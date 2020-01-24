AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EST The Associated Press

GOP senators incensed by Schiff’s ‘head on a pike’ remark Trump, a late convert to cause, attends anti-abortion rally Dems…

GOP senators incensed by Schiff’s ‘head on a pike’ remark Trump, a late convert to cause, attends anti-abortion rally Dems say oust Trump or he’ll betray again; ‘He is who he is’ Trial highlights: Dems cry cover-up, Trump hails activists House is given tape of Trump calling for ambassador’s ouster Pentagon: 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike GOP shows little desire for witnesses ahead of critical vote Trump campaign complains to debate commission about fairness AP Exclusive: Feds plan to move Epstein warden to prison job The big lesson from the Bezos hack: Anyone can be a target Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.