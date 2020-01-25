Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:39 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Volatility defines Democratic race as candidates flood Iowa

In recording Trump asks how long Ukraine can resist Russians

Trump lawyers argue Democrats just want to overturn election

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s impeachment defense and the facts

Trial highlights: Transcript talk, handshakes for defense

General: US committed to Syria fight; Missions up against IS

Politics weigh heavily in Trump’s Mideast peace plan

Pompeo lashes out at journalist; NPR defends its reporter

Trump defends Sanders, stoking Democratic divisions

Trump’s idea of executive power is also impeachment defense

