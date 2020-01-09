Are Investors Overly Optimistic About 2020?

Last year’s strong equity market returns were a welcome rebound from the gloomy end to 2018. Optimistic sentiment at year-end…

Last year’s strong equity market returns were a welcome rebound from the gloomy end to 2018. Optimistic sentiment at year-end represented a stark contrast to the gloom of a year ago.

There are multiple reasons to be optimistic.

The phase one trade agreement between the U.S. and China de-escalates a destructive trade war and should provide a boost to global growth in 2020.

The decisive U.K. election victory for Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party over the Jeremy Corbyn-led Labor Party provides the majority in parliament needed to get Brexit done. Investors are relieved that Corbyn will be replaced as leader of the Labor Party.

Positive news on trade also emerged in North America, with Republicans and Democrats agreeing on the terms of a free trade agreement to replace NAFTA. Bipartisan support for the U.S. — Mexico — Canada Agreement paves the way for an early 2020 ratification.

Federal Reserve policy heading into 2020 is also dramatically different than was the case a year ago. The Fed is likely to stay on hold until after the 2020 election, in contrast to the tightening bias in place entering 2019.

Chinese economic stimulus should contribute to global growth in 2020. However, the message from China’s Central Economic Work Conference is that China’s leaders are prioritizing stability and sustainability of economic growth over reflation.

Consequently, the boost to global growth may fall short of prior reflation cycles.

It is good news that Chinese policymakers will place less of an emphasis on deleveraging than was the case in 2018, implying a more relaxed outlook for credit growth. Banking sector reform, long overdue, is under way.

Monetary policy is also constructive for global economic growth. The Fed is likely to remain on hold during the election-year and central bank policy is expansionary in much of the world.

However, central banks have more influence on the short end of the yield curve. The long end of the curve drifted higher in response to improved geopolitical and growth outlooks, while the short end remains anchored by monetary policy. The steepening yield curve resulting from higher long-term rates is a positive development for banks, but less so for many borrowers.

The overall economic outlook is moderately positive. The U.S. consumer continues to be a source of growth, with unemployment low, consumer debt largely under control and wages and asset values rising.

Corporate earnings growth should rise, in some cases from depressed levels.

BlackRock’s Rick Rieder sets some realistic expectations, projecting that 2020 will be a “1.8-ish” kind of year. Rieder’s expectation is for U.S. real GDP growth of approximately 1.8%, inflation of about 1.8% and 10-year Treasury yield of 1.8%. That scenario of not too hot, not too cold creates expectations of positive but unspectacular growth for equities and a mixed outlook for bonds.

Unfortunately, investors may be overly optimistic about the 2020 outlook. Elevated valuations among U.S. growth stocks leave little room for disappointment. Bullish sentiment may fade quickly if reality falls short of expectations.

In the words of J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly, the phase one trade deal with China represents a “fragile cease fire rather than a durable peace.” Tensions between the U.S. and China are likely to resume after the 2020 election.

Business spending may rebound to a lower degree than expected if corporate CEOs view the trade truce as temporary.

With tensions with China temporarily on hold, President Donald Trump could turn his ire toward other countries. European trade imbalances and underinvestment in NATO may be Trump’s next target, as it seems unlikely that he’ll abandon trade issues entirely during an election year.

The latest developments in Iran and Iraq are examples of the unexpectated geopolitical issues that could cause an interruption in the latest stage of the bull market.

Some of the left-behind segments of the market should stage a recovery in 2020. The significant valuation disparity between value and growth stocks seems unsustainable. Manufacturing stocks, which are a major component of value indexes, should benefit from Chinese stimulus measures and the easing of trade tensions.

Financial stocks, also a major component within value indexes, would benefit from a steeper yield curve and moderate economic growth.

There may be a greater potential for a positive surprise from Europe than has been the case in recent years. Export-centric European stocks, which trade at a higher than normal discount to U.S. stocks, would benefit from a manufacturing rebound. German consumer spending appears to be improving in response to rising wages. A weaker dollar would also help European stocks.

Selectivity in emerging markets is increasingly important, as there is no longer a rising tide that lifts the entire emerging markets asset class. Consequently, distinct winners and losers are likely to emerge among emerging markets countries and companies.

Short-term bond yields are likely to be restrained by central banks, while longer-term bond yields are likely to drift upward. The risk-reward trade off in longer-term bonds is less attractive than was the case a year ago, but a well-diversified allocation to bonds remains a necessary counterweight to equity risk.

Investors should maintain enough portfolio liquidity to address known cash needs over the next six to 12 months. Heightened volatility is likely to be an unfortunate reality for 2020, particularly as election-related headlines mount during the second half of the year.

Pervasive disruption in the global economy and investment markets will continue to influence which companies will be market winners and losers. A T. Rowe Price study last year estimated that more than 30% of the S&P 500 was undergoing disruption, a number that surely will rise in coming years.

As Fidelity’s Anne Richards says, “this time isn’t different but is faster.”

The time-tested value investment approaches of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett are likely to pay off in the long run. However, a strategy of simply buying cheap stocks may not be a sustainable approach to value investing. The pace of change, in large part because of technology, is such that many of today’s value companies may be cheap for a reason.

It is increasingly important to identify companies that are resistant to disruption or are effectively responding to disruption. Consequently, investors should consider investing in funds that go beyond simple price metrics to determine company value.

Oaktree Capital’s Howard Marks provides some timeless wisdom: “Move forward, but with caution. The outlook is not so bad, and asset prices are not so high, that one should be in cash or near-cash. The penalty in terms of likely opportunity cost is just too great to justify being out of the market.”

Disclosures: Investments in securities are not insured, protected or guaranteed and may result in loss of income and/or principal. This communication may include opinions and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are opinions and/or forward-looking statements (including words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and “expect”). Although we believe that the beliefs and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such beliefs and expectations will prove to be correct.

