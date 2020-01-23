Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Face of impeachment: Schiff sets tone with appeals to Senate

Trump vs. Bloomberg: Fortunes collide in pricey knife fight

‘Bogus’ Ukraine theory led to Trump’s abuse, Dems tell trial

Trump: Mideast peace plan likely rolled out in days

Coalition of states sue over rules governing 3D-printed guns

N Korea names sharp-tongued army figure as foreign minister

Trial highlights: Conspiracy theories and fidget spinners

US general says troop surge in Middle East may not end soon

Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state’s primary

Trump to sign U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal Wednesday

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

