BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.08f 389487 39.55 39.29 39.37+.12 AbbVie 4.72f 76964 90.06 88.87 89.52+.63 Alibaba 119460 220.65 216.32 218.00+.37 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 388266 8.90 8.72 8.81—.03 Ambev .05e 182802 4.69 4.59 4.64+.01 Annaly 1e 100767 9.56 9.45 9.45—.07 AnteroRes 1 131755 2.81 2.53 2.55—.13 Apache 1 135061 33.21 32.04 32.73+.22 AuroraC 398264 1.84 1.71 1.74—.09 BPPLC 2.46f 93333 39.30 38.59 38.83—.60 BcoBrad .06a 168632 8.89 8.67 8.71—.14 BcoSantSA .21e 78964 4.16 4.12 4.12—.01 BkofAm .72 451519 35.19 34.55 34.97+.35 BarrickGld 2.82e 145806 18.51 17.71 17.82—.65 Boeing 8.22 82201 334.03 329.60 331.37—5.91 BrMySq 1.80 185249 64.61 63.86 63.86—.07 CVSHealth 2 83099 73.09 71.60 72.66—.92 CabotO&G .40f 106197 17.38 16.70 16.85—.67 CallonPet 175872 4.72 4.37 4.42—.31 CanopyGr 82432 20.62 19.02 20.13+.33 CntryLink 1 207603 13.02 12.70 12.98+.25 Chevron 4.76 72957 119.09 117.65 117.70—1.36 CgpVelLCrd 210779 15.05 12.69 13.52—1.68 CgpVelICrd 407976 3.80 3.29 3.58+.32 Citigroup 2.04f 112903 80.00 78.68 79.36+.60 ClevCliffs .24 98134 8.10 7.89 7.93—.07 CocaCola 1.60 106759 54.64 54.15 54.35+.10 Coeur 118500 6.90 6.27 6.29—.60 Corning .80 84109 30.08 29.66 30.04+.14 DeltaAir 1.61 85186 59.40 57.73 58.85+1.24 DenburyR 119631 1.63 1.45 1.48—.14 DeutschBk .12e 82844 8.63 8.46 8.57+.32 DBXHvChiA .29e 115130 30.26 29.90 30.11+.01 DevonE .36 82273 26.49 25.21 25.55—.94 DxGBull 192568 35.22 30.59 31.32—4.08 DxGlMBr 130526 10.91 9.62 10.71+1.19 DirSPBear 93422 13.17 12.78 12.94—.21 DirDGlBr 249940 6.29 5.56 6.16+.63 Disney 1.76 69810 146.13 144.82 145.40—.30 EQTCorp .12 95380 10.26 9.10 9.13—1.16 EnCanag .07 211866 4.90 4.44 4.50—.38 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 135329 13.70 13.23 13.34—.29 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 99045 6.11 5.61 5.71—.33 ExxonMbl 3.48 151345 70.29 69.17 69.23—1.06 FMajSilvg 69451 11.77 11.08 11.18—.77 FordM .60a 459844 9.30 9.17 9.25 FrptMcM .20 174844 13.31 12.98 13.18+.13 GenElec .04 553447 12.05 11.87 11.94—.11 GenMotors 1.52 132271 35.20 34.41 34.65—.50 GoldFLtd .01e 69610 6.60 6.18 6.21—.33 GrubHub 163994 57.80 48.42 54.75+6.12 HPInc .70f 77801 20.99 20.53 20.93+.27 Hallibrtn .72 140210 24.62 23.76 24.05—.62 HarmonyG .05 117118 3.86 3.53 3.61—.26 HeclaM .01e 96946 3.48 3.25 3.26—.15 HPEnt .45e 76249 15.81 15.49 15.76+.12 HostHotls .85a 84606 17.79 17.51 17.64+.12 IAMGldg 1.52f 80393 3.69 3.45 3.47—.21 ICICIBk .19e 75325 14.76 14.53 14.71+.13 iPtShFut 482432 15.00 14.33 14.80—.21 iShGold 356950 15.09 14.83 14.91—.11 iShBrazil .67e 200063 47.56 46.76 47.01—.21 iShCanada .48e 71943 30.12 29.98 29.98—.03 iShHK .61e 122139 24.77 24.50 24.68+.04 iShSilver 299191 17.19 16.86 16.93—.24 iShChinaLC .87e 276401 44.21 43.64 43.98—.03 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 73231 112.94 112.55 112.67—.13 iShEMkts .59e 869121 45.30 44.69 45.05+.26 iShiBoxIG 3.87 122684 128.32 127.67 127.73—.18 iSh20yrT 3.05 106209 138.31 136.32 136.74—.91 iSEafe 1.66e 142495 69.74 69.26 69.55+.20 iShiBxHYB 5.09 160841 88.23 88.02 88.13+.08 iShR2K 1.77e 138066 166.03 164.72 165.31+.51 iShCorEafe 1.56e 82496 65.51 65.03 65.34+.15 Infosys 134402 10.12 9.99 10.09—.01 Intelsat 69996 7.34 6.70 7.23—.11 iShJapan 77172 59.75 59.35 59.52+.01 iShCorEM .95e 192681 54.24 53.53 53.92+.22 ItauUnH 240560 8.91 8.73 8.75—.13 JPMorgCh 3.20 96951 137.58 135.60 136.94+1.06 Keycorp .74 107016 19.77 19.44 19.65+.19 KindMorg 1 106514 21.36 21.14 21.16—.17 Kinrossg 157337 4.79 4.50 4.52—.24 Kroger .56f 73415 28.73 28.42 28.42—.17 LennarA .16 92331 60.24 57.57 57.59+.45 Livent 96651 7.82 7.45 7.69—.98 LloydBkg .47a 87007 3.30 3.25 3.29—.01 Macys 1.51 357542 18.57 17.54 18.10+.43 MarathnO .20 155885 13.82 13.02 13.28—.51 Merck 2.44f 145036 89.50 88.41 88.60—.60 MetLife 1.76 98804 52.57 51.44 51.83+.54 Nabors .24 99691 3.24 2.99 3.09—.06 NewmtM .56 94543 43.39 41.96 42.08—1.15 NokiaCp .19e 320773 4.05 4.01 4.02+.07 OcciPet 3.16 122507 45.78 44.27 44.98—.29 Oracle .96 x118566 54.60 53.70 54.13+.21 PG&ECp 70087 10.64 10.06 10.61+.03 ParsleyEn .12 81909 19.86 18.69 18.75—1.15 Penney 97059 1.25 1.15 1.20+.02 PetrbrsA 79027 15.05 14.88 14.94—.14 Petrobras 225341 16.02 15.62 15.70—.36 Pfizer 1.52f 155618 39.22 38.75 39.06+.31 Pinterestn 73615 19.98 19.12 19.72+.46 PrUShCrd 83529 12.77 11.58 12.26+.74 PrUShSP 73590 24.75 24.28 24.49—.25 Qudian 69750 4.47 4.18 4.40—.09 RangeRs .08 162338 4.89 4.45 4.56—.16 RegionsFn .62 75759 16.58 16.35 16.45+.10 RiteAidrs 160460 14.46 12.48 13.15+.62 SpdrGold 222356 148.61 146.14 146.86—1.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 680633 325.78 322.67 324.45+1.72 SpdrOGEx .73e 447444 24.46 23.37 23.55—.93 Salesforce 71669 178.85 174.75 177.33+1.33 Schlmbrg 2 113262 40.44 39.31 39.41—1.20 Schwab .68 108867 48.00 47.39 47.91+.29 SibanyeG .14r 70807 10.49 9.92 9.99—.23 SlackTcn 75218 24.26 23.25 23.77—.06 SnapIncA 155760 17.01 16.65 16.67—.36 SwstnEngy 263238 2.39 2.15 2.17—.19 Sprint 125482 5.17 5.08 5.15+.01 Square 118969 68.00 64.15 67.60+3.01 SPMatls .98e 80795 59.84 59.20 59.60+.21 SPHlthC 1.01e 74947 102.79 101.68 102.33+.66 SPCnSt 1.28e 114513 62.52 61.96 62.26+.23 SPEngy 2.04e 190190 60.72 59.63 59.71—1.00 SPDRFncl .46e 479650 30.90 30.56 30.73+.20 SPInds 1.12e 106777 83.36 82.63 82.99+.28 SPTech .78e 116270 93.92 92.45 93.51+.99 SPUtil 1.55e 127413 64.16 63.78 63.88—.03 TangerFac 1.42 111324 16.93 14.93 16.36+1.51 TevaPhrm .73e 128159 9.13 8.88 8.92—.18 Transocn 246179 6.87 6.35 6.42—.47 Twitter 146157 33.40 32.35 33.05+.51 UberTchn 439279 34.52 32.46 33.93+1.12 USOilFd 553081 13.07 12.39 12.66—.47 USSteel .20 99228 11.27 11.02 11.10—.03 ValeSA .29e 249163 13.37 13.12 13.22—.01 VanEGold .06e 943067 29.43 28.12 28.35—1.15 VnEkRus .01e 88288 25.87 25.50 25.76+.47 VEckOilSvc .47e 154209 13.41 12.94 13.02—.44 VanEJrGld 284863 42.50 40.55 40.84—1.81 VangEmg 1.10e 111134 45.03 44.47 44.82+.20 VangFTSE 1.10e 99481 44.18 43.89 44.02+.06 Vereit .55 163918 9.24 9.14 9.22+.03 VerizonCm 2.46 159239 60.10 59.63 59.71+.11 WPXEngy 123619 13.99 13.17 13.42—.54 WellsFargo 2.04 165767 53.33 52.80 52.82+.16 WhitngPet 153858 8.14 7.19 7.45—.71 WmsCos 1.52 73963 23.93 23.52 23.53—.37 Yamanag .02 320553 3.95 3.71 3.71—.22 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. 