AP Top Political News at 11:32 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Democrats struggle with how directly to knock Sanders News of Bolton book sends jolt through impeachment trial GOP defends Trump…

Democrats struggle with how directly to knock Sanders News of Bolton book sends jolt through impeachment trial GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses Trial highlights: Bolton takes center stage from afar Why it Matters: Bolton revelations complicate Trump defense The Latest: Capitol fireplaces go cold for impeachment trial Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule Democrats’ competing impulses: Should they fight or unite? Most legal experts say crime not required for impeachment Amid impeachment and Iowa, 2020 top tier jilts New Hampshire Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.