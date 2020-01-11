AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EST

Iran standoff shines spotlight on new Trump security adviser
Democratic 2020 candidates vie for unions, Latinos in Nevada
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s distortions are across the board
‘Fail Not:’ What to watch ahead of Trump’s Senate trial
On the brink: Swing county tense as Trump tangles with Iran
Trump goes out of his way to take a bow, again
Andrew Yang won the internet, but can he win a 2020 caucus?
White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban
Redistricting power at stake in 2020 legislative elections
Report: US, China reach agreement to resume economic talks
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.