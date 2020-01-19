AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

NY Times endorses Klobuchar, Warren in Democratic contest Trump defenders push ‘no crime’ as Democrats seek removal Trump thanks farmers…

NY Times endorses Klobuchar, Warren in Democratic contest

Trump defenders push ‘no crime’ as Democrats seek removal

Trump thanks farmers for backing him through China trade war

Candidates seek new caucus voters in trailer parks, rallies

Democrats navigate sensitive gender politics as voting nears

Sanders distances himself from group backing his WH run

No escape: Senators to be quiet, unplugged for Trump trial

Schiff accuses NSA, CIA of withholding documents on Ukraine

National Archives says `wrong’ to blur anti-Trump signs

AP sources: Security probe targets Trump’s Russia adviser

