26386 190.67 188.72 190.08+2.18
WalMart 2.12f
26344 119.89 118.86 119.06+.22
WellsFargo 2.04 58272 53.92 53.51 53.91+.11
WstnUnion .80 23713 27.03 26.26 26.31—.48
WhitngPet 34095 7.55 7.11 7.17—.17
Yamanag .02 59732 4.03 3.94 3.95
ZayoGrp 35163 34.71 34.63 34.68+.03
—————————

