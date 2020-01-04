Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:20 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike

Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates

On foreign policy, Trump flouts risks that gave others pause

AP FACT CHECK: Lest old distortions be forgot

Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to ‘stop a war’

Small cracks have appeared in GOP unity on impeachment trial

US long watched Soleimani, but feared risks of a strike

McConnell and Pelosi give no signs of budging on impeachment

Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general

Iranian cyberattacks feared after killing of top general

