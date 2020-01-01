Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Baghdad embassy attack prompts Pompeo to delay Ukraine visit

Pete Buttigieg raises $24.7 million during 4th quarter

As more women run for office, child care remains a hurdle

Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after US embassy attack

Trump suggests some flavored vapes may be pulled from market

Mississippi opens qualifying time for federal candidates

Roberts: Judges working to promote civics, impartial courts

Warren blasts billionaires as Democrats end year campaigning

GOP Sen. Collins says she’s open to impeachment witnesses

US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die

