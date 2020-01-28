AP Top Political News at 10:27 p.m. EST The Associated Press

GOP squirms as Bolton prepares to dish on Trump White House GOP lacks votes to block trial witnesses, McConnell concedes…

GOP squirms as Bolton prepares to dish on Trump White House GOP lacks votes to block trial witnesses, McConnell concedes Trump shores up support for newest GOP congressman in Jersey Trial highlights: Trump defense urges end to impeachment Trump peace plan delights Israelis, enrages Palestinians Klobuchar makes quick trip to Iowa in midst of impeachment Pentagon: 50 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win? Impeachment gives Romney a chance to assert Senate clout Barr says there will be ‘zero tolerance’ on anti-Semitism Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.