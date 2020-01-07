BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10930 3.21 3.11 3.20+.07 AT&TInc 2.08f 33432 39.13 38.98 39.02—.08 AbbVie 4.72f 10292 89.32 88.26 88.48—.92 AlexREE 4.12f 12941 157.53 156.30 157.33—3.70 Alibaba 18772 218.30 216.69 217.43+.79 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 20600 8.83 8.75 8.78—.04 Ambev .05e 35463 4.63 4.58 4.62+.00 AnteroRes 1 16761 2.63 2.53 2.60—.03 Apache 1 102391 30.98 29.50 30.92+5.28 AuroraC 69318 1.93 1.83 1.84—.06 BPPLC 2.46f 18375 39.48 39.25 39.40—.46 BcBilVArg .27e 8138 5.56 5.52 5.53—.09 BcoBrad .06a 18940 8.88 8.81 8.86—.15 BcoSantSA .21e 12811 4.17 4.13 4.15—.06 BkofAm .72 50304 34.92 34.69 34.82—.03 BarrickGld 2.82e 33527 18.40 18.13 18.14—.25 BlackBerry 14085 6.83 6.68 6.71+.03 Boeing 8.22 10530 337.77 330.71 337.49+3.75 BrMySq 1.80 31579 63.44 62.77 63.38+.40 CVSHealth 2 13821 73.64 72.68 72.76—1.10 CallonPet 18890 4.87 4.76 4.79—.10 CannTrHln 9786 1.24 1.08 1.11—.08 CanopyGr 11471 20.44 19.70 19.86—.22 CntryLink 1 12558 12.88 12.74 12.81—.05 ChesEng 92600 .86 .83 .84—.03 Chevron 4.76 12024 119.73 118.36 118.68—1.92 CgpVelLCrd 9156 15.42 15.12 15.36—.01 CgpVelICrd 24179 3.28 3.21 3.23—.01 Citigroup 2.04f 19616 79.30 78.97 79.05—.41 ClevCliffs .24 22962 8.09 7.78 8.09+.30 CocaCola 1.60 8531 54.60 54.32 54.35—.32 Coeur 16876 7.03 6.81 6.87—.07 ColgPalm 1.72 9771 68.46 67.84 67.85—.64 ConAgra .85 8196 33.43 32.98 32.99—.54 DenburyR 28277 1.59 1.52 1.57—.05 DxSOXBrrs 8135 21.14 20.64 20.75—.72 DxGBull 20863 34.75 33.82 33.93—.53 DxGlMBr 14506 10.15 9.80 10.06+.05 DirSPBear 8641 13.21 13.08 13.15+.10 DirDGlBr 25130 5.80 5.65 5.79+.09 Disney 1.76 9722 146.36 145.42 145.81+.16 EnCanag .07 14700 4.86 4.81 4.84—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 19388 13.78 13.50 13.55—.14 EntProdPt 1.77f 8497 28.70 28.36 28.40—.30 ExxonMbl 3.48 15628 70.52 69.91 70.12—.75 Fitbit 19089 6.50 6.40 6.49—.02 FordM .60a 42939 9.20 9.12 9.15—.01 FrptMcM .20 27910 12.95 12.84 12.92+.07 Gap .97 x18008 18.33 17.85 18.32+.28 GenElec .04 71615 12.16 12.06 12.09—.05 GenMotors 1.52 11483 35.84 35.39 35.47—.38 Gerdau .02e 24675 4.97 4.89 4.97+.01 GoldFLtd .01e 10546 6.57 6.49 6.52—.04 GoldmanS 5f 10618 237.26 234.76 236.39+2.44 Hallibrtn .72 12283 25.35 24.98 25.03—.36 HarmonyG .05 8599 3.85 3.79 3.81+.03 HeclaM .01e 30369 3.39 3.23 3.35+.04 HPEnt .45e 7948 15.75 15.66 15.75+.03 HostHotls .85a 9309 17.57 17.37 17.48—.10 Huya 8364 20.35 19.71 20.09+.26 IAMGldg 1.52f 11609 3.65 3.57 3.58—.08 ICICIBk .19e 11354 14.60 14.52 14.57—.15 iPtShFut 59135 15.36 15.03 15.22+.14 iShGold 32412 15.02 14.97 14.98+.02 iShBrazil .67e 21087 46.86 46.64 46.83—.42 iShHK .61e 8131 24.67 24.60 24.63—.03 iShSilver 19493 17.04 16.94 16.95+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 13637 44.04 43.90 43.98—.15 iShEMkts .59e 37760 44.84 44.70 44.75—.08 iShiBoxIG 3.87 8531 128.18 128.01 128.03—.21 iSEafe 1.66e 17564 69.54 69.34 69.42—.12 iShiBxHYB 5.09 13719 88.14 88.08 88.12—.01 iShR2K 1.77e 15786 165.18 164.21 164.59—.76 iShCorEafe 1.56e 14820 65.35 65.15 65.22—.12 Infosys 9715 10.14 10.10 10.14—.08 Intelsat 8231 7.66 7.33 7.63+.28 IBM 6.48 7866 134.37 133.40 134.37+.27 iShJapan 13026 59.76 59.61 59.68+.27 iShCorEM .95e 8742 53.71 53.54 53.61—.09 ItauUnH 21559 8.98 8.91 8.96—.14 JPMorgCh 3.20 13123 137.86 137.03 137.19—1.04 Keycorp .74 8894 19.64 19.43 19.51—.10 KindMorg 1 12436 21.34 21.09 21.13—.16 Kinrossg 15897 4.66 4.59 4.62—.04 LBrands 1.20 8324 18.48 18.03 18.45+.29 LloydBkg .47a 11709 3.32 3.29 3.30—.03 MFAFncl .80 8234 7.70 7.64 7.68+.02 Macys 1.51 36525 17.63 17.28 17.59+.49 MarathnO .20 13977 13.84 13.63 13.68—.29 McDerI 35368 .93 .82 .85—.08 Mechelpf 13628 1.75 1.21 1.53+.44 Merck 2.44f 13870 91.12 89.34 89.49—2.15 Nabors .24 17746 3.30 3.09 3.12—.21 NewmtM .56 9670 43.38 42.98 43.17—.09 NobleCorp .08 13396 1.55 1.39 1.42—.12 NokiaCp .19e 81379 3.97 3.94 3.95+.01 Nordstrm 1.48a 9573 43.34 41.49 43.30+2.32 OcciPet 3.16 16457 45.08 44.42 44.84—.21 Oracle .96 13969 53.96 53.61 53.95—.09 ParsleyEn .12 14078 19.82 19.55 19.58—.42 Penney 8783 1.14 1.11 1.13+.01 Petrobras 14898 16.11 16.00 16.05—.17 Pfizer 1.52f 54380 39.13 38.82 38.83—.05 ProctGam 2.98 7861 123.12 122.25 122.92+.17 ProShSP 9551 23.99 23.91 23.94+.06 Qudian 8128 4.61 4.50 4.55—.03 RangeRs .08 29912 4.71 4.54 4.70+.24 RiteAidrs 17917 13.42 12.84 12.93—.35 SpdrGold 11800 147.100 147.49 147.51+.12 S&P500ETF 4.13e 69486 323.29 322.24 322.78—.86 SpdrOGEx .73e 32561 24.22 24.00 24.15—.04 Salesforce 10741 173.83 172.09 173.74+.29 Schlmbrg 2 7855 40.60 40.29 40.35—.47 Schwab .68 9496 47.82 47.30 47.81+.47 SibanyeG .14r 7984 10.23 10.11 10.16+.08 SlackTcn 15155 23.64 23.22 23.54+.02 SnapIncA 27127 16.92 16.55 16.70—.08 SwstnEngy 11415 2.36 2.33 2.33—.02 Sprint 10448 5.24 5.18 5.21—.02 Square 26190 65.42 63.66 65.40+2.83 SPCnSt 1.28e 9020 62.38 62.19 62.22—.29 SPConsum 1.12e 8374 126.27 125.88 126.15—.03 SPEngy 2.04e 16048 60.70 60.17 60.36—.51 SPDRFncl .46e 33746 30.71 30.60 30.64—.09 SPInds 1.12e 17320 82.64 82.29 82.64—.24 SPTech .78e 15634 92.87 92.38 SpdrRESel 8932 38.40 38.02 38.06—.45 SPUtil 1.55e 11290 63.93 63.69 63.72—.28 TaiwSemi .73e 11713 57.50 56.74 57.48+.09 TevaPhrm .73e 28145 9.28 9.10 9.12+.05 Transocn 21625 7.17 6.99 7.02—.16 Twitter 21823 32.17 31.72 32.12+.48 UBSGrp .69e 9214 12.92 12.86 12.91+.23 UberTchn 34366 32.00 31.36 31.97+.39 Unit 12717 .64 .60 .61+.02 USOilFd 18195 13.18 13.09 13.16 USSteel .20 20693 11.06 10.83 11.00+.21 Valaris 10410 7.54 7.16 7.19—.51 ValeSA .29e 29913 13.12 13.04 13.10—.04 VanEGold .06e 51175 29.28 29.02 29.05—.17 VEckOilSvc .47e 15941 13.71 13.48 13.52—.25 VanEJrGld 9939 42.24 41.76 41.90—.05 VangEmg 1.10e 7822 44.59 44.45 44.52—.13 VangFTSE 1.10e 9158 44.06 43.94 43.99—.04 Vereit .55 9296 9.17 9.09 9.10—.08 VerizonCm 2.46 17980 60.18 59.86 59.97—.31 WellsFargo 2.04 18405 53.05 52.81 52.86—.25 WhitngPet 10949 7.97 7.77 7.95—.05 Yamanag .02 34466 3.90 3.82 3.85—.02 ZayoGrp 9140 34.70 34.64 34.65—.01 