AP Top Political News at 11:07 p.m. EST

Trump turns to those he has scorned for help on Iran
Trump boasts Iranian general’s death was ‘American justice’
Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare
House approves measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran
Steyer is 6th candidate to qualify for next week’s debate
New Kansas proposal breaks impasse on expanding Medicaid
Joe Biden gets endorsement from Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti
Pelosi to ‘soon’ send impeachment articles for Senate trial
Voting machine vendors get scrutiny at congressional hearing
Dixville Notch finds enough people to retain claim to fame
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.