AP Top Political News at 10:20 p.m. EST

From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
On foreign policy, Trump flouts risks that gave others pause
AP FACT CHECK: Lest old distortions be forgot
Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to ‘stop a war’
Small cracks have appeared in GOP unity on impeachment trial
US long watched Soleimani, but feared risks of a strike
McConnell and Pelosi give no signs of budging on impeachment
Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general
Iranian cyberattacks feared after killing of top general
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.