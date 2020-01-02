Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike

Backlog of toxic Superfund cleanups grows under Trump

Trump’s plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors

Soleimani, a general who became Iran icon by targeting US

Attack on US Embassy exposes widening US-Iraq divide on Iran

Video edited to suggest Biden made racist remark

Democrat Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Marianne Williamson lays off 2020 campaign staff nationwide

Sanders and Trump surge, Biden rebounds in fundraising race

Ex-Trump aide Manafort told FBI he had ‘no chance at trial’

