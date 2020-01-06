BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 93050 3.14 3.06 3.13+.02 AT&TInc 2.08f 369480 39.15 38.82 39.10+.04 AbbVie 4.72f 67822 89.62 87.98 89.40+.70 Alibaba 118839 217.16 214.09 216.64—.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 254008 8.84 8.73 8.82+.12 Ambev .05e 128464 4.69 4.59 4.62—.05 Amcorn 86216 10.52 10.41 10.42—.07 Annaly 1e 83375 9.48 9.42 9.46+.03 AnteroRes 1 100882 2.75 2.52 2.62—.06 Aphria 68217 5.02 4.71 4.81—.15 AuroraC 307684 2.03 1.89 1.90—.10 BPPLC 2.46f 150902 40.08 39.66 39.85+1.02 BcoBrad .06a 121629 9.12 8.93 9.01—.24 BkofAm .72 408815 34.90 34.37 34.85—.05 BarrickGld 2.82e 142831 19.01 18.37 18.39—.18 BlackBerry 78823 6.74 6.40 6.68+.22 BrMySq 1.80 113052 63.24 62.67 62.98+.20 CabotO&G .40f 83876 17.48 17.13 17.42+.14 CallonPet 138888 4.92 4.78 4.88+.05 CannTrHln 66446 1.34 1.10 1.19+.10 Carnival 2 66937 49.40 48.27 48.38—1.51 CntryLink 1 154122 12.96 12.47 12.85+.26 Chevron 4.76 99426 121.67 120.33 120.60—.41 CgpVelICrd 147033 3.26 3.11 3.23+.03 Citigroup 2.04f 100343 79.55 78.72 79.45—.25 ClevCliffs .24 92750 7.91 7.64 7.79—.03 CocaCola 1.60 119931 54.91 54.52 54.67—.02 Coeur 140100 7.65 6.67 6.93—.77 CmclMtls .48 100631 24.04 21.40 22.12—.06 ConocoPhil 1.68f 88196 66.94 65.88 66.48+.78 Cortevan 69727 28.50 27.98 28.36—.04 DenburyR 143329 1.68 1.58 1.62+.08 DxGBull 148563 36.49 33.79 34.46+.10 DxGlMBr 100425 10.26 9.32 10.01—.01 DirSPBear 75989 13.44 13.03 13.05—.13 DirDGlBr 148194 5.81 5.35 5.70—.01 Disney 1.76 82548 146.03 144.31 145.65—.85 EOGRescs 1.15 84835 89.29 85.78 88.44+3.45 EQTCorp .12 82936 10.50 10.16 10.46+.12 EnCanag .07 134169 4.92 4.79 4.90+.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 177417 13.86 13.66 13.68+.13 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 67531 6.48 6.23 6.25—.03 EnvistaHn 69002 31.03 30.21 30.96+.49 ExxonMbl 3.48 200599 71.36 70.23 70.87+.54 Fitbit 78547 6.51 6.40 6.50+.06 FordM .60a 433075 9.17 9.06 9.16—.05 FrptMcM .20 191328 12.93 12.53 12.85+.05 Gap .97 89526 18.49 17.31 18.28+.84 GenElec .04 1118730 12.21 11.84 12.14+.17 GenMotors 1.52 83893 36.18 35.80 35.84—.48 Gerdau .02e 138791 4.99 4.85 4.96 HPInc .70f 93026 20.79 20.51 20.61+.08 Hallibrtn .72 144181 25.47 24.75 25.39+.63 HarmonyG .05 76330 3.93 3.71 3.78+.06 HeclaM .01e 114990 3.43 3.21 3.31—.04 HPEnt .45e 91422 15.78 15.59 15.72—.05 ICICIBk .19e 97995 14.72 14.56 14.72—.20 iPtShFut 260467 15.79 15.08 15.08—.21 iShGold 307738 15.07 14.91 14.96+.15 iShBrazil .67e 291517 47.79 47.18 47.25—.74 iShSilver 180558 17.18 16.82 16.94+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 126824 44.13 43.89 44.12+.21 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 81316 113.13 112.84 112.92—.09 iShEMkts .59e 400352 44.87 44.59 44.82—.11 iShiBoxIG 3.87 138942 128.86 128.14 128.24—.43 iSh20yrT 3.05 113694 139.71 138.15 138.33—.79 iSEafe 1.66e 226364 69.57 69.15 69.54+.27 iShiBxHYB 5.09 179369 88.18 88.05 88.13—.09 iShR2K 1.77e 171430 165.54 163.54 165.35+.22 iShCorEafe 1.56e 74683 65.36 64.95 65.34+.23 Infosys 100688 10.25 10.17 10.21—.10 iShCorEM .95e 98259 53.75 53.43 53.70—.20 ItauUnH 132738 9.21 9.04 9.10—.20 JPMorgCh 3.20 101028 138.27 136.50 138.23—.11 JohnJn 3.80 65625 144.20 142.85 144.10—.18 Keycorp .74 92178 19.68 19.47 19.61—.30 KindMorg 1 108861 21.46 21.06 21.28+.08 Kinrossg 145382 4.83 4.59 4.65—.06 Kroger .56f 69174 28.87 28.35 28.80+.10 LBrands 1.20 89048 18.72 18.02 18.16—.70 LaredoPet 86012 3.05 2.81 3.00+.18 LennarA .16 67016 58.37 56.54 58.05+1.58 LloydBkg .47a 385723 3.33 3.27 3.33+.03 Macys 1.51 202432 17.26 16.51 17.10+.57 MarathnO .20 120149 14.01 13.74 13.96+.21 MarathPt 2.12 78719 58.73 57.02 58.22—.01 Merck 2.44f 68161 91.74 90.99 91.64+.39 MorgStan 1.40 74764 51.04 50.46 51.02—.18 Nabors .24 109628 3.35 3.15 3.33+.20 NewmtM .56 104131 43.85 42.98 43.26+.43 NokiaCp .19e 598735 3.99 3.82 3.94+.13 OcciPet 3.16 166474 45.45 43.69 45.05+1.44 OiSAC 161777 1.07 1.03 1.07+.04 Oracle .96 109756 54.20 53.35 54.04+.28 PG&ECp 71049 10.69 10.36 10.38—.19 ParsleyEn .12 68180 20.13 19.63 20.00+.42 PartyCity 73574 2.68 2.35 2.59+.21 PetrbrsA 72752 15.25 14.99 15.13+.06 Petrobras 166130 16.30 15.84 16.22+.23 Pfizer 1.52f 135470 39.00 38.70 38.88—.05 Pinterestn 79771 19.35 18.22 18.91+.55 ProctGam 2.98 66684 123.19 122.38 122.75+.17 Qudian 88787 4.90 4.50 4.58—.29 RangeRs .08 84143 4.59 4.37 4.46—.03 RegionsFn .62 75705 16.60 16.44 16.58—.19 RiteAidrs 84867 14.50 13.21 13.27—1.22 SpdrGold 143961 148.48 146.95 147.39+1.53 S&P500ETF 4.13e 555271 323.73 320.36 323.64+1.23 SpdrOGEx .73e 303726 24.35 23.95 24.19+.16 Salesforce 88307 173.67 164.45 173.45+7.28 Schlmbrg 2 155270 41.08 40.19 40.82+.26 Schwab .68 68010 47.39 46.59 47.34+.33 SlackTcn 125256 23.66 22.16 23.52+1.06 SnapIncA 159468 16.79 16.41 16.78+.03 SwstnEngy 171700 2.39 2.32 2.35+.02 Sprint 105299 5.24 5.16 5.23+.05 SPMatls .98e 157643 59.83 59.41 59.46—.26 SPCnSt 1.28e 225416 62.59 62.18 62.51+.13 SPEngy 2.04e 224514 61.18 60.40 60.87+.47 SPDRFncl .46e 279553 30.75 30.46 30.73—.02 SPInds 1.12e 161530 82.89 82.27 82.88+.03 SPTech .78e 78150 92.66 91.25 92.56+.22 SPUtil 1.55e 104441 64.19 63.76 64.00+.06 TaiwSemi .73e 88947 57.69 57.13 57.39—.67 TallgELP 2.20f 137954 22.21 22.11 22.21+.10 TevaPhrm .73e 109233 9.15 8.93 9.07—.02 Transocn 139111 7.18 7.00 7.17+.13 TruistFn 1.80f 75892 55.80 55.15 55.73—.47 Twitter 125775 31.71 31.16 31.64+.12 UberTchn 212004 32.06 31.00 31.58+.21 UndrArm 111330 21.53 20.35 20.44—1.41 USBancrp 1.68 68604 57.79 56.82 57.71—.80 USOilFd 207820 13.32 13.12 13.16—.02 USSteel .20 96816 10.100 10.64 10.79+.05 ValeSA .29e 192132 13.20 13.05 13.14—.15 VanEGold .06e 454536 29.79 29.01 29.22+.05 VnEkRus .01e 66228 25.42 25.10 25.40+.30 VEckOilSvc .47e 120380 13.78 13.47 13.76+.25 VanEJrGld 167277 42.90 41.61 41.95+.04 VangEmg 1.10e 103147 44.65 44.39 44.64—.08 VangFTSE 1.10e 85794 44.07 43.81 44.03+.15 Vereit .55 66571 9.22 9.12 9.17 VerizonCm 2.46 134175 60.59 60.08 60.27—.13 Visa 1 101068 189.21 187.16 189.19—.41 WPXEngy 73833 14.24 13.98 14.14+.08 WellsFargo 2.04 131644 53.20 52.72 53.10—.32 WstnUnion .80 80172 26.09 25.61 25.85—.25 WhitngPet 101070 8.11 7.67 8.00+.15 WmsCos 1.52 121005 24.05 23.58 23.90+.31 Yamanag .02 179807 4.00 3.83 3.87—.01 