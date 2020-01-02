BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 22848 3.34…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 22848 3.34 3.21 3.23—.06 AT&TInc 2.08f 125175 39.22 38.71 38.76—.33 Alibaba 72979 219.77 216.54 219.60+7.50 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 104311 8.60 8.52 8.57+.07 Altria 3.36 23314 50.34 49.25 49.32—.59 Ambev .05e 35754 4.73 4.67 4.72+.06 Amcorn 22869 10.92 10.70 10.73—.11 Annaly 1e 43756 9.45 9.37 9.40—.02 AnteroRes 1 36084 2.92 2.60 2.64—.21 Aphria 43188 5.36 4.98 5.00—.22 AuroraC 194412 2.27 2.02 2.07—.09 Avon 65345 5.68 5.47 5.54—.10 BPPLC 2.46f 26412 38.15 37.87 37.94+.20 BcoBrad .06a 35051 9.13 9.00 9.11+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 46319 4.29 4.24 4.28+.14 BkofAm .72 145444 35.50 35.29 35.49+.27 BarrickGld 2.82e 34028 18.81 18.53 18.54—.05 BostonSci 23246 45.59 44.94 45.02—.21 BrMySq 1.80 42743 64.00 63.23 63.31—.88 CabotO&G .40f 25050 17.60 16.94 17.00—.41 CallonPet 52416 4.95 4.66 4.73—.11 CanopyGr 63087 21.65 20.15 20.23—.86 CntryLink 1 42208 13.37 12.93 12.97—.25 ChesEng 152343 .86 .82 .83+.00 CgpVelLCrd 25849 14.34 13.84 13.98—.21 CgpVelICrd 53408 3.61 3.49 3.58+.06 Citigroup 2.04f 43819 80.86 80.03 80.84+.95 ClevCliffs .24 x62163 8.46 8.10 8.14—.21 CocaCola 1.60 33977 55.43 54.92 54.92—.43 DenburyR 56020 1.46 1.38 1.41 DeutschBk .12e 47797 8.23 8.05 8.23+.45 DBXHvChiA .29e 28428 30.19 30.05 30.12+.48 DxGBull 65779 36.35 34.89 34.99+.15 DxGlMBr 37093 9.71 9.25 9.68—.10 DirSPBear 31370 13.18 13.00 13.11—.14 DirDGlBr 69537 5.63 5.39 5.61—.01 DrxSCBull .41e 24111 73.31 70.07 70.62—1.37 Disney 1.76 35813 147.07 145.10 146.26+1.63 EnCanag .07 68224 4.78 4.67 4.71+.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 57341 13.04 12.90 13.00+.17 ExxonMbl 3.48 52105 71.00 70.24 70.85+1.07 Farfetch 24444 10.86 10.43 10.67+.32 Fitbit 28664 6.62 6.47 6.47—.10 FordM .60a 163394 9.32 9.19 9.25—.06 FrptMcM .20 80262 13.45 13.28 13.35+.23 Gap .97 26127 17.80 17.08 17.14—.54 GenElec .04 279415 11.53 11.23 11.52+.36 Gerdau .02e 48944 5.11 5.02 5.05+.15 Hallibrtn .72 29311 24.84 24.43 24.53+.06 Hanesbds .60 31034 14.86 14.51 14.69—.17 HarmonyG .05 43448 3.78 3.67 3.71+.08 HeclaM .01e 33710 3.46 3.38 3.40+.01 HostHotls .85a 26496 18.66 18.30 18.33—.23 Huya 44599 19.97 18.31 19.87+1.92 iPtShFut 141644 15.04 14.62 14.70—.42 iShGold 73645 14.64 14.58 14.58+.08 iShBrazil .67e 104975 48.12 47.72 47.92+.47 iShSilver 78390 16.90 16.75 16.79+.11 iShChinaLC .87e 95381 44.65 44.36 44.59+.96 iShEMkts .59e 408933 45.59 45.35 45.54+.67 iShiBoxIG 3.87 39643 128.58 128.16 128.18+.22 iSh20yrT 3.05 56471 137.53 136.75 136.81+1.33 iSEafe 1.66e 91390 70.09 69.86 69.88+.44 iShiBxHYB 5.09 37542 88.18 88.05 88.14+.20 iShR2K 1.77e 80709 166.75 164.23 164.65—1.02 iShREst 2.76e 32279 93.54 91.81 91.82—1.26 iShCorEafe 1.56e 43893 65.86 65.64 65.66+.42 Intelsat 27838 7.62 7.09 7.44+.41 IronMtn 2.47f 23724 32.03 30.50 30.57—1.31 iShJapan 33190 59.96 59.70 59.74+.50 iShCorEM .95e 60348 54.65 54.35 54.57+.81 ItauUnH x45028 9.36 9.20 9.30+.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 37789 140.52 139.27 140.49+1.09 Keycorp .74 36184 20.37 20.01 20.18—.07 KindMorg 1 27937 21.25 21.04 21.11—.06 Kinrossg 57805 4.86 4.78 4.79+.05 LBrands 1.20 26565 18.26 17.40 17.45—.67 LVSands 3.08 23097 70.83 69.79 70.77+1.73 LloydBkg .47a 45080 3.34 3.31 3.32+.01 Macys 1.51 89041 17.27 16.56 16.64—.36 Mallinckdt 24409 3.60 3.38 3.47—.02 MarathnO .20 32424 13.74 13.55 13.65+.07 McDerI 103082 .75 .60 .64—.04 Merck 2.44f 30261 91.35 90.37 91.01+.06 MorgStan 1.40 23550 51.82 51.17 51.81+.69 Nabors .24 26891 2.97 2.83 2.87—.01 NobleCorp .08 24934 1.25 1.20 1.22 NokiaCp .19e 157236 3.87 3.82 3.87+.16 OcciPet 3.16 48362 42.42 41.58 42.40+1.19 OiSAC 35187 1.01 .99 1.00+.07 Oracle .96 41578 53.80 53.23 53.64+.66 PG&ECp 30131 11.00 10.79 10.86—.01 PeabodyE .58 29396 10.61 9.28 10.15+1.03 PetrbrsA 25262 15.21 15.05 15.07+.15 Petrobras 56913 16.18 15.98 16.04+.10 Pfizer 1.52f 58810 39.35 38.89 38.96—.22 Pinterestn 25507 19.10 18.57 18.67+.03 ProctGam 2.98 25015 124.73 123.34 123.42—1.48 ProShSP 34437 23.96 23.85 23.93—.09 Qudian 62049 4.83 4.69 4.75+.04 RangeRs .08 47366 4.95 4.43 4.48—.37 RegionsFn .62 27677 17.30 17.03 17.14—.03 RestBrnds 2 42538 64.69 63.78 64.45+.68 RiteAidrs 94802 17.35 15.95 16.33+.86 SAPSE 1.31e 27058 137.14 135.40 136.60+2.61 SpdrGold 33908 144.21 143.64 143.66+.76 S&P500ETF 4.13e 197800 324.03 322.53 323.05+1.19 SpdrOGEx .73e 97130 24.02 23.43 23.55—.16 Schlmbrg 2 32065 40.72 40.18 40.28+.08 Schwab .68 22940 48.16 47.55 48.15+.59 SeaLtd 22948 41.19 39.46 39.68—.55 SignetJwl 1.48 42097 20.72 18.23 18.76—2.98 SlackTcn 66429 23.16 22.14 22.62+.14 SnapIncA 122292 16.95 16.46 16.48+.15 SwstnEngy 109746 2.45 2.28 2.30—.12 Sprint 34695 5.27 5.21 5.23+.02 Square 25331 64.05 62.95 63.61+1.05 SPHlthC 1.01e 24672 102.29 101.40 101.49—.37 SPCnSt 1.28e 29971 63.10 62.47 62.48—.50 SPEngy 2.04e 48705 60.67 60.23 60.42+.38 SPDRFncl .46e 103164 30.95 30.80 30.95+.17 SPInds 1.12e 30013 82.21 81.83 82.20+.73 SPTech .78e 37739 92.97 92.32 92.79+1.12 SPUtil 1.55e 68260 64.75 63.75 63.76—.86 TaiwSemi .73e 33826 60.12 59.60 59.86+1.76 TallgELP 2.20f 117725 22.13 22.10 22.11—.01 TangerFac 1.42 28244 14.94 14.20 14.22—.52 TevaPhrm .73e 79951 9.93 9.52 9.56—.24 Transocn 53543 7.00 6.77 6.82—.06 Twitter 49080 32.50 31.96 32.07+.02 UberTchn 73076 30.30 29.79 30.23+.49 USNGas 38914 16.69 16.38 16.48—.39 USOilFd 81676 12.85 12.70 12.74—.07 USSteel .20 67753 11.60 11.07 11.13—.29 ValeSA .29e 113280 13.39 13.29 13.39+.19 VanEGold .06e 134960 29.72 29.31 29.33+.05 VnEkRus .01e 41977 25.57 25.15 25.41+.44 VEckOilSvc .47e 33499 13.41 13.13 13.19—.06 VanEJrGld 37775 43.04 42.38 42.42+.16 VangEmg 1.10e 63364 45.32 45.02 45.27+.80 VangFTSE 1.10e 35332 44.40 44.25 44.28+.22 VerizonCm 2.46 39521 61.45 60.81 60.84—.56 Vipshop 38133 14.70 14.27 14.60+.43 Visa 1 26386 190.67 188.72 190.08+2.18 WalMart 2.12f 26344 119.89 118.86 119.06+.22 WellsFargo 2.04 58272 53.92 53.51 53.91+.11 WstnUnion .80 23713 27.03 26.26 26.31—.48 WhitngPet 34095 7.55 7.11 7.17—.17 Yamanag .02 59732 4.03 3.94 3.95 ZayoGrp 35163 34.71 34.63 34.68+.03 ————————— Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.