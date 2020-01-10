Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban

Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted

Can cash buy the Dem nomination? Two billionaires are trying

US tried to take out another Iranian leader, but failed

US blames Iran for Ukrainian jetliner downing, pledges probe

Pelosi to send impeachment to Senate for historic trial

Biden seeks to upstage Buttigieg in fight for California

FBI tightening up wiretap protocols after watchdog report

Bloomberg meets Abrams while working to build broad campaign

Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson ends 2020 White House bid

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up