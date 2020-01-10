AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EST The Associated Press

White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted Can cash buy…

White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted Can cash buy the Dem nomination? Two billionaires are trying US tried to take out another Iranian leader, but failed US blames Iran for Ukrainian jetliner downing, pledges probe Pelosi to send impeachment to Senate for historic trial Biden seeks to upstage Buttigieg in fight for California FBI tightening up wiretap protocols after watchdog report Bloomberg meets Abrams while working to build broad campaign Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson ends 2020 White House bid Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.