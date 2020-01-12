AP Top Political News at 10:07 p.m. EST

US to send home some Saudi military students after shooting
Aboard Bloomberg bus: Droll wit, swag, Texas-size ambition
Esper says he’s seen no hard evidence embassies under threat
Sanders wins major New Hampshire union endorsement
Trump, Pelosi square off ahead of impeachment trial
‘Fail Not:’ What to watch ahead of Trump’s Senate trial
As trial nears, Trump keeps discredited Ukraine theory alive
Rising in the polls, Sanders takes jabs from Trump, Warren
Not on form, but brawl over citizenship question continues
Iran standoff shines spotlight on new Trump security adviser
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.