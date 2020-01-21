AP Top Political News at 10:23 p.m. EST

McConnell backs off, abruptly eases some Trump trial rules AP FACT CHECK: Trump defense misrepresents Mueller findings Dispute over rules…

McConnell backs off, abruptly eases some Trump trial rules

AP FACT CHECK: Trump defense misrepresents Mueller findings

Dispute over rules erupts on impeachment’s first full day

In reversal, Clinton says she’d back Sanders if he’s nominee

Stay awake: Senators struggle to stay focused on impeachment

Warren wants task force to investigate Trump administration

Chief justice juggles 2 jobs in overseeing impeachment trial

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s Davos remarks rife with distortion

CBS’ early exit shows decisions networks face on impeachment

Bloomberg calls for Trump’s removal in new impeachment ad

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.