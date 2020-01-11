Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Iran standoff shines spotlight on new Trump security adviser

Democratic 2020 candidates vie for unions, Latinos in Nevada

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s distortions are across the board

‘Fail Not:’ What to watch ahead of Trump’s Senate trial

On the brink: Swing county tense as Trump tangles with Iran

Trump goes out of his way to take a bow, again

Andrew Yang won the internet, but can he win a 2020 caucus?

White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban

Redistricting power at stake in 2020 legislative elections

Report: US, China reach agreement to resume economic talks

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up