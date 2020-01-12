Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:07 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

US to send home some Saudi military students after shooting

Aboard Bloomberg bus: Droll wit, swag, Texas-size ambition

Esper says he’s seen no hard evidence embassies under threat

Sanders wins major New Hampshire union endorsement

Trump, Pelosi square off ahead of impeachment trial

‘Fail Not:’ What to watch ahead of Trump’s Senate trial

As trial nears, Trump keeps discredited Ukraine theory alive

Rising in the polls, Sanders takes jabs from Trump, Warren

Not on form, but brawl over citizenship question continues

Iran standoff shines spotlight on new Trump security adviser

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up