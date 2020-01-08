AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EST

Analysis: Trump seeks election-year out after Iran strikes
Impeachment standoff deepens, testing McConnell and Pelosi
Democrats, and some in GOP, seek more info on Iran decision
US, Iran step back from the brink; region still on edge
AP FACT CHECK: Trump minimizes IS risk, distorts Iran payout
In surprising request, Trump asks NATO to do more in Mideast
How tensions with Iran could reshape Democratic primary
Trump vows new sanctions on already heavily sanctioned Iran
House to vote Thursday on curbing Trump actions against Iran
2020 hopeful Bloomberg unveils rough sketch of economic plan
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.