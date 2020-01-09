Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:07 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump turns to those he has scorned for help on Iran

Trump boasts Iranian general’s death was ‘American justice’

Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare

House approves measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran

Steyer is 6th candidate to qualify for next week’s debate

New Kansas proposal breaks impasse on expanding Medicaid

Joe Biden gets endorsement from Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti

Pelosi to ‘soon’ send impeachment articles for Senate trial

Voting machine vendors get scrutiny at congressional hearing

Dixville Notch finds enough people to retain claim to fame

