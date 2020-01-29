Back of the Pack Running

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what…

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what an athlete is “supposed” to be. Yet athletes come in all bodies, ages, shapes and sizes, and everybody deserves to have role models that look like them. In this series, we introduce you to inspiring athletes who live outside those stereotypes.

Nora Haefele is not the stereotypical half-marathoner, she explains. “I’m in my 60s, I’m fat and have physical limitations.”

In December 2019, at age 62, Haefele completed her hundredth half-marathon (13.1 miles), finishing a quest she started in 2012 at age 55. This summer she’s going to attempt her first 50k (31 miles) race.

Haefele didn’t participate in sports growing up. “There was no emphasis on girls’ sports when I was in school,” she explains. “Girls were cheerleaders and that’s about it. I wasn’t the cheerleader type.”

Fitness Walking

But she’s always loved the outdoors, as well as setting goals and trying to achieve them. In 1999, she found everything she was looking for in Volkssports — non-competitive fitness walking. Soon a purchase of the book “50 Hikes in Connecticut” got her out on the trails.

In 2011 she moved to Pennsylvania and learned that she lived a couple blocks from a trailhead for the Schuylkill River Trail. A little research led her to the Schuylkill River Sojourn, a 7-day, 112-mile paddling trip. Then, in June 2012, she rented a kayak and with no paddling experience, she completed the sojourn. She went on to paddle the Delaware and Susquehanna rivers — and even a glacial lake in Switzerland.

The same year she moved to Pennsylvania, Haefele also decided to add competitive events to help increase her fitness. She soon completed her first 5k. At a racewalking clinic she met Michele Stanten, who was putting together a walking group to compete in the Philadelphia half-marathon. She decided to follow Stanten’s program.

Her accomplishments speak for themselves. In addition to her 100-plus half-marathons, she has completed two half-marathons in two consecutive days, and she has done four half-marathons in four states in one week.

Back of the Pack Frustrations

It hasn’t been easy, though. As a slower runner, she shares the frustrations of those who run, walk and roll at the back of the pack. Prior to one race in New Jersey, Haefele had communicated directly with the race director to confirm that the time limit was 4 hours and 15 minutes. At mile 10 she was on a sub four-hour pace when a volunteer rode up on a bike and told her that they were sweeping her (forcing her to leave the course for being too slow).

She refused to leave because she was well within the time limit. She reached the finish line to find a ghost town — no food or water, no timer, no medals. Women who had finished before her had received roses because it was Mother’s Day.

“No roses for me,” Haefele says. “Some woman came over and grabbed my wrist to look at my Garmin and said that was to be my official time because they stopped timing. It was 3:59. Well under 4 hours 15 minutes. I went to my car and felt like crying. It was the worst Mother’s Day and the worst race experience I ever had.”

Happily, some race directors get it right.

“When I decided to do my 75th half-marathon at a small race in Waterbury, CT, called ‘Oh Boy,’ I let the race director know. I was shocked and touched when she gave me bib #75 and then presented me with a trophy commemorating my 75th half-marathon.” Another director presented her with the “Heart and Hustle” award at her 69th half-marathon and gave her a trophy at her 92nd. She is grateful to the race directors who “have been so kind to and supportive of me, even though they sometimes have to wait for me to finish.”

Slow and Fat People Run Too

Haefele says that events should be clear about the time limits and then support them completely. The people at the back of the pack who are within the time limit (and who paid the same as the people at the front of the pack) should have the same water stations, course marshals and finish lines.

In addition, she adds that, “Races should also offer an extended range of shirt sizes. I’ve seen events where the largest size was a large. Races need to understand that fat people run.”

