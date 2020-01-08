Baltimore police charge man in fatal stabbing

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman and repeatedly stabbing her 18-year-old son in the…

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman and repeatedly stabbing her 18-year-old son in the head has been charged with murder. Documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday allege that 41-year-old Marvin Vaughn and a woman identified as Theatra Bowman got into a physical altercation after midnight last week. Bowman woke up her son, who told Vaughn to leave. The documents say Vaughn pulled out a knife and stabbed the two multiple times. Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was taken to a hospital and released. Vaughn faces multiple murder charges as well as an attempted murder count.

