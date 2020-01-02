BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|22848
|3.34
|3.21
|3.23—.06
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|125175
|39.22
|38.71
|38.76—.33
|Alibaba
|72979
|219.77
|216.54
|219.60+7.50
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|104311
|8.60
|8.52
|8.57+.07
|Altria 3.36
|23314
|50.34
|49.25
|49.32—.59
|Ambev .05e
|35754
|4.73
|4.67
|4.72+.06
|Amcorn
|22869
|10.92
|10.70
|10.73—.11
|Annaly 1e
|43756
|9.45
|9.37
|9.40—.02
|AnteroRes 1
|36084
|2.92
|2.60
|2.64—.21
|Aphria
|43188
|5.36
|4.98
|5.00—.22
|AuroraC
|194412
|2.27
|2.02
|2.07—.09
|Avon
|65345
|5.68
|5.47
|5.54—.10
|BPPLC 2.46f
|26412
|38.15
|37.87
|37.94+.20
|BcoBrad .06a
|35051
|9.13
|9.00
|9.11+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|46319
|4.29
|4.24
|4.28+.14
|BkofAm .72
|145444
|35.50
|35.29
|35.49+.27
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|34028
|18.81
|18.53
|18.54—.05
|BostonSci
|23246
|45.59
|44.94
|45.02—.21
|BrMySq 1.80
|42743
|64.00
|63.23
|63.31—.88
|CabotO&G .40f
|25050
|17.60
|16.94
|17.00—.41
|CallonPet
|52416
|4.95
|4.66
|4.73—.11
|CanopyGr
|63087
|21.65
|20.15
|20.23—.86
|CntryLink 1
|42208
|13.37
|12.93
|12.97—.25
|ChesEng
|152343
|.86
|.82
|.83+.00
|CgpVelLCrd
|25849
|14.34
|13.84
|13.98—.21
|CgpVelICrd
|53408
|3.61
|3.49
|3.58+.06
|Citigroup 2.04f
|43819
|80.86
|80.03
|80.84+.95
|ClevCliffs .24
|x62163
|8.46
|8.10
|8.14—.21
|CocaCola 1.60
|33977
|55.43
|54.92
|54.92—.43
|DenburyR
|56020
|1.46
|1.38
|1.41
|DeutschBk .12e
|47797
|8.23
|8.05
|8.23+.45
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|28428
|30.19
|30.05
|30.12+.48
|DxGBull
|65779
|36.35
|34.89
|34.99+.15
|DxGlMBr
|37093
|9.71
|9.25
|9.68—.10
|DirSPBear
|31370
|13.18
|13.00
|13.11—.14
|DirDGlBr
|69537
|5.63
|5.39
|5.61—.01
|DrxSCBull .41e
|24111
|73.31
|70.07
|70.62—1.37
|Disney 1.76
|35813
|147.07
|145.10
|146.26+1.63
|EnCanag .07
|68224
|4.78
|4.67
|4.71+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|57341
|13.04
|12.90
|13.00+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|52105
|71.00
|70.24
|70.85+1.07
|Farfetch
|24444
|10.86
|10.43
|10.67+.32
|Fitbit
|28664
|6.62
|6.47
|6.47—.10
|FordM .60a
|163394
|9.32
|9.19
|9.25—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|80262
|13.45
|13.28
|13.35+.23
|Gap .97
|26127
|17.80
|17.08
|17.14—.54
|GenElec .04
|279415
|11.53
|11.23
|11.52+.36
|Gerdau .02e
|48944
|5.11
|5.02
|5.05+.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|29311
|24.84
|24.43
|24.53+.06
|Hanesbds .60
|31034
|14.86
|14.51
|14.69—.17
|HarmonyG .05
|43448
|3.78
|3.67
|3.71+.08
|HeclaM .01e
|33710
|3.46
|3.38
|3.40+.01
|HostHotls .85a
|26496
|18.66
|18.30
|18.33—.23
|Huya
|44599
|19.97
|18.31
|19.87+1.92
|iPtShFut
|141644
|15.04
|14.62
|14.70—.42
|iShGold
|73645
|14.64
|14.58
|14.58+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|104975
|48.12
|47.72
|47.92+.47
|iShSilver
|78390
|16.90
|16.75
|16.79+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|95381
|44.65
|44.36
|44.59+.96
|iShEMkts .59e
|408933
|45.59
|45.35
|45.54+.67
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|39643
|128.58
|128.16
|128.18+.22
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|56471
|137.53
|136.75
|136.81+1.33
|iSEafe 1.66e
|91390
|70.09
|69.86
|69.88+.44
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|37542
|88.18
|88.05
|88.14+.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|80709
|166.75
|164.23
|164.65—1.02
|iShREst 2.76e
|32279
|93.54
|91.81
|91.82—1.26
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|43893
|65.86
|65.64
|65.66+.42
|Intelsat
|27838
|7.62
|7.09
|7.44+.41
|IronMtn 2.47f
|23724
|32.03
|30.50
|30.57—1.31
|iShJapan
|33190
|59.96
|59.70
|59.74+.50
|iShCorEM .95e
|60348
|54.65
|54.35
|54.57+.81
|ItauUnH
|x45028
|9.36
|9.20
|9.30+.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|37789
|140.52
|139.27
|140.49+1.09
|Keycorp .74
|36184
|20.37
|20.01
|20.18—.07
|KindMorg 1
|27937
|21.25
|21.04
|21.11—.06
|Kinrossg
|57805
|4.86
|4.78
|4.79+.05
|LBrands 1.20
|26565
|18.26
|17.40
|17.45—.67
|LVSands 3.08
|23097
|70.83
|69.79
|70.77+1.73
|LloydBkg .47a
|45080
|3.34
|3.31
|3.32+.01
|Macys 1.51
|89041
|17.27
|16.56
|16.64—.36
|Mallinckdt
|24409
|3.60
|3.38
|3.47—.02
|MarathnO .20
|32424
|13.74
|13.55
|13.65+.07
|McDerI
|103082
|.75
|.60
|.64—.04
|Merck 2.44f
|30261
|91.35
|90.37
|91.01+.06
|MorgStan 1.40
|23550
|51.82
|51.17
|51.81+.69
|Nabors .24
|26891
|2.97
|2.83
|2.87—.01
|NobleCorp .08
|24934
|1.25
|1.20
|1.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|157236
|3.87
|3.82
|3.87+.16
|OcciPet 3.16
|48362
|42.42
|41.58
|42.40+1.19
|OiSAC
|35187
|1.01
|.99
|1.00+.07
|Oracle .96
|41578
|53.80
|53.23
|53.64+.66
|PG&ECp
|30131
|11.00
|10.79
|10.86—.01
|PeabodyE .58
|29396
|10.61
|9.28
|10.15+1.03
|PetrbrsA
|25262
|15.21
|15.05
|15.07+.15
|Petrobras
|56913
|16.18
|15.98
|16.04+.10
|Pfizer 1.52f
|58810
|39.35
|38.89
|38.96—.22
|Pinterestn
|25507
|19.10
|18.57
|18.67+.03
|ProctGam 2.98
|25015
|124.73
|123.34
|123.42—1.48
|ProShSP
|34437
|23.96
|23.85
|23.93—.09
|Qudian
|62049
|4.83
|4.69
|4.75+.04
|RangeRs .08
|47366
|4.95
|4.43
|4.48—.37
|RegionsFn .62
|27677
|17.30
|17.03
|17.14—.03
|RestBrnds 2
|42538
|64.69
|63.78
|64.45+.68
|RiteAidrs
|94802
|17.35
|15.95
|16.33+.86
|SAPSE 1.31e
|27058
|137.14
|135.40
|136.60+2.61
|SpdrGold
|33908
|144.21
|143.64
|143.66+.76
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|197800
|324.03
|322.53
|323.05+1.19
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|97130
|24.02
|23.43
|23.55—.16
|Schlmbrg 2
|32065
|40.72
|40.18
|40.28+.08
|Schwab .68
|22940
|48.16
|47.55
|48.15+.59
|SeaLtd
|22948
|41.19
|39.46
|39.68—.55
|SignetJwl 1.48
|42097
|20.72
|18.23
|18.76—2.98
|SlackTcn
|66429
|23.16
|22.14
|22.62+.14
|SnapIncA
|122292
|16.95
|16.46
|16.48+.15
|SwstnEngy
|109746
|2.45
|2.28
|2.30—.12
|Sprint
|34695
|5.27
|5.21
|5.23+.02
|Square
|25331
|64.05
|62.95
|63.61+1.05
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|24672
|102.29
|101.40
|101.49—.37
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|29971
|63.10
|62.47
|62.48—.50
|SPEngy 2.04e
|48705
|60.67
|60.23
|60.42+.38
|SPDRFncl .46e
|103164
|30.95
|30.80
|30.95+.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|30013
|82.21
|81.83
|82.20+.73
|SPTech .78e
|37739
|92.97
|92.32
|92.79+1.12
|SPUtil 1.55e
|68260
|64.75
|63.75
|63.76—.86
|TaiwSemi .73e
|33826
|60.12
|59.60
|59.86+1.76
|TallgELP 2.20f
|117725
|22.13
|22.10
|22.11—.01
|TangerFac 1.42
|28244
|14.94
|14.20
|14.22—.52
|TevaPhrm .73e
|79951
|9.93
|9.52
|9.56—.24
|Transocn
|53543
|7.00
|6.77
|6.82—.06
|49080
|32.50
|31.96
|32.07+.02
|UberTchn
|73076
|30.30
|29.79
|30.23+.49
|USNGas
|38914
|16.69
|16.38
|16.48—.39
|USOilFd
|81676
|12.85
|12.70
|12.74—.07
|USSteel .20
|67753
|11.60
|11.07
|11.13—.29
|ValeSA .29e
|113280
|13.39
|13.29
|13.39+.19
|VanEGold .06e
|134960
|29.72
|29.31
|29.33+.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|41977
|25.57
|25.15
|25.41+.44
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|33499
|13.41
|13.13
|13.19—.06
|VanEJrGld
|37775
|43.04
|42.38
|42.42+.16
|VangEmg 1.10e
|63364
|45.32
|45.02
|45.27+.80
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|35332
|44.40
|44.25
|44.28+.22
|VerizonCm 2.46
|39521
|61.45
|60.81
|60.84—.56
|Vipshop
|38133
|14.70
|14.27
|14.60+.43
|Visa 1
|26386
|190.67
|188.72
|190.08+2.18
|WalMart 2.12f
|26344
|119.89
|118.86
|119.06+.22
|WellsFargo 2.04
|58272
|53.92
|53.51
|53.91+.11
|WstnUnion .80
|23713
|27.03
|26.26
|26.31—.48
|WhitngPet
|34095
|7.55
|7.11
|7.17—.17
|Yamanag .02
|59732
|4.03
|3.94
|3.95
|ZayoGrp
|35163
|34.71
|34.63
|34.68+.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.