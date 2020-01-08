BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|389487
|39.55
|39.29
|39.37+.12
|AbbVie 4.72f
|76964
|90.06
|88.87
|89.52+.63
|Alibaba
|119460
|220.65
|216.32
|218.00+.37
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|388266
|8.90
|8.72
|8.81—.03
|Ambev .05e
|182802
|4.69
|4.59
|4.64+.01
|Annaly 1e
|100767
|9.56
|9.45
|9.45—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|131755
|2.81
|2.53
|2.55—.13
|Apache 1
|135061
|33.21
|32.04
|32.73+.22
|AuroraC
|398264
|1.84
|1.71
|1.74—.09
|BPPLC 2.46f
|93333
|39.30
|38.59
|38.83—.60
|BcoBrad .06a
|168632
|8.89
|8.67
|8.71—.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|78964
|4.16
|4.12
|4.12—.01
|BkofAm .72
|451519
|35.19
|34.55
|34.97+.35
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|145806
|18.51
|17.71
|17.82—.65
|Boeing 8.22
|82201
|334.03
|329.60
|331.37—5.91
|BrMySq 1.80
|185249
|64.61
|63.86
|63.86—.07
|CVSHealth 2
|83099
|73.09
|71.60
|72.66—.92
|CabotO&G .40f
|106197
|17.38
|16.70
|16.85—.67
|CallonPet
|175872
|4.72
|4.37
|4.42—.31
|CanopyGr
|82432
|20.62
|19.02
|20.13+.33
|CntryLink 1
|207603
|13.02
|12.70
|12.98+.25
|Chevron 4.76
|72957
|119.09
|117.65
|117.70—1.36
|CgpVelLCrd
|210779
|15.05
|12.69
|13.52—1.68
|CgpVelICrd
|407976
|3.80
|3.29
|3.58+.32
|Citigroup 2.04f
|112903
|80.00
|78.68
|79.36+.60
|ClevCliffs .24
|98134
|8.10
|7.89
|7.93—.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|106759
|54.64
|54.15
|54.35+.10
|Coeur
|118500
|6.90
|6.27
|6.29—.60
|Corning .80
|84109
|30.08
|29.66
|30.04+.14
|DeltaAir 1.61
|85186
|59.40
|57.73
|58.85+1.24
|DenburyR
|119631
|1.63
|1.45
|1.48—.14
|DeutschBk .12e
|82844
|8.63
|8.46
|8.57+.32
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|115130
|30.26
|29.90
|30.11+.01
|DevonE .36
|82273
|26.49
|25.21
|25.55—.94
|DxGBull
|192568
|35.22
|30.59
|31.32—4.08
|DxGlMBr
|130526
|10.91
|9.62
|10.71+1.19
|DirSPBear
|93422
|13.17
|12.78
|12.94—.21
|DirDGlBr
|249940
|6.29
|5.56
|6.16+.63
|Disney 1.76
|69810
|146.13
|144.82
|145.40—.30
|EQTCorp .12
|95380
|10.26
|9.10
|9.13—1.16
|EnCanag .07
|211866
|4.90
|4.44
|4.50—.38
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|135329
|13.70
|13.23
|13.34—.29
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|99045
|6.11
|5.61
|5.71—.33
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|151345
|70.29
|69.17
|69.23—1.06
|FMajSilvg
|69451
|11.77
|11.08
|11.18—.77
|FordM .60a
|459844
|9.30
|9.17
|9.25
|FrptMcM .20
|174844
|13.31
|12.98
|13.18+.13
|GenElec .04
|553447
|12.05
|11.87
|11.94—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|132271
|35.20
|34.41
|34.65—.50
|GoldFLtd .01e
|69610
|6.60
|6.18
|6.21—.33
|GrubHub
|163994
|57.80
|48.42
|54.75+6.12
|HPInc .70f
|77801
|20.99
|20.53
|20.93+.27
|Hallibrtn .72
|140210
|24.62
|23.76
|24.05—.62
|HarmonyG .05
|117118
|3.86
|3.53
|3.61—.26
|HeclaM .01e
|96946
|3.48
|3.25
|3.26—.15
|HPEnt .45e
|76249
|15.81
|15.49
|15.76+.12
|HostHotls .85a
|84606
|17.79
|17.51
|17.64+.12
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|80393
|3.69
|3.45
|3.47—.21
|ICICIBk .19e
|75325
|14.76
|14.53
|14.71+.13
|iPtShFut
|482432
|15.00
|14.33
|14.80—.21
|iShGold
|356950
|15.09
|14.83
|14.91—.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|200063
|47.56
|46.76
|47.01—.21
|iShCanada .48e
|71943
|30.12
|29.98
|29.98—.03
|iShHK .61e
|122139
|24.77
|24.50
|24.68+.04
|iShSilver
|299191
|17.19
|16.86
|16.93—.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|276401
|44.21
|43.64
|43.98—.03
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|73231
|112.94
|112.55
|112.67—.13
|iShEMkts .59e
|869121
|45.30
|44.69
|45.05+.26
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|122684
|128.32
|127.67
|127.73—.18
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|106209
|138.31
|136.32
|136.74—.91
|iSEafe 1.66e
|142495
|69.74
|69.26
|69.55+.20
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|160841
|88.23
|88.02
|88.13+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|138066
|166.03
|164.72
|165.31+.51
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|82496
|65.51
|65.03
|65.34+.15
|Infosys
|134402
|10.12
|9.99
|10.09—.01
|Intelsat
|69996
|7.34
|6.70
|7.23—.11
|iShJapan
|77172
|59.75
|59.35
|59.52+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|192681
|54.24
|53.53
|53.92+.22
|ItauUnH
|240560
|8.91
|8.73
|8.75—.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|96951
|137.58
|135.60
|136.94+1.06
|Keycorp .74
|107016
|19.77
|19.44
|19.65+.19
|KindMorg 1
|106514
|21.36
|21.14
|21.16—.17
|Kinrossg
|157337
|4.79
|4.50
|4.52—.24
|Kroger .56f
|73415
|28.73
|28.42
|28.42—.17
|LennarA .16
|92331
|60.24
|57.57
|57.59+.45
|Livent
|96651
|7.82
|7.45
|7.69—.98
|LloydBkg .47a
|87007
|3.30
|3.25
|3.29—.01
|Macys 1.51
|357542
|18.57
|17.54
|18.10+.43
|MarathnO .20
|155885
|13.82
|13.02
|13.28—.51
|Merck 2.44f
|145036
|89.50
|88.41
|88.60—.60
|MetLife 1.76
|98804
|52.57
|51.44
|51.83+.54
|Nabors .24
|99691
|3.24
|2.99
|3.09—.06
|NewmtM .56
|94543
|43.39
|41.96
|42.08—1.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|320773
|4.05
|4.01
|4.02+.07
|OcciPet 3.16
|122507
|45.78
|44.27
|44.98—.29
|Oracle .96
|x118566
|54.60
|53.70
|54.13+.21
|PG&ECp
|70087
|10.64
|10.06
|10.61+.03
|ParsleyEn .12
|81909
|19.86
|18.69
|18.75—1.15
|Penney
|97059
|1.25
|1.15
|1.20+.02
|PetrbrsA
|79027
|15.05
|14.88
|14.94—.14
|Petrobras
|225341
|16.02
|15.62
|15.70—.36
|Pfizer 1.52f
|155618
|39.22
|38.75
|39.06+.31
|Pinterestn
|73615
|19.98
|19.12
|19.72+.46
|PrUShCrd
|83529
|12.77
|11.58
|12.26+.74
|PrUShSP
|73590
|24.75
|24.28
|24.49—.25
|Qudian
|69750
|4.47
|4.18
|4.40—.09
|RangeRs .08
|162338
|4.89
|4.45
|4.56—.16
|RegionsFn .62
|75759
|16.58
|16.35
|16.45+.10
|RiteAidrs
|160460
|14.46
|12.48
|13.15+.62
|SpdrGold
|222356
|148.61
|146.14
|146.86—1.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|680633
|325.78
|322.67
|324.45+1.72
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|447444
|24.46
|23.37
|23.55—.93
|Salesforce
|71669
|178.85
|174.75
|177.33+1.33
|Schlmbrg 2
|113262
|40.44
|39.31
|39.41—1.20
|Schwab .68
|108867
|48.00
|47.39
|47.91+.29
|SibanyeG .14r
|70807
|10.49
|9.92
|9.99—.23
|SlackTcn
|75218
|24.26
|23.25
|23.77—.06
|SnapIncA
|155760
|17.01
|16.65
|16.67—.36
|SwstnEngy
|263238
|2.39
|2.15
|2.17—.19
|Sprint
|125482
|5.17
|5.08
|5.15+.01
|Square
|118969
|68.00
|64.15
|67.60+3.01
|SPMatls .98e
|80795
|59.84
|59.20
|59.60+.21
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|74947
|102.79
|101.68
|102.33+.66
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|114513
|62.52
|61.96
|62.26+.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|190190
|60.72
|59.63
|59.71—1.00
|SPDRFncl .46e
|479650
|30.90
|30.56
|30.73+.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|106777
|83.36
|82.63
|82.99+.28
|SPTech .78e
|116270
|93.92
|92.45
|93.51+.99
|SPUtil 1.55e
|127413
|64.16
|63.78
|63.88—.03
|TangerFac 1.42
|111324
|16.93
|14.93
|16.36+1.51
|TevaPhrm .73e
|128159
|9.13
|8.88
|8.92—.18
|Transocn
|246179
|6.87
|6.35
|6.42—.47
|146157
|33.40
|32.35
|33.05+.51
|UberTchn
|439279
|34.52
|32.46
|33.93+1.12
|USOilFd
|553081
|13.07
|12.39
|12.66—.47
|USSteel .20
|99228
|11.27
|11.02
|11.10—.03
|ValeSA .29e
|249163
|13.37
|13.12
|13.22—.01
|VanEGold .06e
|943067
|29.43
|28.12
|28.35—1.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|88288
|25.87
|25.50
|25.76+.47
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|154209
|13.41
|12.94
|13.02—.44
|VanEJrGld
|284863
|42.50
|40.55
|40.84—1.81
|VangEmg 1.10e
|111134
|45.03
|44.47
|44.82+.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|99481
|44.18
|43.89
|44.02+.06
|Vereit .55
|163918
|9.24
|9.14
|9.22+.03
|VerizonCm 2.46
|159239
|60.10
|59.63
|59.71+.11
|WPXEngy
|123619
|13.99
|13.17
|13.42—.54
|WellsFargo 2.04
|165767
|53.33
|52.80
|52.82+.16
|WhitngPet
|153858
|8.14
|7.19
|7.45—.71
|WmsCos 1.52
|73963
|23.93
|23.52
|23.53—.37
|Yamanag .02
|320553
|3.95
|3.71
|3.71—.22
