AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike
Backlog of toxic Superfund cleanups grows under Trump
Trump’s plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
Soleimani, a general who became Iran icon by targeting US
Attack on US Embassy exposes widening US-Iraq divide on Iran
Video edited to suggest Biden made racist remark
Democrat Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
Marianne Williamson lays off 2020 campaign staff nationwide
Sanders and Trump surge, Biden rebounds in fundraising race
Ex-Trump aide Manafort told FBI he had ‘no chance at trial’
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.