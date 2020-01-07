BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|10930
|3.21
|3.11
|3.20+.07
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|33432
|39.13
|38.98
|39.02—.08
|AbbVie 4.72f
|10292
|89.32
|88.26
|88.48—.92
|AlexREE 4.12f
|12941
|157.53
|156.30
|157.33—3.70
|Alibaba
|18772
|218.30
|216.69
|217.43+.79
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|20600
|8.83
|8.75
|8.78—.04
|Ambev .05e
|35463
|4.63
|4.58
|4.62+.00
|AnteroRes 1
|16761
|2.63
|2.53
|2.60—.03
|Apache 1
|102391
|30.98
|29.50
|30.92+5.28
|AuroraC
|69318
|1.93
|1.83
|1.84—.06
|BPPLC 2.46f
|18375
|39.48
|39.25
|39.40—.46
|BcBilVArg .27e
|8138
|5.56
|5.52
|5.53—.09
|BcoBrad .06a
|18940
|8.88
|8.81
|8.86—.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|12811
|4.17
|4.13
|4.15—.06
|BkofAm .72
|50304
|34.92
|34.69
|34.82—.03
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|33527
|18.40
|18.13
|18.14—.25
|BlackBerry
|14085
|6.83
|6.68
|6.71+.03
|Boeing 8.22
|10530
|337.77
|330.71
|337.49+3.75
|BrMySq 1.80
|31579
|63.44
|62.77
|63.38+.40
|CVSHealth 2
|13821
|73.64
|72.68
|72.76—1.10
|CallonPet
|18890
|4.87
|4.76
|4.79—.10
|CannTrHln
|9786
|1.24
|1.08
|1.11—.08
|CanopyGr
|11471
|20.44
|19.70
|19.86—.22
|CntryLink 1
|12558
|12.88
|12.74
|12.81—.05
|ChesEng
|92600
|.86
|.83
|.84—.03
|Chevron 4.76
|12024
|119.73
|118.36
|118.68—1.92
|CgpVelLCrd
|9156
|15.42
|15.12
|15.36—.01
|CgpVelICrd
|24179
|3.28
|3.21
|3.23—.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|19616
|79.30
|78.97
|79.05—.41
|ClevCliffs .24
|22962
|8.09
|7.78
|8.09+.30
|CocaCola 1.60
|8531
|54.60
|54.32
|54.35—.32
|Coeur
|16876
|7.03
|6.81
|6.87—.07
|ColgPalm 1.72
|9771
|68.46
|67.84
|67.85—.64
|ConAgra .85
|8196
|33.43
|32.98
|32.99—.54
|DenburyR
|28277
|1.59
|1.52
|1.57—.05
|DxSOXBrrs
|8135
|21.14
|20.64
|20.75—.72
|DxGBull
|20863
|34.75
|33.82
|33.93—.53
|DxGlMBr
|14506
|10.15
|9.80
|10.06+.05
|DirSPBear
|8641
|13.21
|13.08
|13.15+.10
|DirDGlBr
|25130
|5.80
|5.65
|5.79+.09
|Disney 1.76
|9722
|146.36
|145.42
|145.81+.16
|EnCanag .07
|14700
|4.86
|4.81
|4.84—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|19388
|13.78
|13.50
|13.55—.14
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|8497
|28.70
|28.36
|28.40—.30
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|15628
|70.52
|69.91
|70.12—.75
|Fitbit
|19089
|6.50
|6.40
|6.49—.02
|FordM .60a
|42939
|9.20
|9.12
|9.15—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|27910
|12.95
|12.84
|12.92+.07
|Gap .97
|x18008
|18.33
|17.85
|18.32+.28
|GenElec .04
|71615
|12.16
|12.06
|12.09—.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|11483
|35.84
|35.39
|35.47—.38
|Gerdau .02e
|24675
|4.97
|4.89
|4.97+.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|10546
|6.57
|6.49
|6.52—.04
|GoldmanS 5f
|10618
|237.26
|234.76
|236.39+2.44
|Hallibrtn .72
|12283
|25.35
|24.98
|25.03—.36
|HarmonyG .05
|8599
|3.85
|3.79
|3.81+.03
|HeclaM .01e
|30369
|3.39
|3.23
|3.35+.04
|HPEnt .45e
|7948
|15.75
|15.66
|15.75+.03
|HostHotls .85a
|9309
|17.57
|17.37
|17.48—.10
|Huya
|8364
|20.35
|19.71
|20.09+.26
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|11609
|3.65
|3.57
|3.58—.08
|ICICIBk .19e
|11354
|14.60
|14.52
|14.57—.15
|iPtShFut
|59135
|15.36
|15.03
|15.22+.14
|iShGold
|32412
|15.02
|14.97
|14.98+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|21087
|46.86
|46.64
|46.83—.42
|iShHK .61e
|8131
|24.67
|24.60
|24.63—.03
|iShSilver
|19493
|17.04
|16.94
|16.95+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|13637
|44.04
|43.90
|43.98—.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|37760
|44.84
|44.70
|44.75—.08
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|8531
|128.18
|128.01
|128.03—.21
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17564
|69.54
|69.34
|69.42—.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13719
|88.14
|88.08
|88.12—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|15786
|165.18
|164.21
|164.59—.76
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|14820
|65.35
|65.15
|65.22—.12
|Infosys
|9715
|10.14
|10.10
|10.14—.08
|Intelsat
|8231
|7.66
|7.33
|7.63+.28
|IBM 6.48
|7866
|134.37
|133.40
|134.37+.27
|iShJapan
|13026
|59.76
|59.61
|59.68+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|8742
|53.71
|53.54
|53.61—.09
|ItauUnH
|21559
|8.98
|8.91
|8.96—.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|13123
|137.86
|137.03
|137.19—1.04
|Keycorp .74
|8894
|19.64
|19.43
|19.51—.10
|KindMorg 1
|12436
|21.34
|21.09
|21.13—.16
|Kinrossg
|15897
|4.66
|4.59
|4.62—.04
|LBrands 1.20
|8324
|18.48
|18.03
|18.45+.29
|LloydBkg .47a
|11709
|3.32
|3.29
|3.30—.03
|MFAFncl .80
|8234
|7.70
|7.64
|7.68+.02
|Macys 1.51
|36525
|17.63
|17.28
|17.59+.49
|MarathnO .20
|13977
|13.84
|13.63
|13.68—.29
|McDerI
|35368
|.93
|.82
|.85—.08
|Mechelpf
|13628
|1.75
|1.21
|1.53+.44
|Merck 2.44f
|13870
|91.12
|89.34
|89.49—2.15
|Nabors .24
|17746
|3.30
|3.09
|3.12—.21
|NewmtM .56
|9670
|43.38
|42.98
|43.17—.09
|NobleCorp .08
|13396
|1.55
|1.39
|1.42—.12
|NokiaCp .19e
|81379
|3.97
|3.94
|3.95+.01
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|9573
|43.34
|41.49
|43.30+2.32
|OcciPet 3.16
|16457
|45.08
|44.42
|44.84—.21
|Oracle .96
|13969
|53.96
|53.61
|53.95—.09
|ParsleyEn .12
|14078
|19.82
|19.55
|19.58—.42
|Penney
|8783
|1.14
|1.11
|1.13+.01
|Petrobras
|14898
|16.11
|16.00
|16.05—.17
|Pfizer 1.52f
|54380
|39.13
|38.82
|38.83—.05
|ProctGam 2.98
|7861
|123.12
|122.25
|122.92+.17
|ProShSP
|9551
|23.99
|23.91
|23.94+.06
|Qudian
|8128
|4.61
|4.50
|4.55—.03
|RangeRs .08
|29912
|4.71
|4.54
|4.70+.24
|RiteAidrs
|17917
|13.42
|12.84
|12.93—.35
|SpdrGold
|11800
|147.100
|147.49
|147.51+.12
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|69486
|323.29
|322.24
|322.78—.86
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32561
|24.22
|24.00
|24.15—.04
|Salesforce
|10741
|173.83
|172.09
|173.74+.29
|Schlmbrg 2
|7855
|40.60
|40.29
|40.35—.47
|Schwab .68
|9496
|47.82
|47.30
|47.81+.47
|SibanyeG .14r
|7984
|10.23
|10.11
|10.16+.08
|SlackTcn
|15155
|23.64
|23.22
|23.54+.02
|SnapIncA
|27127
|16.92
|16.55
|16.70—.08
|SwstnEngy
|11415
|2.36
|2.33
|2.33—.02
|Sprint
|10448
|5.24
|5.18
|5.21—.02
|Square
|26190
|65.42
|63.66
|65.40+2.83
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9020
|62.38
|62.19
|62.22—.29
|SPConsum 1.12e
|8374
|126.27
|125.88
|126.15—.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16048
|60.70
|60.17
|60.36—.51
|SPDRFncl .46e
|33746
|30.71
|30.60
|30.64—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|17320
|82.64
|82.29
|82.64—.24
|SPTech .78e
|15634
|92.87
|92.38
|92.71+.15
|SpdrRESel
|8932
|38.40
|38.02
|38.06—.45
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11290
|63.93
|63.69
|63.72—.28
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11713
|57.50
|56.74
|57.48+.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|28145
|9.28
|9.10
|9.12+.05
|Transocn
|21625
|7.17
|6.99
|7.02—.16
|21823
|32.17
|31.72
|32.12+.48
|UBSGrp .69e
|9214
|12.92
|12.86
|12.91+.23
|UberTchn
|34366
|32.00
|31.36
|31.97+.39
|Unit
|12717
|.64
|.60
|.61+.02
|USOilFd
|18195
|13.18
|13.09
|13.16
|USSteel .20
|20693
|11.06
|10.83
|11.00+.21
|Valaris
|10410
|7.54
|7.16
|7.19—.51
|ValeSA .29e
|29913
|13.12
|13.04
|13.10—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|51175
|29.28
|29.02
|29.05—.17
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|15941
|13.71
|13.48
|13.52—.25
|VanEJrGld
|9939
|42.24
|41.76
|41.90—.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|7822
|44.59
|44.45
|44.52—.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9158
|44.06
|43.94
|43.99—.04
|Vereit .55
|9296
|9.17
|9.09
|9.10—.08
|VerizonCm 2.46
|17980
|60.18
|59.86
|59.97—.31
|WellsFargo 2.04
|18405
|53.05
|52.81
|52.86—.25
|WhitngPet
|10949
|7.97
|7.77
|7.95—.05
|Yamanag .02
|34466
|3.90
|3.82
|3.85—.02
|ZayoGrp
|9140
|34.70
|34.64
|34.65—.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.