Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:16 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

The Latest: Japan calls for easing of Middle East tensions

Trump campaign seizes on Soleimani killing

Pelosi’s next move on impeachment unclear as Senate waits

Shadow group provides Sanders super PAC support he scorns

GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter resigns after corruption conviction

Trump retreats from threat to attack Iranian cultural sites

Trump insists ‘All is well!’ after Iran missile attack

Iraq’s outgoing prime minister says US troops must leave

Trump eyes 2 House Republicans for impeachment legal team

Biden: Iran escalation shows Trump ‘dangerously incompetent’

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up