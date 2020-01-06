BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|93050
|3.14
|3.06
|3.13+.02
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|369480
|39.15
|38.82
|39.10+.04
|AbbVie 4.72f
|67822
|89.62
|87.98
|89.40+.70
|Alibaba
|118839
|217.16
|214.09
|216.64—.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|254008
|8.84
|8.73
|8.82+.12
|Ambev .05e
|128464
|4.69
|4.59
|4.62—.05
|Amcorn
|86216
|10.52
|10.41
|10.42—.07
|Annaly 1e
|83375
|9.48
|9.42
|9.46+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|100882
|2.75
|2.52
|2.62—.06
|Aphria
|68217
|5.02
|4.71
|4.81—.15
|AuroraC
|307684
|2.03
|1.89
|1.90—.10
|BPPLC 2.46f
|150902
|40.08
|39.66
|39.85+1.02
|BcoBrad .06a
|121629
|9.12
|8.93
|9.01—.24
|BkofAm .72
|408815
|34.90
|34.37
|34.85—.05
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|142831
|19.01
|18.37
|18.39—.18
|BlackBerry
|78823
|6.74
|6.40
|6.68+.22
|BrMySq 1.80
|113052
|63.24
|62.67
|62.98+.20
|CabotO&G .40f
|83876
|17.48
|17.13
|17.42+.14
|CallonPet
|138888
|4.92
|4.78
|4.88+.05
|CannTrHln
|66446
|1.34
|1.10
|1.19+.10
|Carnival 2
|66937
|49.40
|48.27
|48.38—1.51
|CntryLink 1
|154122
|12.96
|12.47
|12.85+.26
|Chevron 4.76
|99426
|121.67
|120.33
|120.60—.41
|CgpVelICrd
|147033
|3.26
|3.11
|3.23+.03
|Citigroup 2.04f
|100343
|79.55
|78.72
|79.45—.25
|ClevCliffs .24
|92750
|7.91
|7.64
|7.79—.03
|CocaCola 1.60
|119931
|54.91
|54.52
|54.67—.02
|Coeur
|140100
|7.65
|6.67
|6.93—.77
|CmclMtls .48
|100631
|24.04
|21.40
|22.12—.06
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|88196
|66.94
|65.88
|66.48+.78
|Cortevan
|69727
|28.50
|27.98
|28.36—.04
|DenburyR
|143329
|1.68
|1.58
|1.62+.08
|DxGBull
|148563
|36.49
|33.79
|34.46+.10
|DxGlMBr
|100425
|10.26
|9.32
|10.01—.01
|DirSPBear
|75989
|13.44
|13.03
|13.05—.13
|DirDGlBr
|148194
|5.81
|5.35
|5.70—.01
|Disney 1.76
|82548
|146.03
|144.31
|145.65—.85
|EOGRescs 1.15
|84835
|89.29
|85.78
|88.44+3.45
|EQTCorp .12
|82936
|10.50
|10.16
|10.46+.12
|EnCanag .07
|134169
|4.92
|4.79
|4.90+.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|177417
|13.86
|13.66
|13.68+.13
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|67531
|6.48
|6.23
|6.25—.03
|EnvistaHn
|69002
|31.03
|30.21
|30.96+.49
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|200599
|71.36
|70.23
|70.87+.54
|Fitbit
|78547
|6.51
|6.40
|6.50+.06
|FordM .60a
|433075
|9.17
|9.06
|9.16—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|191328
|12.93
|12.53
|12.85+.05
|Gap .97
|89526
|18.49
|17.31
|18.28+.84
|GenElec .04
|1118730
|12.21
|11.84
|12.14+.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|83893
|36.18
|35.80
|35.84—.48
|Gerdau .02e
|138791
|4.99
|4.85
|4.96
|HPInc .70f
|93026
|20.79
|20.51
|20.61+.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|144181
|25.47
|24.75
|25.39+.63
|HarmonyG .05
|76330
|3.93
|3.71
|3.78+.06
|HeclaM .01e
|114990
|3.43
|3.21
|3.31—.04
|HPEnt .45e
|91422
|15.78
|15.59
|15.72—.05
|ICICIBk .19e
|97995
|14.72
|14.56
|14.72—.20
|iPtShFut
|260467
|15.79
|15.08
|15.08—.21
|iShGold
|307738
|15.07
|14.91
|14.96+.15
|iShBrazil .67e
|291517
|47.79
|47.18
|47.25—.74
|iShSilver
|180558
|17.18
|16.82
|16.94+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|126824
|44.13
|43.89
|44.12+.21
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|81316
|113.13
|112.84
|112.92—.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|400352
|44.87
|44.59
|44.82—.11
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|138942
|128.86
|128.14
|128.24—.43
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|113694
|139.71
|138.15
|138.33—.79
|iSEafe 1.66e
|226364
|69.57
|69.15
|69.54+.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|179369
|88.18
|88.05
|88.13—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|171430
|165.54
|163.54
|165.35+.22
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|74683
|65.36
|64.95
|65.34+.23
|Infosys
|100688
|10.25
|10.17
|10.21—.10
|iShCorEM .95e
|98259
|53.75
|53.43
|53.70—.20
|ItauUnH
|132738
|9.21
|9.04
|9.10—.20
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|101028
|138.27
|136.50
|138.23—.11
|JohnJn 3.80
|65625
|144.20
|142.85
|144.10—.18
|Keycorp .74
|92178
|19.68
|19.47
|19.61—.30
|KindMorg 1
|108861
|21.46
|21.06
|21.28+.08
|Kinrossg
|145382
|4.83
|4.59
|4.65—.06
|Kroger .56f
|69174
|28.87
|28.35
|28.80+.10
|LBrands 1.20
|89048
|18.72
|18.02
|18.16—.70
|LaredoPet
|86012
|3.05
|2.81
|3.00+.18
|LennarA .16
|67016
|58.37
|56.54
|58.05+1.58
|LloydBkg .47a
|385723
|3.33
|3.27
|3.33+.03
|Macys 1.51
|202432
|17.26
|16.51
|17.10+.57
|MarathnO .20
|120149
|14.01
|13.74
|13.96+.21
|MarathPt 2.12
|78719
|58.73
|57.02
|58.22—.01
|Merck 2.44f
|68161
|91.74
|90.99
|91.64+.39
|MorgStan 1.40
|74764
|51.04
|50.46
|51.02—.18
|Nabors .24
|109628
|3.35
|3.15
|3.33+.20
|NewmtM .56
|104131
|43.85
|42.98
|43.26+.43
|NokiaCp .19e
|598735
|3.99
|3.82
|3.94+.13
|OcciPet 3.16
|166474
|45.45
|43.69
|45.05+1.44
|OiSAC
|161777
|1.07
|1.03
|1.07+.04
|Oracle .96
|109756
|54.20
|53.35
|54.04+.28
|PG&ECp
|71049
|10.69
|10.36
|10.38—.19
|ParsleyEn .12
|68180
|20.13
|19.63
|20.00+.42
|PartyCity
|73574
|2.68
|2.35
|2.59+.21
|PetrbrsA
|72752
|15.25
|14.99
|15.13+.06
|Petrobras
|166130
|16.30
|15.84
|16.22+.23
|Pfizer 1.52f
|135470
|39.00
|38.70
|38.88—.05
|Pinterestn
|79771
|19.35
|18.22
|18.91+.55
|ProctGam 2.98
|66684
|123.19
|122.38
|122.75+.17
|Qudian
|88787
|4.90
|4.50
|4.58—.29
|RangeRs .08
|84143
|4.59
|4.37
|4.46—.03
|RegionsFn .62
|75705
|16.60
|16.44
|16.58—.19
|RiteAidrs
|84867
|14.50
|13.21
|13.27—1.22
|SpdrGold
|143961
|148.48
|146.95
|147.39+1.53
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|555271
|323.73
|320.36
|323.64+1.23
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|303726
|24.35
|23.95
|24.19+.16
|Salesforce
|88307
|173.67
|164.45
|173.45+7.28
|Schlmbrg 2
|155270
|41.08
|40.19
|40.82+.26
|Schwab .68
|68010
|47.39
|46.59
|47.34+.33
|SlackTcn
|125256
|23.66
|22.16
|23.52+1.06
|SnapIncA
|159468
|16.79
|16.41
|16.78+.03
|SwstnEngy
|171700
|2.39
|2.32
|2.35+.02
|Sprint
|105299
|5.24
|5.16
|5.23+.05
|SPMatls .98e
|157643
|59.83
|59.41
|59.46—.26
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|225416
|62.59
|62.18
|62.51+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|224514
|61.18
|60.40
|60.87+.47
|SPDRFncl .46e
|279553
|30.75
|30.46
|30.73—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|161530
|82.89
|82.27
|82.88+.03
|SPTech .78e
|78150
|92.66
|91.25
|92.56+.22
|SPUtil 1.55e
|104441
|64.19
|63.76
|64.00+.06
|TaiwSemi .73e
|88947
|57.69
|57.13
|57.39—.67
|TallgELP 2.20f
|137954
|22.21
|22.11
|22.21+.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|109233
|9.15
|8.93
|9.07—.02
|Transocn
|139111
|7.18
|7.00
|7.17+.13
|TruistFn 1.80f
|75892
|55.80
|55.15
|55.73—.47
|125775
|31.71
|31.16
|31.64+.12
|UberTchn
|212004
|32.06
|31.00
|31.58+.21
|UndrArm
|111330
|21.53
|20.35
|20.44—1.41
|USBancrp 1.68
|68604
|57.79
|56.82
|57.71—.80
|USOilFd
|207820
|13.32
|13.12
|13.16—.02
|USSteel .20
|96816
|10.100
|10.64
|10.79+.05
|ValeSA .29e
|192132
|13.20
|13.05
|13.14—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|454536
|29.79
|29.01
|29.22+.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|66228
|25.42
|25.10
|25.40+.30
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|120380
|13.78
|13.47
|13.76+.25
|VanEJrGld
|167277
|42.90
|41.61
|41.95+.04
|VangEmg 1.10e
|103147
|44.65
|44.39
|44.64—.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|85794
|44.07
|43.81
|44.03+.15
|Vereit .55
|66571
|9.22
|9.12
|9.17
|VerizonCm 2.46
|134175
|60.59
|60.08
|60.27—.13
|Visa 1
|101068
|189.21
|187.16
|189.19—.41
|WPXEngy
|73833
|14.24
|13.98
|14.14+.08
|WellsFargo 2.04
|131644
|53.20
|52.72
|53.10—.32
|WstnUnion .80
|80172
|26.09
|25.61
|25.85—.25
|WhitngPet
|101070
|8.11
|7.67
|8.00+.15
|WmsCos 1.52
|121005
|24.05
|23.58
|23.90+.31
|Yamanag .02
|179807
|4.00
|3.83
|3.87—.01
